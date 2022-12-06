A world that seems so familiar is actually very different for the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, who return home more than five years after their flight takes off. It's the mystery that sets the stage for "Manifest," a show that recently released the first part of its highly anticipated final season on Netflix. The show follows these passengers as they struggle and work to eventually adapt to the changes made to their friends and families during their disappearance. Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh), her brother Ben (Josh Dallas), and his son Cal (Jack Messina) board the flight and are among the passengers who must adapt to this new normal.

6 HOURS AGO