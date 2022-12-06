Read full article on original website
On "Yellowstone," Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille play husband and wife Kayce and Monica Dutton, who have experienced a lot of ups and downs over the past five seasons. From Kayce's ongoing internal struggle over whether the Dutton family legacy is more important than his wife's Tribal Nation to losing a newborn baby at the beginning of Season 5, the couple always seems to be in a state of flux. Still, the pair are deeply in love.
While many who've seen 'The Mummy Returns' rip on the CGI Scorpion King, Brendan Fraser isn't one of them. He thinks it was 'perfect.'
Wes Bentley is no stranger to working with A-list actors, having starred in "American Beauty" with Kevin Spacey, "Ghost Rider" with Nicolas Cage, and "Mission Impossible: Fallout" with Tom Cruise, among other high-profile films and TV shows in his background. Now — since 2018 — Bentley has played the adopted son of Kevin Costner's character on the wildly popular neo-Western series "Yellowstone," which airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.
Indiana Jones will return to the big screen, with Disney revealing a new trailer and title – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – for the hero archaeologist’s fifth adventure. The first trailer for the film, due 30 June 2023, features Harrison Ford once again reprising...
"Stranger Things" has become a cultural juggernaut for Netflix. The science-fiction series is among the streamer's most successful shows ever, and coming off the dark twists of its popular fourth season, which actually broke Netflix, buzz behind the Duffer Brothers' series couldn't be any bigger (via Parrot Analytics). Of course, much of the popularity behind the show comes as a result of its charismatic and likable cast.
It looks like Jana Kramer will be part of the "Chicago Fire" team, at least in some way. The country singer, whose songs "I Got the Boy" and "Why Ya Wanna" both entered Billboard's Country Airplay Top Ten, posted as much on her Instagram on December 1. The post shows three photos of her in costume, posing with Taylor Kinney, who plays Lieutenant Kelly Severide on the beloved NBC "One Chicago" universe drama.
Netflix subscribers have tons of exciting new releases to check out this week, including everything from Jason Momoa’s new movie Slumberland to the return of fan-favorite series like Dead to Me — as well as important documentary projects like In Her Hands. Before we get to the details...
If Kirstie Alley's death at 71 seemed sudden, it may be because the actress remained busy and performing up until only seven months before her passing. Alley's most recent projects had been television series like "Scream Queens" and "Flaked" and movies such as "Accidental Love" and "You Can't Take My Daughter." Her final television appearance, though, came in April 2022 on "The Masked Singer."
20 years into its run, "NCIS" has long relied on the likeability of its characters — combined with unique storylines — to get audiences to tune in, week after week (after week). Similar to other police procedurals, the series features a core group of characters that has evolved as the series progresses, and as such, plenty of romantic pairings have sparked up and fizzled out over the years, but Tim McGee (Sean Murray) and his wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman), might be the healthiest couple on the show.
One of the most endearing aspects of History's long-running reality series "American Pickers" is the way in which the show embodies the feeling of a cross-country road trip – taking viewers on a journey to experience some of the most interesting places and people in all of America. For...
In 2012, director Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill came together and made "Sinister," a landmark horror film that would go on to define a decade brimming with some of the smartest, most terrifying titles ever. With Ethan Hawke playing protagonist Ellison Oswalt, "Sinister" redefined the Texan actor's career that would lead to a run of "Before Midnight," "The Purge," and "Boyhood" within a year's time.
Taylor Sheridan and the "Yellowstone" writing team have, to date, taken no uncertain pleasure in physically, and emotionally tormenting any and every character they've conjured. And after four seasons of cattle driving, rodeo riding, political maneuvering, and perpetual death-dodging, one might be inclined to hope things are gonna settle down a bit for John Dutton and his beleaguered family. But this is "Yellowstone." And if the first four seasons of the show have taught us anything, it's that things can always get worse for the Duttons.
Ed O'Neill could have rested on his laurels after the long-running success of "Married... with Children" and simply made a pretty penny being typecast, but through his sheer talent and will to work, the actor has proven he's far more than Al Bundy. He was not only part of the ensemble of another highly successful sitcom with "Modern Family," but he's also racked up credits over the decades with names like John Hughes and David Mamet. The point is, O'Neill has been around the block more than a few times and he's showing no signs of slowing down.
A world that seems so familiar is actually very different for the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, who return home more than five years after their flight takes off. It's the mystery that sets the stage for "Manifest," a show that recently released the first part of its highly anticipated final season on Netflix. The show follows these passengers as they struggle and work to eventually adapt to the changes made to their friends and families during their disappearance. Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh), her brother Ben (Josh Dallas), and his son Cal (Jack Messina) board the flight and are among the passengers who must adapt to this new normal.
The full list of upcoming DC movies, including The Batman, Aquaman 2, Wonder Woman 3, Supergirl and more
If the usual holiday movies aren't your style, you might want to switch things up with some Christmas horror movies. Here are four of our favorites.
Before his electric turn to international stardom as Seong Gi-hun in "Squid Game," Lee Jung-jae had built a strong career as a leading man in a host of popular cinematic outings. As an actor, he won several awards for films like "An Affair," "City of the Rising Sun," and "The Face Reader" even before his record-setting "Squid Game" outing. Not content to rest on these laurels, the distinguished performer is now taking a turn in the director's chair with his new thriller, "Hunt."
In Season 3 of the long-running sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," audiences were introduced to one of Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) mortal enemies. Unexpectedly, it turned out to be actor Wil Wheaton (who plays an exaggerated version of himself), known for playing Wesley Crusher in "Star Trek: The Next Generation."
When you start watching a movie, you can be reasonably confident things will end well for the heroes. After all, a surefire way to end a story on a satisfying note is by having things turn out well for the characters we like. Plenty of good stories have their characters overcoming obstacles and making sacrifices, yet ultimately being better off at a movie's conclusion than they were at its beginning.
There are two things you always need to remember about James Cameron. He loves water, and he does not suffer fools. Those are just the rules for one of the most successful movie directors of all time, for who (to quote a profanity-fuelled animated sitcom) there's no budget too steep and no sea too deep. Both legendary elements merged in perfect synchronicity regarding the world-dominating romance, "Titanic." The Oscar-gobbling event of 1997 starred Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as Rose and Jack. The couple found love, but also tragedy, as Jack perished amid the ship's wreckage.
