The 'Rail Barons' keep the trains running at the Buffalo History Museum

In 1990 a group of model train enthusiasts convinced The Buffalo History Museum to let them install a model train layout. John Percy is the last remaining original member of the "Rail Barons".

John explains his love of trains like this "It just seems to be in our blood I guess. I loved trains ever since I was a little kid and road to Rochester on the Erie Railroad on a steam locomotive when I was four years old."

These days, the Rail Barons maintain the huge layout and run the trains for the public. There are more than 200 feet of tracks, 100 miniature buildings , 300 handmade trees and lots of HO scale model trains.

The non-profit group always welcomes donations and new members. You can find more information about the Rail Barons at The Buffalo History Museum website.