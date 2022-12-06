People living with HIV (PWH) and preventing the spread of the virus depend on consistent, long-term care. Researchers analyzed whether or not re-engaging PWH who were at danger of dropping out of care may be prompted by early detection systems. About 20 healthcare centers (HCCs) from the AIDS Healthcare Foundation participated in this cluster randomized controlled study, with 10 HCCs assigned to an intervention group and 10 to a control group; all HCCs in both groups continued their previous retention strategies. Clinic personnel were alerted to PWH at risk of dropping out of care via daily automated flags in CHORUSTM, a mobile app and web-based reporting tool based on data from electronic health records. Logistic regression models adjusted for clustering using generalized estimating equations (independent correlation structure) were used to examine the correlation between the intervention and subsequent visits among PWH who had been flagged.

