Though he dominated as an amateur and as a world-class professional, Terence Crawford has always been aware that his time in the boxing world was very much transient. While the WBO welterweight belt holder has gone on to become one of the modern-day greats, he was once under the assumption that he would clock out for the final time at the age of 33. Of course, having turned 35 roughly two months ago, Crawford admits, while shocked that he hasn't hung up his gloves, an insatiable desire to be great still burns inside him.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO