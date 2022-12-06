Read full article on original website
All ages invited to dine with Santa at Huske Hardware
Santa is stepping away from the North Pole to enjoy breakfast and photo opportunities with his friends at Huske Hardware House restaurant in Fayetteville. Santa will be making appearances during two breakfast sessions on Saturday, Dec. 10. The first session will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 10:15 a.m. Guests wanting to attend the first session must arrive between 8:45 and 9 a.m. Breakfast will not be served after 9:45 a.m. Session two will start at 10:15 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. with patrons arriving no later than 10:15 a.m. Breakfast will not be served after 10:45 a.m.
Full of Christmas cheer in Laurel Hill
LAUREL HILL — Despite the dreary weather that lasted a good part of the day on Saturday, Laurel Hill residents and others throughout the county gathered together to enjoy local talent as well as a Christmas movie. “The atmosphere was full of Christmas cheer,” said Erin Norris, LaurelFest member....
Ride along with holly, jolly downtown trolley
The holiday season is upon Fayetteville, and with it, a bevy of activities to help ring in the holiday season. As the town gears up for the “Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” it’s the perfect time to get out and about. For those who can’t resist...
Harmony Hall Village in White Oak Open to the Public this Saturday
Harmony Hall Village, a tourist attraction and historical site in the “Mother County”, will hold an open house this Saturday, December 10, 2022. Young and old are invited to tour the 1760s-era facilities and walk the beautiful grounds. According to Sunday Allen with the non-profit, the Cape Fear...
FTCC unveils portrait, celebrates mural and donation
Fayetteville Technical Community College unveiled the presidential portrait of Dr. J. Larry Keen on Nov. 21 in a ceremony in the lobby. of the Thomas R. McLean Administration Building. The portrait was commissioned by FTCC Foundation in anticipation of Keen’s retirement on Jan. 1. Brad Hurley, chair of the...
Arnette Park offers drive-thru light display
Arnette Park is set to light up the night this holiday season. Gather the whole family for Arnette Park's 13th Annual Christmas in the Park event. If you haven’t attended before, this year is your chance to enjoy the beautiful lights, the camaraderie and the brisk fall breeze that all make for a memorable experience.
Wreaths Across America to hold annual event
The Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery branch of Wreaths Across America will hold their annual wreath laying event Saturday, Dec. 17 at noon at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake. The wreaths are to honor and remember those who have served in the United States military and who are laid to rest in veterans’ cemeteries.
ABC11 Together's 36th Annual Food Drive: Drive-thru Day
The ABC11 Together 36th Annual Food Drive is wrapping up and you can still be a part of the great cause by simply driving up and dropping off those donations.
Ending with Gracie’s: Grill’s namesake Bullock hangs up apron
For the past four decades there’s been few people or places more popular to go visit if hunger hit while in Sampson County than Gracie B
Main Event Entertainment Center Coming To Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville
A new entertainment center business is coming to Fayetteville, as Main Event has been announced as a new tenant coming in 2023 at Cross Creek Mall. The mall announced that Main Event will be part of the Sears redevelopment project, currently underway, and would open in late 2023. “Cross Creek...
Fayetteville Regional Airport unveils terminal upgrades
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)–Fayetteville Regional Airport unveiled its latest terminal upgrades on Wednesday morning. The $37 million renovations included expansion of the facility, several new and updated amenities including the terminal entrance canopy, enhanced security screening checkpoint area, reconstruction of the rental parking lot, Concourse B upgrades, new airline offices and counter spaces, new escalators, and elevators, upgraded baggage claim wings and new administrative offices.
AIDS in the Black community
RALEIGH — Community leaders, researchers and affected individuals gathered at The Blount Street Community Center on World AIDS Day to educate the community about the epidemic and discuss how to achieve the White House plan to eradicate AIDS by 2030. The Reverend Vance Haywood Jr. moderated the discussion in...
OBITUARY: Mary Morrison
HAMLET — Mary Morrison, 81, of Hamlet, passed on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, noon-5 p.m. at Nelson...
Scotland Family Counseling Center wins in Homemade Float category
Scotland Family Counseling Center, a non-profit affiliate of Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg, won in the Homemade Float category for the parade. “Rain and all, we had a wonderful time and were delighted to share our joy with the children and children-at-heart who braved the weather to come out and enjoy the parade,” said Executive Leader Kenzie Miller. “Many thanks to the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber and Jackson Diesel Service for sponsoring such a fabulous community event!”
Pinehurst closes clubhouse, shuffles guests after nearby power substation attack
The Southern Pines, N.C., power substation attack has impacted one of the game’s leading resorts. On Monday evening, Pinehurst Resort and Country Club announced that it is among the thousands of Moore County customers left without power as a result of a shooting at a pair of power substations.
Ag spill makes another mess in Clinton
An agriculture spill left another mess in Clinton as the issue again reared its ugly and smelly head on Tuesday night — this time on N.C
Gaming companies – including Epic – continue search for talent in NC
CARY – Even as job openings and tech sector job postings have dropped in recent weeks after hitting record highs earlier this year, one sector continues to seek talent. That’s the gaming sector, WRAL TechWire identified in researching this week’s WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Of the 46 Triangle-area employers tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly report, 45 of them are hiring, including multiple gaming companies with a presence in the state.
From Kenya to Fayetteville: MU Graduate’s Inspiring Story of Becoming a PA
“I realized [Methodist University ] is the place I wanted to be — I felt comfortable being here.”. When Valentine Matongoh walks across the stage as a Physician Assistant Studies graduate this weekend – like many other Methodist University graduates – it will be a triumphant moment for her and her family.
Renters continue to get priced out with few affordable options: 'It's a struggle.'
"We don't want to be one of those people sitting out there with a sign saying work for food, I lost my home."
Moore County generator business working to help community
While Duke Energy works to restore power, a local business has been working hard to help their community.
