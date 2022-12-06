ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocahontas, IL

wgel.com

William J. Craver

William J. Craver, 69, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, in St. Louis, MO. There will be no services, per the family’s wishes. No memorials were given. William is survived by his children Joe (Elaine) Craver of Greenville, IL, Jim Craver of Carbondale, IL, and Jaclyn (Bradley) Swope of Laveen, AZ and 7 grandchildren.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Norman “Ponch” Determan

Norman “Ponch” Determan, 93, of New Baden, died Monday, December 5, 2022 at Trenton Village. He was born November 27, 1929 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Leo A. and Katherine, nee Toennies, Determan. He married Leona “Eb” Hueskoetter May 27, 1952 in New Baden and she preceded him in death on April 14, 2019.
NEW BADEN, IL
wgel.com

Marjorie Scott

Marjorie Scott, age 63 of Greenville, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, in St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, Illinois. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. Friday until service time. Interment will be in Greene Cemetery. Memorials are asked to be made to the family in lieu of flowers.
GREENVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months

Makenna Grace Bowen, 16 months, of Edgewood, Illinois went to be with the Lord away at 8:32 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Nathan Delks will be officiating. Burial will be at Edgewood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Pagel Funeral Homes in Edgewood. Memorials may go to the Makenna’s Sunshine Trust.
EDGEWOOD, IL
wgel.com

INTERVIEW: Bond County CEO Christmas Market Saturday

This past Thursday, WGEL welcomed Kaya Harnetiaux and Alyssa Harnetiaux, Bond County Unit 2 High School students and members of the Bond County CEO Class of 2023. They came by the morning show to talk about the group’s Christmas Market, which will be held this Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM at the American Farm Heritage Museum. The market is sponsored by HSHS Holy Family Hospital.
BOND COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

KY Man Killed In Roxana Refinery Accident

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is identifying a Kentucky man that lost his life following a job site-related accident at the Philips 66 Refinery, in Roxana. 47 year old Chad L. Crabtree, of Owensboro, KY, was the project manager for Sterett Crane & Rigging, a subcontractor at the refinery. During the operation of the crane, a mechanical malfunction occurred and caused the crane to overturn. Crabtree sustained head trauma. A second male worker, who was the crane operator, was also injured and transported to a local hospital.
ROXANA, IL
wgel.com

CEO Christmas Market This Saturday

Bond County CEO members are inviting area residents to shop and celebrate the holiday at the CEO Christmas Market this Saturday. CEO student Kaya Harnetiaux tells us about it. Harnetiaux explains there will be 38 vendors at the market this year. On top of that, there will be a kid coloring contest, Santa will make an appearance, and the limited edition 2022 Bond county ornament will be for sale.
BOND COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

County Board Contributes To Daycare

At the recent meeting of the Bond County Board, members approved a request from the new Shining Star Daycare Board to help cover projects. It was reported the expenses for preparing the church building to house the day care and meet licensure requirements were greater than expected. The county board...
BOND COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

One dead in Tuesday night crash near Hartford

A former Roxana High standout wrestler is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Illinois Route 3 near Hartford. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened just before 10pm at the New Poag Road intersection. A vehicle driven by 22-year-old Alexander C. Maguire of Wood...
HARTFORD, IL
wgel.com

Lady Comets Top Carlyle

The Greenville Lady Comets rallied from a nine point deficit in the final quarter to grab a big win at home over Carlyle Tuesday night. The Greenville High girls outscored Carlyle 27-13 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 58-50 victory. The home squad led most of the...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Library Board Meets Thursday

The Greenville Public Library Board will meet Thursday, December 8 at 4 p.m. at the Bradford Meeting Room in Greenville. The agenda includes library goals, closing dates for the holiday, and various reports.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Project Parenting Story Time Monday

A Bond County Project Parenting virtual story time is coming up Monday December 12 at 11 a.m. This story time will feature several holiday-themed books. There also will be special guest reader, straight from the North Pole. Access the event on the Project Parenting Facebook Page – Facebook Live. Story...
FOX2Now

Plan could mean $500 monthly payments to some St. Louis families

ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of St. Louis families may soon get $500 payments each month through a new program. The mayor’s office tells FOX 2 a bill in support of a Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program is making the rounds. A zoning committee approved the plan Thursday, which still needs to clear several steps before the board of aldermen votes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2.5-magnitude earthquake in Jefferson County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some people south of St. Louis may have felt a small earthquake on Tuesday night. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake happened just after 8:30 p.m. east of Kimmswick. The USGS initially listed the earthquake as a 1.6-magnitude quake northwest of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Drug charges against two at trailer park

Bethalto Police and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together last Friday to carry out a drug warrant at the Old Oak Trailer Park resulting in charges against one person. Later in the day, police responded to the park and arrested another person on a separate drug charge. Both cases are connected to the possession of Meth.
BETHALTO, IL
wgel.com

Hans Sentenced To Federal Prison

Shane Hans, age 45, of Vandalia, has been sentenced in federal court on charges he pleaded guilty to in July of this year. On July 21, the defendant admitted to committing the offenses of distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm. Hans was...
VANDALIA, IL
wgel.com

Clinton County Murder Case Update

Murder charges against a Breese man remain on file. At a recent preliminary hearing in Clinton County Circuit Court, Judge Christopher Matoush heard testimony from two detectives and ruled there was probable cause to continue the charges against Valentin Navarro-Lopez, age 29, of Breese. He faces four counts of first...
CLINTON COUNTY, IL

Community Policy