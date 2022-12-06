Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Largest study of its kind reveals adjuvant chemotherapy improves overall survival for pancreatic cancer patients
Today, the University of Colorado Cancer Center released new research that showcases chemotherapy treatment before and after surgery for pancreatic cancer as the most effective combination for patients. The study findings were published in JAMA Oncology and led by Marco Del Chiaro, MD, division chief of surgical oncology in the...
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
aao.org
Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy
Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers inflammatory markers that may predict a response in certain patients to COVID-19 immunotherapies
Researchers at The Tisch Cancer Institute uncovered inflammatory markers that may predict which COVID-19 patients are more likely to respond to therapies like the anti-cancer drug pacritinib, according to phase 2 trial results published in JAMA Network Open in December. Pacritinib, which has been approved as a cancer therapy by...
physiciansweekly.com
Autologous tumour lysate-loaded dendritic cell vaccine in conjunction with standard treatment for glioblastoma may increase overall survival
1. Patients receiving autologous tumour lysate-loaded dendritic cell vaccine (DCVax-L) had a 20% relative reduction in death risk. 2. DCVax-L appears safe, with only 5 of 2,151 (0.2%) doses resulting in serious adverse events. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: The prognosis for glioblastoma is poor, as it remains...
technologynetworks.com
Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
targetedonc.com
MEDIOLA Update Shows Continued Efficacy for Triplet Therapy in Ovarian Cancer
Susana Banerjee, MBBS, PhD, discusses the updated results of the MEDIOLA trial of patients with ovarian cancer presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress. Susana Banerjee, MBBS, PhD, a consultant medical oncologist and research lead for the gynecology unit at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, discusses...
physiciansweekly.com
Modern Endometrial Cancer Recurrence: When, Where, and How?
The purpose of this study is to investigate women who have had a second diagnosis of endometrial cancer and assess any trends in the disease’s presentation or diagnosis. A look back at women who were diagnosed with endometrial cancer between 2014 and 2020. The recurrence rates of diseases were analyzed. The presentation at the time of recurrence was the primary focus of the medical record review. A χ2, Fisher’s exact test, t-test, and Wilcoxon test were used to analyze the connections between variables. Survival was calculated using the Kaplan-Meier product limit method.
targetedonc.com
FDA Requests Withdrawal of Melphalan Flufenamide for R/R Multiple Myeloma
Based on the outcome of the confirmatory phase 3 OCEAN study, the FDA has requested melphalan flufenamide be withdrawn for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has requested a withdrawal of the United States marketing authorization for melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple...
physiciansweekly.com
Maternal anemia in pregnancy may be associated with subsequent brain structure changes in offspring
1. Anemia during pregnancy associated with altered brain structure in children including smaller volumes of bilateral caudate, putamen and corpus callosum. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) It is estimated that 38% of pregnant women worldwide are anemic. Anemia is known to be a risk factor for poor maternal and infant...
physiciansweekly.com
Religiosity may be associated with abstinence in Latinx individuals with substance use disorders
1. In this randomized controlled trial, participants had high scores for past-year religiosity and lifetime religiosity. 2. Furthermore, in the cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) treatment group, religiosity was associated with a longer duration of abstinence. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Latinx adults with substance use disorders are at high risk...
cgtlive.com
Neoantigen Reactive T Cell Therapy Shows Early Signs of Efficacy in NSCLC and Melanoma
Achilles Therapeutics presented updated data from CHIRON and THETIS at the 2022 ESMO immuno-oncology congress. ATL001, a clonal neoantigen reactive T cell (cNeT) therapy, has shown some clinical activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) enrolled in the phase 1/2 CHIRON study (NCT04032847) as well as in patients with melanoma in the phase 1/2 THETIS study (NCT03997474).
curetoday.com
Educated Patient® Multiple Myeloma Summit Immunotherapy Presentation: November 13, 2022
Compared to cytotoxic chemotherapies, the introduction of immunotherapy has changed the paradigm of treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, according to an expert. Dr. Dickran Kazandijan, a professor of medicine in the myeloma division at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami in Florida, discussed immunotherapy treatment for patients with multiple myeloma further at the CURE® Educated Patient® Multiple Myeloma Summit.
Healthline
What Are the Early Signs and Symptoms of Small Cell Lung Cancer?
The most common initial symptoms of SCLC are a worsening cough and shortness of breath. However, this type of lung cancer often doesn’t cause symptoms until it’s in the later stages. Lung cancer is made up of two primary categories called small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small...
MedicalXpress
Parkinson's medication improved blood pressure in teens with Type 1 diabetes
Teens with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) who took bromocriptine, a medication used to treat Parkinson's disease and Type 2 diabetes, had lower blood pressure and less stiff arteries after one month of treatment compared to those who did not take the medicine, according to a small study published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.
physiciansweekly.com
Positive Pathways Implementation Trial Findings and Insights for HIV Retention in Care
People living with HIV (PWH) and preventing the spread of the virus depend on consistent, long-term care. Researchers analyzed whether or not re-engaging PWH who were at danger of dropping out of care may be prompted by early detection systems. About 20 healthcare centers (HCCs) from the AIDS Healthcare Foundation participated in this cluster randomized controlled study, with 10 HCCs assigned to an intervention group and 10 to a control group; all HCCs in both groups continued their previous retention strategies. Clinic personnel were alerted to PWH at risk of dropping out of care via daily automated flags in CHORUSTM, a mobile app and web-based reporting tool based on data from electronic health records. Logistic regression models adjusted for clustering using generalized estimating equations (independent correlation structure) were used to examine the correlation between the intervention and subsequent visits among PWH who had been flagged.
physiciansweekly.com
Factors Linked With Spirometry Underutilization in COPD
Underutilization of spirometry to confirm COPD persists among patients less likely to have barriers related to travel, insurance, and availability of spirometry. Current guidelines recommend using spirometry for patients with respiratory symptoms to confirm a diagnosis of COPD. “However, only one-third of patients with a clinical diagnosis of COPD receive spirometry, which can lead to possible incorrect diagnoses and suboptimal care,” says Arianne K. Baldomero, MD, MS. “Without spirometry, patients with COPD can be underdiagnosed or overdiagnosed. Underdiagnosis can delay the initiation of appropriate treatments whereas overdiagnosis can lead to higher healthcare utilization and unnecessary therapies.”
