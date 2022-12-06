ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 1

Related
Up and Coming Weekly

All ages invited to dine with Santa at Huske Hardware

Santa is stepping away from the North Pole to enjoy breakfast and photo opportunities with his friends at Huske Hardware House restaurant in Fayetteville. Santa will be making appearances during two breakfast sessions on Saturday, Dec. 10. The first session will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 10:15 a.m. Guests wanting to attend the first session must arrive between 8:45 and 9 a.m. Breakfast will not be served after 9:45 a.m. Session two will start at 10:15 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. with patrons arriving no later than 10:15 a.m. Breakfast will not be served after 10:45 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Full of Christmas cheer in Laurel Hill

LAUREL HILL — Despite the dreary weather that lasted a good part of the day on Saturday, Laurel Hill residents and others throughout the county gathered together to enjoy local talent as well as a Christmas movie. “The atmosphere was full of Christmas cheer,” said Erin Norris, LaurelFest member....
LAUREL HILL, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Ride along with holly, jolly downtown trolley

The holiday season is upon Fayetteville, and with it, a bevy of activities to help ring in the holiday season. As the town gears up for the “Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” it’s the perfect time to get out and about. For those who can’t resist...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

Harmony Hall Village in White Oak Open to the Public this Saturday

Harmony Hall Village, a tourist attraction and historical site in the “Mother County”, will hold an open house this Saturday, December 10, 2022. Young and old are invited to tour the 1760s-era facilities and walk the beautiful grounds. According to Sunday Allen with the non-profit, the Cape Fear...
WHITE OAK, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

FTCC unveils portrait, celebrates mural and donation

Fayetteville Technical Community College unveiled the presidential portrait of Dr. J. Larry Keen on Nov. 21 in a ceremony in the lobby. of the Thomas R. McLean Administration Building. The portrait was commissioned by FTCC Foundation in anticipation of Keen’s retirement on Jan. 1. Brad Hurley, chair of the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Arnette Park offers drive-thru light display

Arnette Park is set to light up the night this holiday season. Gather the whole family for Arnette Park's 13th Annual Christmas in the Park event. If you haven’t attended before, this year is your chance to enjoy the beautiful lights, the camaraderie and the brisk fall breeze that all make for a memorable experience.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Wreaths Across America to hold annual event

The Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery branch of Wreaths Across America will hold their annual wreath laying event Saturday, Dec. 17 at noon at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake. The wreaths are to honor and remember those who have served in the United States military and who are laid to rest in veterans’ cemeteries.
SPRING LAKE, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville Regional Airport unveils terminal upgrades

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)–Fayetteville Regional Airport unveiled its latest terminal upgrades on Wednesday morning. The $37 million renovations included expansion of the facility, several new and updated amenities including the terminal entrance canopy, enhanced security screening checkpoint area, reconstruction of the rental parking lot, Concourse B upgrades, new airline offices and counter spaces, new escalators, and elevators, upgraded baggage claim wings and new administrative offices.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
triangletribune.com

AIDS in the Black community

RALEIGH — Community leaders, researchers and affected individuals gathered at The Blount Street Community Center on World AIDS Day to educate the community about the epidemic and discuss how to achieve the White House plan to eradicate AIDS by 2030. The Reverend Vance Haywood Jr. moderated the discussion in...
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Mary Morrison

HAMLET — Mary Morrison, 81, of Hamlet, passed on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, noon-5 p.m. at Nelson...
HAMLET, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland Family Counseling Center wins in Homemade Float category

Scotland Family Counseling Center, a non-profit affiliate of Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg, won in the Homemade Float category for the parade. “Rain and all, we had a wonderful time and were delighted to share our joy with the children and children-at-heart who braved the weather to come out and enjoy the parade,” said Executive Leader Kenzie Miller. “Many thanks to the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber and Jackson Diesel Service for sponsoring such a fabulous community event!”
LAURINBURG, NC
wraltechwire.com

Gaming companies – including Epic – continue search for talent in NC

CARY – Even as job openings and tech sector job postings have dropped in recent weeks after hitting record highs earlier this year, one sector continues to seek talent. That’s the gaming sector, WRAL TechWire identified in researching this week’s WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Of the 46 Triangle-area employers tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly report, 45 of them are hiring, including multiple gaming companies with a presence in the state.
CARY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy