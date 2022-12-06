ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klay Thompson Reacts to Steph Curry's Viral Shooting Video

By Farbod Esnaashari
Klay had a very simple answer.

Klay Thompson is a man who has seen Steph Curry transform from a skinny rookie to the greatest shooter of all time. When Steph broke the internet with his fake viral shooting video, Klay had a very simple reaction.

"That he's the greatest to ever shoot it," Thompson said.

When Curry's viral video with Sports Illustrated was first revealed, no one thought it was fake. It was a true testament to Curry's unreal shooting abilities that most people barely even questioned in it. Shortly thereafter, it was confirmed to be fake and even by Steph himself, but people still believed it was real.

If there's any other shooter on the planet that fans would believe a full-court shot is real from, it would be Klay Thompson. For years, many debated who was a better shooter between Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. There was a time when it legitimately seemed like Klay was the better shooter and he was winning three-point competitions over Steph Curry. However, it seems like those days are over and Steph Curry is both unanimously the better shooter and the best shooter ever.

Despite all the fun and games, the Warriors need to bounce back and find a win after a very embarrassing loss to a shorthanded Pacers team. Golden State has looked great the past few weeks, but a loss to that Pacers team definitely stings.

