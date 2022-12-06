Read full article on original website
Netflix viewers are calling new thriller 'best movie of the year by far'
Netflix viewers are singing the praises of Where the Crawdads Sing by calling it the 'best movie of the year by far'. Watch the trailer below:. Murder mysteries and heartbreak goes hand-in-hand on Netflix and it's no surprise the film has been a hit with fans. Based on the book...
Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season
I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
What Is ‘1899’ on Netflix About?
Curious about the new Netflix show, '1899?' Here's everything we know from what it's about, who it stars, and more.
Is ‘Violent Night’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It looks like Demogorgan-fighting skills are transferable after all as David Harbour seems to be taking what he learned from his Stranger Things role to his new gig as Santa Claus in the movie Violent Night. When a team of paramilitaries breaks into a wealthy home and holds a family...
Collider
10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb
With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
Wednesday: Netflix users decry ‘pointless’ scene in new Addams Family series
Netflix users are decrying a “pointless” moment featured in new series Wednesday.Released earlier this month, the new series is an Addams Family prequel following the character played in the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed films by Christina Ricci.Starring in the show, which is receiving acclaim, is Jenna Ortega, whose credits include X and the latest Scream sequel.But its the death of another character that is leaving fans feeling disappointed with the show’s conclusion.In fact, many viewers are agreeing it was unnecessary and are calling for the character to return in season two.Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In Wednesday, Nevermore Academy...
7 new Netflix movies in November — here’s what to watch
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
Inside Kirstie Alley's Final TV Performance
If Kirstie Alley's death at 71 seemed sudden, it may be because the actress remained busy and performing up until only seven months before her passing. Alley's most recent projects had been television series like "Scream Queens" and "Flaked" and movies such as "Accidental Love" and "You Can't Take My Daughter." Her final television appearance, though, came in April 2022 on "The Masked Singer."
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Sinister: The Story Behind The Scariest Movie Ever Made
In 2012, director Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill came together and made "Sinister," a landmark horror film that would go on to define a decade brimming with some of the smartest, most terrifying titles ever. With Ethan Hawke playing protagonist Ellison Oswalt, "Sinister" redefined the Texan actor's career that would lead to a run of "Before Midnight," "The Purge," and "Boyhood" within a year's time.
31 of Netflix's original holiday movies, ranked from worst to best
Here's how popular Christmas films from the streamer like "The Princess Switch," "A Christmas Prince," and "The Knight Before Christmas" stack up.
Blockbuster just absolutely destroyed Netflix with a single comment
For the most part, Netflix seems to be doing pretty well for itself lately. Earlier this year, the streaming service was plagued by reports of dwindling subscription figures but has since gone on to set two major records. First up, Stranger Things 4 earnt the title for most hours watched in a week for an English language TV series - but that was dethroned this week by brand new hit Wednesday.
wegotthiscovered.com
A box office misfire everybody fell in love with way too late wages war on the streaming Top 10
While there’s no magic formula for figuring out which blockbusters are destined to find box office success, the curious cases of Alita: Battle Angel and Solo: A Star Wars Story stick out more than most. The spectacular sci-fi adaptation and largely unnecessary Star Wars prequel both significantly under-performed at...
Netflix’s new No 1 film is a strange, schlocky B-movie. Here’s why that’s a good thing
Why are people so frigid when it comes to foreign films? When Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, upon receiving a Golden Globe for his 2019 drama Parasite, spoke wryly about overcoming “the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles”, his words were tinged with a long-held truth. For many people, foreign cinema has always been a daunting proposition, a confection to be enjoyed by snobs and dyed-in-the-wool cinephiles. “Foreign film” is, of course, an umbrella term too wide to be useful: works of accessible pop entertainment like Seven Samurai or Playtime are lumped in with challenging arthouse fare like Jeanne Dielman. But it’s a...
Looper
