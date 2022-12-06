The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold its annual release of high-demand, limited quantity liquors Saturday morning at eight ABC stores across the state. The ABC Board held a sweepstakes in October to determine the first 100 slots in line at each of the stores. Customers who did not win a slot can still participate in Saturday’s release by registering to be in the walk-up groups that will enter the stores after the sweepstakes winners. Time slots are allocated for 100 walk-ups.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO