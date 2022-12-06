Steve Gault, 2nd Ward City Council Member, announced his resignation from the Washington City Council Tuesday. During the final minutes of the meeting, Gault had prepared a statement announcing his resignation. Gault had words for his future successor, Gault states. “ If you’re a city councilman, your doing it for yourself because you do not have an agenda. If you have a bunch of people doing all this stuff, you have an agenda, and the agenda is eventually you want to take over the city council, and that’s what I’ve seen.” Gault’s term isn’t set to expire until December 2025. It is unknown yet how the board will decide to fill the position. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes available.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO