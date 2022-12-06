ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, IL

InsideHook

A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Chicago

I’ve lived in Chicago from the time I was a poor graduate student existing on pennies a day, through the time I was dating and not wanting to waste my money on duds (the guys, not the food). Today, I have two children, and I still hate shelling out on meals when it’s hit or miss whether they’ll actually eat the food. Fortunately, Chicago is blessed with tons of mom-and-pop dives, cheap eats and spectacular food that doesn’t cost a fortune. Here are my favorites.
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

These Three Black Entrepreneurs Own 38 Grocery Stores And Just Received $13.5M To Buy Six More

Most recently, Chicago’s City Council’s Finance Committee has granted them a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and transform six more grocery stores. Having only started just a year ago in 2021, their company has become very successful very quickly with more than 400 store employees and grocery stores located across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas metropolitan areas. Even more impressive is their core mission which is to deliver essential nutrition to working families in underserved communities at affordable prices. All of their stores are independent Save A Lot franchises, and Yellow Banana is proud to be Save A Lot’s third-largest retail partner across the country. The majority of their stores are located in food deserts, that is, in census tracts with limited access to affordable, quality food.
CHICAGO, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Geneva, IL

Geneva became formally incorporated as a village in 1867, with Eben Danford, a local businessman, elected as the first Village President. It’s a city situated in Kane County, which also served as the seat, getting its name “Geneva” from a town in Charles Volney Dyer’s home state, an émigré from New York.
GENEVA, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Revisiting a Polish cuisine classic

Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W. Cermak Road in Broadview. Carryout saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels. Founder and World...
BROADVIEW, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lincoln Park Zoo assists in relocating 40 chimps left behind in LA

CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo had a part in helping a group of chimpanzees that had been stranded for more than three years. It rescued two of the 40 chimps that were left behind when a wildlife sanctuary outside Los Angeles suddenly closed in 2019. Since then, zoo advisors have...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Holiday season: To sell or not to sell?

A recent column from the Oak Park Area Association of Realtors posed the question, “Should you sell your home this holiday season?” Traditionally, there was a belief that the real estate world ground to a halt between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Sellers didn’t want people walking...
OAK PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Expansive Redevelopment Plan at Westfield Old Orchard Mall Unveiled

An expansive redevelopment plan that would add residences and an outdoor plaza as well as additional dining and retail options to Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie was unveiled Tuesday, the mall's parent company announced. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield revealed the ambitious plan on Tuesday, highlighted by proposals for a park and event...
SKOKIE, IL
oakpark.com

Retiring River Forest banker looks back

A West Side native and River Forest resident, preacher’s kid and banker, Michelle Collins talks about her passion for the community where she worked and lived for more than 30 years. Growing up in Austin. I’m a real West Sider. My father founded our Rose of Sharon Community Church...
RIVER FOREST, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Magnificent Hanukkah display lights up Glencoe house

GLENCOE, Ill. - A house in Chicago's North Shore is decked out for Hanukkah. Homeowner Gary Hazan tells FOX 32 Chicago his holiday light display has over 20,000 lights, dozens of blowup decorations, and lasers. Hazan says people from all over travel to his block to see the magnificent light...
GLENCOE, IL
rejournals.com

Colliers arranges sale of last mile facility in Maywood

Colliers’ Jeff Devine and Steve Disse represented DSI Development in the sale of a 79,869-square-foot warehouse/distribution facility located at 1900 Maywood Drive in Maywood, Illinois, to California based Pacifica Real Estate (Pacifica) for an undisclosed price. It is Pacifica’s first Chicago area industrial purchase. Completed in August 2022,...
MAYWOOD, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman found fatally shot on West Loop street

Chicago — A 31-year-old woman was found fatally shot on a West Loop street on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. There is very little information about what happened to the woman, identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Brittany Wooten of Oak Park. A passerby discovered...
CHICAGO, IL

