NBC Philadelphia
How to Watch Brazil Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Quarterfinals
The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to commence with an intriguing matchup. Brazil, the top team in FIFA’s rankings entering Qatar, and Croatia, the reigning World Cup runner-up, will face off in the first of four quarterfinal matches across Friday and Saturday. Brazil has played like a...
heritagetalon.org
World Cup 2022
With the 2022 World Cup taking place in Qatar, Lionel Messi is striving for a win in his last big run. Messi is currently tied at second for the most goals scored in the world cup so far. Coming off a 2-0 win against Poland, Argentina is on track for the round of 16 and will be matched up against Australia.
BBC
Qatar: Meet the acts lighting up the World Cup off the pitch
It's not just national teams from all over the world gathered in Qatar. Outside the stadiums and on the streets, music and dance acts from around the globe are keeping fans entertained long after the final whistle.
Citrus County Chronicle
Vinícius Júnior thanks Ancelotti for success at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior praised Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti for his success at the World Cup. Vinícius Júnior arrived in Qatar without knowing if he was going to get a chance to start for Brazil, but heading into Friday’s quarterfinal match against Croatia, no one questions his spot in the lineup or his importance for the team.
Croatia, Serbia fined for Balkan statements at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Croatian and Serbian soccer federations were fined by FIFA on Wednesday for making Balkan political statements at the World Cup. FIFA fined the Croatians 50,000 Swiss francs ($53,000) after the team’s fans verbally abused and taunted Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who has Serbian family ties.
NBC Philadelphia
2026 FIFA World Cup to Feature 48 Teams in New Expansion Format
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Big changes are in store for the most popular soccer event in the world. In 2026, the FIFA World Cup is expanding its participation from 32 teams to 48...
Citrus County Chronicle
China's Xi at Saudi palace to meet royals on Mideast trip
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping met on Thursday with Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince while on a visit to the kingdom, solidifying ties with a region crucial to his country's energy supplies as sanctions intensify on Russia over its war on Ukraine. Xi...
Post Register
Brazil wants to keep dancing against Croatia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil wants to keep the dancing going at the World Cup when it faces Croatia on Friday with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The Brazilians have made it clear they will not back from their goal celebrations in Qatar despite criticism by some.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinals
Argentina star and captain Lionel Messi continues his quest for just about the lone achievement that's eluded him in his soccer career — winning the World Cup. The two-time World Cup champion (1978, 1986) Albicelestes will take on the Netherlands in a quarterfinal match Friday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Announces Broadcaster Match Assignments for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Quarterfinals
DOHA, QATAR – Eight powerhouse teams remain standing in the exhilarating quest to win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and with the Quarterfinals set to kick off on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the tournament, today announces broadcaster match assignments for the four-match slate on FOX. David Neal, Executive Producer of FIFA World Cup™ on FOX and Vice President of Production for FOX Sports, made today’s announcement spotlighting match coverage.
Morocco vs Spain LIVE: World Cup 2022 score and updates from last 16 as Morocco holding firm
Morocco play Spain in the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup today, with the winners set to face Portugal or Switzerland in the quarter-finals.Spain finished second in their group despite thrashing Costa Rica and drawing with Germany, due to a shock loss to Japan on their last matchday of the first round.Meanwhile, Morocco stunned Belgium and beat Canada after an opening draw with Croatia, topping their group to set up this tie with 2010 champions Spain.Later today, Portugal take on Switzerland in the final last-16 game of Qatar 2022, with the victors from that match-up playing the winners of this game in the next round.Follow all the action with our live blog below: Read More Morocco seek to ‘give the dream’ to all of Africa that future World Cup success remains in sightBrazil put on spectacular exhibition to delight World Cup and reach quarter-finalsWhat teams are still in World Cup 2022 and who has been eliminated?
