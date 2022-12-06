Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh ingredients only.
Another ranking, another bad spot for Alabama
First, the somewhat good news – Alabama is not alone. There is abundant evidence that there’s a growing lack of political engagement in America. In 2020, In 2020, while a record 155 million Americans voted, that figure only accounts for 66.8% of the voting-age population. Statistics get even worse for mid-term elections.
Temperature Guide: How Warm Will it Get This Weekend in Alabama?
It’s incredibly warm. Actually, it is too warm for some Alabamians that are trying to get into the holiday spirit. However, there is good news in the future for those wanting colder temperatures. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that “global models continue to show signals for below average temperatures across the Deep South (and much of the nation) as we approach Christmas.”
Alabama to release high-demand bourbons, whiskeys Saturday at 8 ABC stores
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold its annual release of high-demand, limited quantity liquors Saturday morning at eight ABC stores across the state. The ABC Board held a sweepstakes in October to determine the first 100 slots in line at each of the stores. Customers who did not win a slot can still participate in Saturday’s release by registering to be in the walk-up groups that will enter the stores after the sweepstakes winners. Time slots are allocated for 100 walk-ups.
How 155 angry white men chained Alabama to its Confederate past
Time travel in Alabama can be a dangerous thing, and we just got off on the wrong stop. This is Dexter Avenue, all right. The Alabama capitol is here but no monuments yet. The trees are sparse and behind us is a new building still called by its original name, the Second Colored Baptist Church.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Expect Close to Record December Temps in Alabama this Week
December warmth is the topic for this week. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that “temperatures will flirt with record highs across Alabama this week, especially Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the mid-70s.”. A "front will be moving slowly northward as a warm...
Stock market setbacks take toll on Alabama teacher retirement fund
A rough year for the stock market took its toll on the pension fund for Alabama teachers and education employees, wiping out most of the investment gains made during a banner year in 2021. The Teachers’ Retirement System Board of Control held its quarterly meeting Tuesday in Montgomery and received...
Alabama native Octavia Spencer to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Alabama native and Auburn University grad Octavia Spencer will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday.
Alabama Star ID requirement for air travel delayed 2 years
Alabamians will have another two years to obtain their mandated STAR ID driver’s licenses. Today the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended its deadline for full enforcement of the federal law to May 7, 2025 - the third such deadline extension by DHS. This extension, as with earlier...
Flags to be at Half-Staff Until Sunset per Alabama Governor Kay Ivey
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Tuesday, December 6th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:. “In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to honor and remember our military members who heroically fought at Pearl Harbor.
Alabama workers reportedly exposed to asbestos for decades with no warning
Workers at the Olin Corporation chemical plant outside of McIntosh say they were exposed to asbestos for long periods of time, sometimes without protective gear and without being informed about the presence or dangers of the substance, a new report by ProPublica and NPR states. Olin, which produces chlorine, opened...
Gasoline prices dropping across Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As we get deeper into the holiday season, you may have noticed a change in gas prices, a change that’s trending downward. According to AAA, the average price per gallon is $2.97 in Tuscaloosa, a drop of 20 cents a gallon in the last month or so.
Alabama Man Survives Fall From Ship And Night In Gulf Of Mexico
THIS IS MY SINGLE WORST FEAR. A huge body of water, me and no way to get out of the big body of water. An Alabama man is someone that went through the terror of being lost in the Gulf Of Mexico after falling off a cruise ship. He had...
Federal crackdown on family operated cockfighting ring in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Federal prosecutors have issued prison time after shutting down a major cockfighting operation in Verbena, Alabama. Four men were found guilty of violating the Alabama Animal Welfare Act’s prohibition against animal fighting and conspiring with others to violate. 38-year-old was Brent Easterling was sentenced to...
Alabama Power Raises Rates for Third Time This Year, Average Annual Cost Up $275
Alabama Power is raising its rates for the third time in six months, the company announced earlier this week, and residents can expect to pay hundreds of dollars more for electricity in 2023. The utility company first announced a rate increase in July, which took effect the next month and...
4 arrested on bribery, corruption charges following Alabama prison investigation
Four former officers with the Alabama Department of Corrections - one of them a 10-year veteran - have been arrested on corruption charges following an investigation. Limestone County Reserve Deputy Michelle Williamson said Alex Andrews, Andrew Taylor Roy, John Paul Ketterman and Shamarion Dozier are all being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.
Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States
For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
Ex-Alabama prison guards charged with ethics, bribery crimes
Four former officers at a north Alabama prison have been charged with bribery and ethics law violations, the state prison system confirmed. The four men face charges of using their public positions for financial gain and bribery, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections wrote in an email. The four had worked as correctional officers at Limestone Correctional Facility. All four resigned on Nov. 22, according to the prison system.
Tornado Watch Issued for Parts of West, Central Alabama Tuesday Afternoon
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has extended a tornado watch for West Alabama, effective until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch in effect until 6 a.m. CST Wednesday for the following areas in Alabama. This watch includes 12 counties in Central Alabama:
