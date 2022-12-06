Read full article on original website
William J. Craver
William J. Craver, 69, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, in St. Louis, MO. There will be no services, per the family’s wishes. No memorials were given. William is survived by his children Joe (Elaine) Craver of Greenville, IL, Jim Craver of Carbondale, IL, and Jaclyn (Bradley) Swope of Laveen, AZ and 7 grandchildren.
Norman “Ponch” Determan
Norman “Ponch” Determan, 93, of New Baden, died Monday, December 5, 2022 at Trenton Village. He was born November 27, 1929 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Leo A. and Katherine, nee Toennies, Determan. He married Leona “Eb” Hueskoetter May 27, 1952 in New Baden and she preceded him in death on April 14, 2019.
Marjorie Scott
Marjorie Scott, age 63 of Greenville, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, in St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, Illinois. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. Friday until service time. Interment will be in Greene Cemetery. Memorials are asked to be made to the family in lieu of flowers.
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months
Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months, of Edgewood, Illinois went to be with the Lord away at 8:32 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Nathan Delks will be officiating. Burial will be at Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood. Memorials may go to the Makenna’s Sunshine Trust.
INTERVIEW: Bond County CEO Christmas Market Saturday
This past Thursday, WGEL welcomed Kaya Harnetiaux and Alyssa Harnetiaux, Bond County Unit 2 High School students and members of the Bond County CEO Class of 2023. They came by the morning show to talk about the group’s Christmas Market, which will be held this Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM at the American Farm Heritage Museum. The market is sponsored by HSHS Holy Family Hospital.
KY Man Killed In Roxana Refinery Accident
Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is identifying a Kentucky man that lost his life following a job site-related accident at the Philips 66 Refinery, in Roxana. 47 year old Chad L. Crabtree, of Owensboro, KY, was the project manager for Sterett Crane & Rigging, a subcontractor at the refinery. During the operation of the crane, a mechanical malfunction occurred and caused the crane to overturn. Crabtree sustained head trauma. A second male worker, who was the crane operator, was also injured and transported to a local hospital.
Former standout wrestler dies in wrong-way crash in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A former standout wrestler at Roxana High School died in a wrong-way crash in Madison County Tuesday night. A crash report from the Illinois State Police said Alex Maguire died after his car crashed head-on with another vehicle while driving in the wrong direction on Illinois Route 3.
CEO Christmas Market This Saturday
Bond County CEO members are inviting area residents to shop and celebrate the holiday at the CEO Christmas Market this Saturday. CEO student Kaya Harnetiaux tells us about it. Harnetiaux explains there will be 38 vendors at the market this year. On top of that, there will be a kid coloring contest, Santa will make an appearance, and the limited edition 2022 Bond county ornament will be for sale.
County Board Contributes To Daycare
At the recent meeting of the Bond County Board, members approved a request from the new Shining Star Daycare Board to help cover projects. It was reported the expenses for preparing the church building to house the day care and meet licensure requirements were greater than expected. The county board...
One dead in Tuesday night crash near Hartford
A former Roxana High standout wrestler is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Illinois Route 3 near Hartford. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened just before 10pm at the New Poag Road intersection. A vehicle driven by 22-year-old Alexander C. Maguire of Wood...
Lady Comets Top Carlyle
The Greenville Lady Comets rallied from a nine point deficit in the final quarter to grab a big win at home over Carlyle Tuesday night. The Greenville High girls outscored Carlyle 27-13 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 58-50 victory. The home squad led most of the...
Library Board Meets Thursday
The Greenville Public Library Board will meet Thursday, December 8 at 4 p.m. at the Bradford Meeting Room in Greenville. The agenda includes library goals, closing dates for the holiday, and various reports.
Project Parenting Story Time Monday
A Bond County Project Parenting virtual story time is coming up Monday December 12 at 11 a.m. This story time will feature several holiday-themed books. There also will be special guest reader, straight from the North Pole. Access the event on the Project Parenting Facebook Page – Facebook Live. Story...
Small earthquake just east of Kimmswick in rural northwestern Monroe County, Illinois
(Jefferson County) A small earthquake was recorded on Tuesday night in western Monroe County in southwest Illinois. The U.S. Geological Survey says it was 2.5 in magnitude. It was centered northwest of Valmeyer in rural Monroe County or just across the Mississippi River east from Kimmswick. The quake was registered...
Maryland Heights Police Shoot and Kill Man Outside Dave & Buster's
The 48-year-old charged detectives with an "edged weapon," police say
Plan could mean $500 monthly payments to some St. Louis families
ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of St. Louis families may soon get $500 payments each month through a new program. The mayor’s office tells FOX 2 a bill in support of a Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program is making the rounds. A zoning committee approved the plan Thursday, which still needs to clear several steps before the board of aldermen votes.
2.5-magnitude earthquake in Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some people south of St. Louis may have felt a small earthquake on Tuesday night. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake happened just after 8:30 p.m. east of Kimmswick. The USGS initially listed the earthquake as a 1.6-magnitude quake northwest of...
Drug charges against two at trailer park
Bethalto Police and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together last Friday to carry out a drug warrant at the Old Oak Trailer Park resulting in charges against one person. Later in the day, police responded to the park and arrested another person on a separate drug charge. Both cases are connected to the possession of Meth.
Hans Sentenced To Federal Prison
Shane Hans, age 45, of Vandalia, has been sentenced in federal court on charges he pleaded guilty to in July of this year. On July 21, the defendant admitted to committing the offenses of distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm. Hans was...
Clinton County Murder Case Update
Murder charges against a Breese man remain on file. At a recent preliminary hearing in Clinton County Circuit Court, Judge Christopher Matoush heard testimony from two detectives and ruled there was probable cause to continue the charges against Valentin Navarro-Lopez, age 29, of Breese. He faces four counts of first...
