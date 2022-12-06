ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces new city department of labor

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At a time when public safety is a big concern, the city of Atlanta is looking for ways to help steer young people away from crime and toward lifelong careers. It’s part of the reason Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday the creation of the...
ATLANTA, GA
R.A. Heim

Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

Sleep Number Under Construction at Fischer Crossing

A new development is taking shape at Fischer Crossing near Costco. We reported several months ago about a new 3,500 square foot building going up in the area. According to plans on file with Coweta County Development and PPI, the new retail store will be Sleep Number. It does appear this will be the only tenant for the specific building.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County commissioners approve employee 'one-time cost of living payment'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County may be cutting a check soon to government employees in order to support retention. Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said the county has been having difficulty keeping first responders, utility workers and hard-to-fill positions filled. The extra money is also intended to help offset the effects of inflation on the county workforce.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Two Columbus investors fall victim to national investment scheme

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Columbus investors fell victim to a national fraud scheme that defrauded them more than $369,000, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District of Georgia. Today, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged venture capital firm Vika Ventures LLC and its CEO and co-founder, George Iakovou, 29, with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
11Alive

US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
OAKWOOD, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Voting from Jail: Most can, few do.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a race where a few hundred votes can make a difference, the majority of the 39,000 people held in Georgia county jails can vote, but as Atlanta News First Investigates uncovered, few do. A lot of people in county jails never lost their...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Georgia House Candidate Accused Of Voting Illegally

This scumbag is proof positive we need better policing of voter registration. We need the same exact “instant background check” process we have in place to catch felons buying guns.…and the DEMS can’t say a damn word about it. If it is the same process they use for gun purchases…IT CANNOT BE UNCONSTITUTIONAL, OR A BURDEN!
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

Chick-fil-A Plans Under Review to join Publix and Starbucks in LaGrange

The offerings coming to Merganser Commons at Hills and Dales Farm Road in LaGrange just got sweeter and cooler. The City Menus recently discovered site plans posted by the developer, Columbia Properties, showing that Starbucks and Chick-fil-A have both signed on to take two out parcels in front of the shopping center which anchors Publix.
LAGRANGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy