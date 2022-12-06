ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, MS

UPDATE: Suspect in Taylorsville school threat arrested

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A threat at Taylorsville Attendance Center set the town on edge as law enforcement searched for the suspect. According to the Taylorsville Police Department, a juvenile suspect (identified as male) threatened to bring a gun to Taylorsville Attendance Center after a reported domestic incident with the suspect’s girlfriend on Monday, Dec. 5.
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 8, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 10:26 AM on December 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of Front Street. Entry was attempted through a window.
MERIDIAN, MS
Deputies say burglary suspect caught in the act

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County deputies arrested 31-year-old Dyques Wilson Tuesday night after officials said he was caught breaking into a house in Toomsuba. Wilson is charged with one count of disturbance of a family and one count of burglary of a dwelling house, according to Chief Deputy...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
Charge filed against WCHS student in Tuesday’s incident

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A charge has been filed against the Wayne County High School student in connection to Tuesday’s incident. According to the Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch, WCSD Police Chief Chris Sargent filed a charge of possession of a weapon on campus against the 16-year-old boy in Wayne County Youth Court. Other charges are possibly pending.
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Crosby confirmed that...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
27 dilapidated houses to be taken down in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council has hired a demolition company to take down more dilapidated buildings that could be a safety hazard for the public. The city has experienced collapsing buildings over the past few years. A construction company bid for over $148,000 was approved to take down 27 structures. The council will finish the final paperwork with Cullum Construction by the end of next week.
MERIDIAN, MS
Macon man injured, Ala. man dies from injuries in Dec. 5 wreck

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Citronelle, Ala., man died as a result of his injuries in a Dec. 5 wreck that also injured a Macon, Miss., man. 63-year-old Mark. S. Stricker, of Citronelle, was critically injured when the 2006 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon.
CITRONELLE, AL
Recent Arson Case Under Investigation by Leake County Sheriff’s Office

On Wednesday, December 7th Leake County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a suspected case of arson just off Pilgrim Rest Rd. where two round hay bales were set on fire. “Please be aware and attentive to any suspicious person in this area as to not become a victim of a senseless crime like this.” says Leake County Investigator Taylor Parker.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
Beloved Bay Springs principal fatally injured in one-vehicle incident

A one-vehicle incident involving a Bay Springs principal resulted in a fatality Wednesday morning. According to EMA Director Hudson Jenkins, just after 11 a.m., multiple first responders and law enforcement were called out to a one-vehicle incident. The driver of the vehicle who was fatally injured was identified as Russell...
BAY SPRINGS, MS
Man on bike hit by car near Meridian Burger King

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man on a bicycle was hit by a car near Burger King on 8th Street in Meridian Wednesday night just after 6 p.m. News 11 arrived on scene shortly after the incident. Paramedics were tending to the man on the ground. The driver of the...
MERIDIAN, MS
Runaway Child, Grass Fire, and More in Leake

7:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers responded to an accident on the Natchez Trace Parkway near Forest Grove Rd. It was reported that a vehicle swerved to miss another and wrecked. No injuries were reported. 8:53 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake County Deputies...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
21-year-old woman stabbed, man arrested

A Philadelphia man has been charged with domestic violence after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend at a house on Hays Street Friday evening, the authorities said. The man, Brutarius Talley, 29, 250 Hays Street, has been arrested and charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault, Police Chief Eric Lyons said. Officers responded at...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Choctaw Health Center ambulance, left running, stolen in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man stole an ambulance Monday night. An EMT for Choctaw Health Center in Philadelphia, Miss., told police he transferred a patient to Regional One in Memphis, and while inside, left the vehicle running with the keys inside. The driver says when he returned to the vehicle, it was gone.
MEMPHIS, TN
Burglary, Domestic Violence, and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba

CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON, 39, of Union, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600. JENNIFER MICHELLE ARELLANO, 44, of Newton, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000. JOHNNY BARRETT, 63, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600. MARLON BELL, 41, of Philadelphia, Failure to...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
One dead in Friday afternoon shooting in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person has died after a shooting in Meridian near Azalea Park Apartments about 4:30 Friday afternoon. Witnesses told News 11 a suspect was traveling in a white car but could not provide a more detailed description. A report that a...
MERIDIAN, MS

