Looper

GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels two more shows after just one season

I hope you haven’t gotten too attached to any particular science fiction or legal drama shows on Netflix lately. As reported by Variety, it’s been confirmed that the streaming giant is cancelling two 2022 shows after just one season. The shows in question are The Imperfects and Partner...
msn.com

Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon

Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
GAMINGbible

Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal

Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
NEW YORK STATE
Decider.com

Is ‘Violent Night’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

It looks like Demogorgan-fighting skills are transferable after all as David Harbour seems to be taking what he learned from his Stranger Things role to his new gig as Santa Claus in the movie Violent Night. When a team of paramilitaries breaks into a wealthy home and holds a family...
Collider

10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb

With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Wednesday: Netflix users decry ‘pointless’ scene in new Addams Family series

Netflix users are decrying a “pointless” moment featured in new series Wednesday.Released earlier this month, the new series is an Addams Family prequel following the character played in the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed films by Christina Ricci.Starring in the show, which is receiving acclaim, is Jenna Ortega, whose credits include X and the latest Scream sequel.But its the death of another character that is leaving fans feeling disappointed with the show’s conclusion.In fact, many viewers are agreeing it was unnecessary and are calling for the character to return in season two.Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In Wednesday, Nevermore Academy...
Looper

Inside Kirstie Alley's Final TV Performance

If Kirstie Alley's death at 71 seemed sudden, it may be because the actress remained busy and performing up until only seven months before her passing. Alley's most recent projects had been television series like "Scream Queens" and "Flaked" and movies such as "Accidental Love" and "You Can't Take My Daughter." Her final television appearance, though, came in April 2022 on "The Masked Singer."
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Looper

Sinister: The Story Behind The Scariest Movie Ever Made

In 2012, director Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill came together and made "Sinister," a landmark horror film that would go on to define a decade brimming with some of the smartest, most terrifying titles ever. With Ethan Hawke playing protagonist Ellison Oswalt, "Sinister" redefined the Texan actor's career that would lead to a run of "Before Midnight," "The Purge," and "Boyhood" within a year's time.
GAMINGbible

Blockbuster just absolutely destroyed Netflix with a single comment

For the most part, Netflix seems to be doing pretty well for itself lately. Earlier this year, the streaming service was plagued by reports of dwindling subscription figures but has since gone on to set two major records. First up, Stranger Things 4 earnt the title for most hours watched in a week for an English language TV series - but that was dethroned this week by brand new hit Wednesday.
The Independent

Netflix’s new No 1 film is a strange, schlocky B-movie. Here’s why that’s a good thing

Why are people so frigid when it comes to foreign films? When Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, upon receiving a Golden Globe for his 2019 drama Parasite, spoke wryly about overcoming “the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles”, his words were tinged with a long-held truth. For many people, foreign cinema has always been a daunting proposition, a confection to be enjoyed by snobs and dyed-in-the-wool cinephiles. “Foreign film” is, of course, an umbrella term too wide to be useful: works of accessible pop entertainment like Seven Samurai or Playtime are lumped in with challenging arthouse fare like Jeanne Dielman. But it’s a...
Looper

Looper

