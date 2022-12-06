ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

WTNH

Hartford metro area expected to lead as top housing market across U.S. in 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford county may see a significant surge of potential homebuyers in 2023. According to Realtor.com‘s 2023 housing forecast and economic overview, the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metro area ranked the highest out of the top ten markets poised to do well during the ongoing challenge within the housing market. In 2023, Realtor.com […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

These are the top Google searches in Connecticut this year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Chances are, you see this webpage at least once a day, and over the past year, it has kept track of what people across Connecticut are searching for. Search engine Google has released the results of the 2022 Local Year in Search. Connecticut's results were compiled into the New Haven market. These results exclude Fairfield County, which falls under New York City's results.
CONNECTICUT STATE
uconn.edu

A Fall Full of Service

For students in the UConn School of Dental Medicine, this fall was full of service in the community. “It is wonderful that our students have the opportunity to serve the community,” said Dr. Donna Paolella, associate dean for students and advisor for the UConn Chapter of the American Student Dental Association (ASDA).
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Glow on Gallup in Waterford

CONNECTICUT'S HEADLINES: Gov. Lamont setting up team for next term, lack of diversity among city mayors. Dan Haar with Hearst Connecticut Media talks about Gov. Lamont setting up his administration for his next term and lack of diversity among city mayors. Updated: 6 hours ago. Free school lunches to end...
FARMINGTON, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England

CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
CANTON, MA
connecticuthistory.org

Transit of Venus: German Scientists Visit Hartford

In December 1882, a German scientific commission sent a team of astronomers to Hartford, Connecticut, to observe a rare astronomical event. The transit of Venus (when the planet passes between the earth and the sun) occurs in 8-year pairs, and those pairs occur every 121½ or 105½ years. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the transit was an important opportunity for scientists to calculate the distance between the earth and the sun—the basis for the astronomical unit. In 1761, 1769, 1874, and 1882, many countries sponsored scientific expeditions to observe the transits from the best locations around the world.
HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Bertucci's files for bankruptcy and closes more CT restaurants

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bertucci's, an Italian restaurant chain based in Northborough, Mass., has closed more Connecticut locations, with just one remaining in the state. Restaurants in Avon, at 380 West Main St., and Newington, at 2929 Berlin Turnpike, are now closed. Calls...
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Live from the CRAzies: Fire by Forge

Live from the CRAzies, the Connecticut Restaurant Association's Awards night at Foxwoods Resort Casino: Here's our interview with Ben Dubow from Fire by Forge soon to be open in Hartford!. About The Connecticut Restaurant Association:. The CRA is a full-service, nonprofit trade association dedicated to supporting every type and size...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

How new budget will affect MDC water rates in Hartford area

HARTFORD — The Metropolitan District Commission has approved a $204 million operating budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The budget approved Monday represents a 2.1 percent decrease from the 2022 budget, which officials attributed to lower employee medical and other costs and a reduction in the workforce over the past decade.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Waterbury man found with 11,000 bags of fentanyl gets 9 years in prison

HARTFORD — A Waterbury man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after police found 11,000 bags of fentanyl, 99 grams of heroin and firearms in his storage unit in October 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea ordered Lenwood Gatling, 39,...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Former CT Jewish Day School Admin Accused Of Trying To Carry Loaded Gun On Plane

The former principal of a Jewish day school in Connecticut was charged after she allegedly tried to carry a loaded firearm onto a flight at Bradley International Airport. Gloria "Galya" Greenberg, 69, of West Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a firearm in her fanny pack when it went through the X-ray machine and notified Connecticut State Police, officials said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

