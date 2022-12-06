Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Zab Judah announced as part of Crawford vs Avanesyan broadcast team
The biggest fight to end the year between the best fighter in the world, WBO welterweight world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) taking on David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) in a PPV showdown, that will take place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, now has an official broadcast team.
BoxingNews24.com
Bozy Ennis says Boots will eventually meet Spence at 147, 154 or 160
By Allan Fox: Trainer/father Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis says his son Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will eventually meet up with Errol Spence Jr to battle him for a belt, be it 147, 154 or 160. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) won’t be helping himself by delaying the inventible by...
CBS Sports
Boxing schedule for 2022: Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan, Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler on tap
Boxing is set to close out its 2022 with some interesting stars returning to the ring. After a year that opened with tons of promise of major showdowns -- some of which did take place -- many fell through for one reason or another. Now, many promoters are set to close the books on the year with one of their stars in the stable hoping to set the tone for a big 2023 in one last walk to the ring this calendar year.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: If Crawford Felt Like He Was Gonna Win, He Would've Took Spence Offer
For as dominant as both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been over the years, neither man has established themselves as the head honcho of the 147-pound division. Of course, following years of back-and-forth bickering, fans rejoiced as the two sides immured themselves in a room as intense negotiations proceeded. While all signs pointed to an undisputed showdown taking place at the tail end of the year, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) revealed that constructing a deal with team Spence had become essentially impossible.
Boxing Scene
Ennis: If It Was Up To Me, I’d Be Fighting Vergil Ortiz Next; Big Fight & I Want It To Happen
Jaron Ennis was convinced as recently as a couple of weeks ago that he would fight Eimantas Stanionis next for the WBA’s secondary welterweight title. It turns out that another young 147-pound knockout artist, Vergil Ortiz Jr., is more likely to get that opportunity. The WBA ordered a Stanionis-Ortiz purse bid Monday for December 12.
Oscar Valdez, Emanuel Navarrete to vie for vacant title Feb. 3
Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete will fight for the vacant WBO junior lightweight title on Feb. 3 in Glendale, Arizona, sources told ESPN.
Boxing Scene
Retirement Is Far From Terence Crawford's Mind: "I'm Still At The Top Of My Game"
Though he dominated as an amateur and as a world-class professional, Terence Crawford has always been aware that his time in the boxing world was very much transient. While the WBO welterweight belt holder has gone on to become one of the modern-day greats, he was once under the assumption that he would clock out for the final time at the age of 33. Of course, having turned 35 roughly two months ago, Crawford admits, while shocked that he hasn't hung up his gloves, an insatiable desire to be great still burns inside him.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Wants 3 Fights In 2023, With Third Bout Being Either Stevenson Or Haney
After fighting just once in 2022 – a sixth-round KO win against Rolando Romero – Gervonta “Tank” Davis wants to increase the frequency at which he enters the ring in 2023. Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) already has two tilts scheduled on the docket. The first is...
Boxing Scene
Canelo Alvarez 'Very Likely' To Face John Ryder In May, Hearn Says
Canelo Alvarez’s future is becoming clearer with each passing day. Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn has stated that the undisputed super middleweight champion Alvarez is "very likely" to next face John Ryder in May in either the United States, United Kingdom, or Mexico, and that discussions have already begun for the potential fight with Alvarez manager and trainer Eddy Reynoso.
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford wants Spence, then Jermell Charlo
By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr in May for the undisputed 147-lb championship, followed by a second four-belt fight against 154-lb king Jermell Charlo in back-to-back fights in 2023. Crawford might not get past this weekend’s fight against David Avanesyan in their...
Boxing Scene
Yamaguchi Falcao, Connor Coyle Aim For Key Wins To Land Big Fights in 2023
Fire Fist Boxing Promotions stablemates Yamaguchi “The Problem” Falcao and Connor “The Kid” Coyle will defend their NABA titles Sunday, December 11 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL as part of the World Boxing Association (WBA) KO Drugs card. The card precedes the WBA’s annual...
Boxing Scene
Yokasta Valle Vacates WBO Junior Flyweight Title, Returns To Strawweight To Pursue Undisputed
Yokasta Valle always had the sense that her say would be brief at junior flyweight. It turned out to be just long enough to become a three-division titlist, though she is no longer a unified champion at the weight. The WBO announced that Valle has formally vacated her junior flyweight...
Boxing Scene
Demetrius Andrade Looking To "Put On A Show" Against Demond Nicholson
As of late, Demetrius Andrade has spent far too much time sequestered on the sidelines. Since defending his WBO middleweight crown against Jason Quigley, the former multi-divisional champion has nursed a bothersome shoulder injury. While the 34-year-old will officially return to the ring on January 7th, when he takes on...
Boxing Scene
Artem Dalakian-David Jimenez: WBA Title Fight To Land On Beterbiev-Yarde Show
Artem Dalakian is set to hit the road for his next title defense. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Dalakian’s mandatory title defense versus Costa Rica’s David Jimenez is now signed and sealed. The bout will take place on January 28 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, in supporting capacity to the Artur Beterbiev-Anthony Yarde lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight championship.
Boxing Scene
Jermell Charlo-Tim Tszyu Official For January 28, Mandalay Bay, Showtime
Undisputed Super Welterweight World Champion Jermell Charlo will defend his four titles against unbeaten No. 1 contender and aggressive puncher Tim Tszyu live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, January 28 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas in a Premier Boxing Champions Event. One of...
BoxingNews24.com
Josh Warrington says Luis Alberto Lopez is “coming into the lions den” on Saturday
By Jim Calfa: Josh Warrington is counting on his fans to give him the energy to defend his IBF featherweight title against mandatory Luis Alberto Lopez this Saturday night on December 10th at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. Warrington vs. Lopez will be shown live on DAZN. Hopefully,...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: Usyk is Old Man, He Has 250,000 Miles on His Clock
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury believes Oleksandr Usyk is a fighter with a lot of miles on the clock. Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles, is in line to fight Fury in a high-stakes undisputed clash in the first half of 2023. The two fighters are...
BBC
Joe Cordina: Welsh boxer looking to reclaim IBF title he never lost
Joe Cordina says he hopes his return to the ring will see him challenge for the world title he never lost. Cordina, 31, became Wales' 12th world champion boxer when he beat Kenichi Ogawa in Cardiff in June to capture the IBF super-featherweight title. A broken hand subsequently saw Cordina...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury Views Joe Joyce as Tougher Opponent Than Oleksandr Usyk
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury views Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce as a tougher opponent than unified champion Oleksandr Usyk. Both unbeaten boxers were ringside last Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, to watch Fury batter and stop Derek Chisora in a trilogy fight. After the fight, Fury exchanged...
