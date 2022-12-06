Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Semi drivers OK following T-bone collision near Ottumwa
NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two semi drivers escaped with only minor injuries following a late-night T-bone accident near Ottumwa. The collision between two semis was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe turnoff. The impact caused one of the trailers to split open. One of...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/7/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 25 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE RESCUE CALLS, THREE REQUESTS TO ASSIST OTHER AGENCIES, TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENTS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ESCORTS, ONE RETURN CALL, ONE WELFARE CHECK, ONE DOG CALL, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE REPORT OF DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY, ONE FRAUD CALL, ONE TRANSPORT, ONE GRASS FIRE, ONE REPORT OF TRESPASS, ONE DEER IN THE ROADWAY AND ONE BUSINESS ALARM.
Iowa grain elevator explosion leads to injuries, evacuation
An explosion at a grain elevator in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fired happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
kciiradio.com
Gault Resigns from the Washington City Council
Steve Gault, 2nd Ward City Council Member, announced his resignation from the Washington City Council Tuesday. During the final minutes of the meeting, Gault had prepared a statement announcing his resignation. Gault had words for his future successor, Gault states. “ If you’re a city councilman, your doing it for yourself because you do not have an agenda. If you have a bunch of people doing all this stuff, you have an agenda, and the agenda is eventually you want to take over the city council, and that’s what I’ve seen.” Gault’s term isn’t set to expire until December 2025. It is unknown yet how the board will decide to fill the position. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes available.
Auditor rules: No evidence Iowa leader doesn’t live where he claims
DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald ruled Monday that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver lives with his family in Ankeny rather than an apartment in Grimes. Whitver, a Republican, has served in the Iowa Senate since 2011. Redistricting–which occurs every ten years using population data […]
KCCI.com
Suspected armed robber shot in Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — A suspected armed robber is in the hospital after being shot in Davis County on Wednesday. There was a large police presence in Blakesburg about 85 miles southeast of Des Moines. The Iowa DCI says the suspect was shot after a chase. No word on...
iheart.com
Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Southeast Iowa
(Blakesburg, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Safety says one person suspected of armed robbery is recovering after being shot by law enforcement officers after a chase in rural Iowa. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the shooting happened near Blakesburg, Iowa after officers chased a suspect accused...
Iowa law blocks fentanyl testing strips from inclusion in harm reduction boxes; seen as drug paraphernalia
Iowa harm reduction boxes in Polk County will not include fentanyl testing strips as a result of a state law that classifies them as drug paraphernalia.
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules
Is a store that sells gasoline to an arsonist liable for damages that result from the sale? That’s one of the central questions raised in a case that pits an insurance company against a Des Moines QuikTrip store and its parent corporation. State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Co., which is the insurance company for […] The post Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Traffic accident leads to shooting in Des Moines on Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are working to sort out how a traffic accident resulted in one person suffering a gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:20pm at the intersection of Hickman Road and 30th Street. Police say it appears one vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and hit […]
KCCI.com
Woman who caused deadly motorcycle crash to stay out of prison
JOHNSTON, Iowa — An Iowa woman, who investigators say caused a deadly motorcycle crash last summer, will not go to prison. Makenna Streff's driver's license will be suspended for 180 days and she will pay a $1,000 fine for the crash that killed Landon Crabtree in Johnston in June.
progressivegrocer.com
Fareway Finalizes Plans for New Build in Iowa Mixed-Use Development
Fareway Stores Inc. has finalized plans to construct an approximately 24,000-square-foot store at the northeast corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive in Norwalk, Iowa. Construction is planned to begin in spring 2023, with a tentative opening in early 2024. The existing Norwalk Fareway store located at 1711 Sunset Drive will close upon new store opening.
WOWT
Pilot dies in southwest Iowa plane crash
DES MOINES, Neb. (WOWT) - A pilot was killed after his plane hit a power line while taking off from an Iowa airport on Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Safety told 6 News that the Ercoupe aircraft took off at 12:38 p.m. from Corning Municipal Airport in Adams County — about halfway between Des Moines and Omaha.
weareiowa.com
Ankeny social worker charged with giving 15-year-old patient marijuana
ANKENY, Iowa — An Iowa social worker accused of giving a 15-year-old patient marijuana during a session has been arrested and charged, according to Polk County court documents. 41-year-old Benjamin Skeers, who works at LifeWorks in Ankeny, is facing one count of drug distribution to a person under the...
YAHOO!
Resentencing ordered in Davis County harassment case
Dec. 8—BLOOMFIELD — A prison sentence for an AmeriCorps worker in a harassment case has been thrown out by an appeals court because the judge had used an unproven fact when considering the sentence. The Iowa Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that the prison sentence given was not...
KCRG.com
At least 10 people injured in Marengo building explosion, nearby homes evacuated
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - At least 10 people have been injured and nearby homes have been evacuated following an explosion at an industrial building in Marengo on Thursday morning. According to the City of Marengo, the explosion took place at 11:16 a.m. at 810 East South Street. The building is...
Report: Black, straight-A student was in ‘racially hostile environment’ at Iowa school
The repeated racial harassment of a Black, straight-A student at an Ottumwa middle school was not adequately addressed by the school district and might have led to the student’s diminished academic performance, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The department on Monday outlined the findings of its investigation into the Ottumwa Community School District’s […] The post Report: Black, straight-A student was in ‘racially hostile environment’ at Iowa school appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Longtime Des Moines business struggles to stay afloat
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eric Frangos was 7 years old when his dad openedJim's Coney Island on Des Moines' south side. "We've been here 51 years. It goes back quite a ways. The recipes are 100 years old," Eric Frangos said. But four decades later, Eric Frangos and his...
Comments / 0