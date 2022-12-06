ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Another ranking, another bad spot for Alabama

First, the somewhat good news – Alabama is not alone. There is abundant evidence that there’s a growing lack of political engagement in America. In 2020, In 2020, while a record 155 million Americans voted, that figure only accounts for 66.8% of the voting-age population. Statistics get even worse for mid-term elections.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Temperature Guide: How Warm Will it Get This Weekend in Alabama?

It’s incredibly warm. Actually, it is too warm for some Alabamians that are trying to get into the holiday spirit. However, there is good news in the future for those wanting colder temperatures. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that “global models continue to show signals for below average temperatures across the Deep South (and much of the nation) as we approach Christmas.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama to release high-demand bourbons, whiskeys Saturday at 8 ABC stores

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold its annual release of high-demand, limited quantity liquors Saturday morning at eight ABC stores across the state. The ABC Board held a sweepstakes in October to determine the first 100 slots in line at each of the stores. Customers who did not win a slot can still participate in Saturday’s release by registering to be in the walk-up groups that will enter the stores after the sweepstakes winners. Time slots are allocated for 100 walk-ups.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama Star ID requirement for air travel delayed 2 years

Alabamians will have another two years to obtain their mandated STAR ID driver’s licenses. Today the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended its deadline for full enforcement of the federal law to May 7, 2025 - the third such deadline extension by DHS. This extension, as with earlier...
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Flags to be at Half-Staff Until Sunset per Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Tuesday, December 6th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:. “In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to honor and remember our military members who heroically fought at Pearl Harbor.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Gasoline prices dropping across Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As we get deeper into the holiday season, you may have noticed a change in gas prices, a change that’s trending downward. According to AAA, the average price per gallon is $2.97 in Tuscaloosa, a drop of 20 cents a gallon in the last month or so.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Federal crackdown on family operated cockfighting ring in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Federal prosecutors have issued prison time after shutting down a major cockfighting operation in Verbena, Alabama. Four men were found guilty of violating the Alabama Animal Welfare Act’s prohibition against animal fighting and conspiring with others to violate. 38-year-old was Brent Easterling was sentenced to...
VERBENA, AL
AL.com

Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States

For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Ex-Alabama prison guards charged with ethics, bribery crimes

Four former officers at a north Alabama prison have been charged with bribery and ethics law violations, the state prison system confirmed. The four men face charges of using their public positions for financial gain and bribery, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections wrote in an email. The four had worked as correctional officers at Limestone Correctional Facility. All four resigned on Nov. 22, according to the prison system.
ALABAMA STATE
