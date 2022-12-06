Read full article on original website
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Hartford metro area expected to lead as top housing market across U.S. in 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford county may see a significant surge of potential homebuyers in 2023. According to Realtor.com‘s 2023 housing forecast and economic overview, the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metro area ranked the highest out of the top ten markets poised to do well during the ongoing challenge within the housing market. In 2023, Realtor.com […]
These are the top Google searches in Connecticut this year
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Chances are, you see this webpage at least once a day, and over the past year, it has kept track of what people across Connecticut are searching for. Search engine Google has released the results of the 2022 Local Year in Search. Connecticut's results were compiled into the New Haven market. These results exclude Fairfield County, which falls under New York City's results.
uconn.edu
A Fall Full of Service
For students in the UConn School of Dental Medicine, this fall was full of service in the community. “It is wonderful that our students have the opportunity to serve the community,” said Dr. Donna Paolella, associate dean for students and advisor for the UConn Chapter of the American Student Dental Association (ASDA).
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Glow on Gallup in Waterford
CONNECTICUT'S HEADLINES: Gov. Lamont setting up team for next term, lack of diversity among city mayors. Dan Haar with Hearst Connecticut Media talks about Gov. Lamont setting up his administration for his next term and lack of diversity among city mayors. Updated: 6 hours ago. Free school lunches to end...
99 Restaurants closes 4 locations in New England
CANTON, Mass. — The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that it has closed four locations in New England. The Woburn-based restaurant chain has ceased operations at its location at 362 Turnpike Street in Canton on Nov. 26, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement. On Nov. 28, the chain...
The pandemic put Connecticut students behind in more ways than test scores: Report
BRISTOL, Conn. — The Connecticut State Department of Education on Thursday released new data for the first time since 2019 that examines success factors outside of traditional academic assessments. The Next Generation Accountability System shows more students are chronically absent and fewer high school students are going to college.
'Does it save you a plane ticket?' | La Borichina brings Latin Asian fusion food to Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. — It’s been three months since La Borichina opened its doors and has since gained popularity throughout the Latino community, not just in Connecticut, but in other states too. The popular Waterbury eatery on the corner of 718 West Main Street has gained a following of...
connecticuthistory.org
Transit of Venus: German Scientists Visit Hartford
In December 1882, a German scientific commission sent a team of astronomers to Hartford, Connecticut, to observe a rare astronomical event. The transit of Venus (when the planet passes between the earth and the sun) occurs in 8-year pairs, and those pairs occur every 121½ or 105½ years. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the transit was an important opportunity for scientists to calculate the distance between the earth and the sun—the basis for the astronomical unit. In 1761, 1769, 1874, and 1882, many countries sponsored scientific expeditions to observe the transits from the best locations around the world.
milfordmirror.com
Bertucci's files for bankruptcy and closes more CT restaurants
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bertucci's, an Italian restaurant chain based in Northborough, Mass., has closed more Connecticut locations, with just one remaining in the state. Restaurants in Avon, at 380 West Main St., and Newington, at 2929 Berlin Turnpike, are now closed. Calls...
iheart.com
Live from the CRAzies: Fire by Forge
Live from the CRAzies, the Connecticut Restaurant Association's Awards night at Foxwoods Resort Casino: Here's our interview with Ben Dubow from Fire by Forge soon to be open in Hartford!. About The Connecticut Restaurant Association:. The CRA is a full-service, nonprofit trade association dedicated to supporting every type and size...
darientimes.com
How new budget will affect MDC water rates in Hartford area
HARTFORD — The Metropolitan District Commission has approved a $204 million operating budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The budget approved Monday represents a 2.1 percent decrease from the 2022 budget, which officials attributed to lower employee medical and other costs and a reduction in the workforce over the past decade.
Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
Reports show 'extremely concerning' increase in homelessness across Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. — After a long day, most Connecticut residents get to go where they call home, but for many people, that reality isn’t the same. “That’s what many of our guests here will say is that this time last year they weren’t like this,” said Megan Santiago, the director of Saint Vincent DePaul Shelter in Waterbury.
Bear finds home in tree of Connecticut backyard
A Connecticut homeowner is working to have a bear removed from her property. The animal is sheltering in the hole of a tree in the backyard. “He thinks he owns the tree,” said the West Hartford resident. WVIT’s Mike Massaro reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
darientimes.com
Waterbury man found with 11,000 bags of fentanyl gets 9 years in prison
HARTFORD — A Waterbury man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after police found 11,000 bags of fentanyl, 99 grams of heroin and firearms in his storage unit in October 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea ordered Lenwood Gatling, 39,...
Former CT Jewish Day School Admin Accused Of Trying To Carry Loaded Gun On Plane
The former principal of a Jewish day school in Connecticut was charged after she allegedly tried to carry a loaded firearm onto a flight at Bradley International Airport. Gloria "Galya" Greenberg, 69, of West Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a firearm in her fanny pack when it went through the X-ray machine and notified Connecticut State Police, officials said.
Pair Of CT Women Charged With Scamming Public Assistance Program
Two Connecticut women have been arrested and charged, in unrelated incidents, with stealing a combined $26,616 from a program financed by the state Department of Social Services. Hartford County residents Amy Figueroa, age 30, and Tarina Martin, age 32, both of Manchester, were arrested by inspecto…
milfordmirror.com
How abandoned factory in Hartford 'war zone' became a thriving business hub for Black entrepreneurs
HARTFORD — John J. Thomas associates the city's North End with entrepreneurship. A lifelong Hartford resident, Thomas said he's no stranger to the hardships facing the neighborhood and the city. "This neighborhood was a war zone," Thomas said. "People don't realize that we've survived the war on drugs, the...
Waterbury police chief calls on CT lawmakers to act on rising violent crime
WATERBURY, Conn. — Before year-end, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo is calling on lawmakers to keep violent crime at the forefront of their minds. The city announced violent crime is on the rise during a press conference Tuesday. So far there have been 15 killings in the Brass City...
Law enforcement and lawmakers discuss purpose of restraining & protective orders in response to Milford homicide
MILFORD, Conn. — Police said Julie Minogue, 40, of Milford filed a protective order and restraining order against Ewen Dewitt, her ex-boyfriend. Dewitt chose to repeatedly ignore the orders which resulted in the homicide. FOX61 obtained a copy of the restraining order which was just issued last month. In...
