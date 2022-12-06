ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

worldboxingnews.net

Zab Judah announced as part of Crawford vs Avanesyan broadcast team

The biggest fight to end the year between the best fighter in the world, WBO welterweight world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) taking on David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) in a PPV showdown, that will take place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, now has an official broadcast team.
OMAHA, NE
CBS Sports

Boxing schedule for 2022: Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan, Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler on tap

Boxing is set to close out its 2022 with some interesting stars returning to the ring. After a year that opened with tons of promise of major showdowns -- some of which did take place -- many fell through for one reason or another. Now, many promoters are set to close the books on the year with one of their stars in the stable hoping to set the tone for a big 2023 in one last walk to the ring this calendar year.
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis: If Crawford Felt Like He Was Gonna Win, He Would've Took Spence Offer

For as dominant as both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been over the years, neither man has established themselves as the head honcho of the 147-pound division. Of course, following years of back-and-forth bickering, fans rejoiced as the two sides immured themselves in a room as intense negotiations proceeded. While all signs pointed to an undisputed showdown taking place at the tail end of the year, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) revealed that constructing a deal with team Spence had become essentially impossible.
Boxing Scene

Retirement Is Far From Terence Crawford's Mind: "I'm Still At The Top Of My Game"

Though he dominated as an amateur and as a world-class professional, Terence Crawford has always been aware that his time in the boxing world was very much transient. While the WBO welterweight belt holder has gone on to become one of the modern-day greats, he was once under the assumption that he would clock out for the final time at the age of 33. Of course, having turned 35 roughly two months ago, Crawford admits, while shocked that he hasn't hung up his gloves, an insatiable desire to be great still burns inside him.
NEBRASKA STATE
Boxing Scene

Canelo Alvarez 'Very Likely' To Face John Ryder In May, Hearn Says

Canelo Alvarez’s future is becoming clearer with each passing day. Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn has stated that the undisputed super middleweight champion Alvarez is "very likely" to next face John Ryder in May in either the United States, United Kingdom, or Mexico, and that discussions have already begun for the potential fight with Alvarez manager and trainer Eddy Reynoso.
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford wants Spence, then Jermell Charlo

By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr in May for the undisputed 147-lb championship, followed by a second four-belt fight against 154-lb king Jermell Charlo in back-to-back fights in 2023. Crawford might not get past this weekend’s fight against David Avanesyan in their...
NEBRASKA STATE
Boxing Scene

Demetrius Andrade Looking To "Put On A Show" Against Demond Nicholson

As of late, Demetrius Andrade has spent far too much time sequestered on the sidelines. Since defending his WBO middleweight crown against Jason Quigley, the former multi-divisional champion has nursed a bothersome shoulder injury. While the 34-year-old will officially return to the ring on January 7th, when he takes on...
WASHINGTON, DC
Boxing Scene

Artem Dalakian-David Jimenez: WBA Title Fight To Land On Beterbiev-Yarde Show

Artem Dalakian is set to hit the road for his next title defense. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Dalakian’s mandatory title defense versus Costa Rica’s David Jimenez is now signed and sealed. The bout will take place on January 28 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, in supporting capacity to the Artur Beterbiev-Anthony Yarde lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight championship.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boxing Scene

Jermell Charlo-Tim Tszyu Official For January 28, Mandalay Bay, Showtime

Undisputed Super Welterweight World Champion Jermell Charlo will defend his four titles against unbeaten No. 1 contender and aggressive puncher Tim Tszyu live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, January 28 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas in a Premier Boxing Champions Event. One of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury: Usyk is Old Man, He Has 250,000 Miles on His Clock

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury believes Oleksandr Usyk is a fighter with a lot of miles on the clock. Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles, is in line to fight Fury in a high-stakes undisputed clash in the first half of 2023. The two fighters are...
BBC

Joe Cordina: Welsh boxer looking to reclaim IBF title he never lost

Joe Cordina says he hopes his return to the ring will see him challenge for the world title he never lost. Cordina, 31, became Wales' 12th world champion boxer when he beat Kenichi Ogawa in Cardiff in June to capture the IBF super-featherweight title. A broken hand subsequently saw Cordina...
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury Views Joe Joyce as Tougher Opponent Than Oleksandr Usyk

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury views Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce as a tougher opponent than unified champion Oleksandr Usyk. Both unbeaten boxers were ringside last Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, to watch Fury batter and stop Derek Chisora in a trilogy fight. After the fight, Fury exchanged...

