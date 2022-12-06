Read full article on original website
Related
FanNation Kicks
Deion Sanders Might Have a Nike Problem at Colorado
Deion Sanders is an Under Armour ambassador but will be required to wear Nike apparel while coaching at Colorado.
How to Watch No. 14 Indiana Basketball Against Nebraska on Wednesday
Indiana basketball (7-1) battles the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3) on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
CBS Sports
Sports betting in North Carolina: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, picks, solid promos
North Carolina sports fans don't have access to legal North Carolina sports betting right now, even though football, basketball and hockey are all in season. But they may not have to wait too much longer, with hope the push to get North Carolina mobile sports betting legalized will get underway in 2023. North Carolina legislators voted down the most recent bill to legalize sports betting in North Carolina since it included an amendment that would have prohibited wagering on college sports.
HBCU Gameday
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
CNN
See Brittney Griner on flight back to US
WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports on video of her flight returning to the US.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Inside The Panthers
Gametime Set for Pitt vs North Carolina Basketball
The Pitt Panthers will tip-off at noon in their ACC home opener.
Texas Longhorns basketball: Texas-Illinois Preview
The No. 2 ranked Texas Longhorns take the court tonight to take on a third top 25 ranked opponent this season. Tonight will be different with the Longhorns taking on a quality opponent outside the state of Texas for a first time in 2022-23. [Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas...
Indiana Basketball "Out-Toughed" at Rutgers, Looking To Respond Against Nebraska
Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Rutgers out-toughed the Hoosiers in their first loss of the season Saturday. He's seen Indiana display toughness in the past, and the only way is to prove it on the floor. That starts Wednesday against Nebraska.
UNC Greensboro at Arkansas odds, picks and predictions
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-5) and the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-1) meet Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the UNC Greensboro vs. Arkansas odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
ClutchPoints
College Basketball Odds: Marshall vs. Duquesne prediction, odds, pick – 12/8/2022
The Marshall Thundering Herd take on the Duquesne Dukes. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Marshall Duquesne prediction and pick. The Duquesne Dukes have not been to the NCAA Tournament since 1977, one of the longer NCAA Tournament droughts of any program which has regularly competed in Division I NCAA men’s basketball. Duquesne’s coach is Keith Dambrot, who will forever be known as LeBron James’ high school coach. He went to Akron and molded a good program with the Zips. He came to Pittsburgh to coach Duquesne and break this long NCAA dry spell. It is and has been an uphill battle to make Duquesne a respectable program. Before the Dukes can dream of bigger goals, they have to win a game precisely like this, against another program from a conference which is not expected to get five or six NCAA Tournament bids. Duquesne is 7-1 so far this season, which is encouraging. The Dukes’ only loss was to Kentucky, so they have not yet lost a game they figured to win. They need to maintain that reality as long as humanly possible if they want to build a resume which might potentially get them consideration for an NCAA bid. Beating Marshall is extremely important when viewed in that particular context.
profootballnetwork.com
FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio Sports Betting
FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio sports betting pre-registration is now open in advance of operations going live on January 1, 2023. With the addition of Ohio to its legal sports betting operations, FanDuel Sportsbook is now live and available to play in 19 of 50 states. Let’s take a look at what...
FanSided
Top College Basketball Picks Today: Best Bets for Big Ten Basketball on Thursday, December 8
It’s a condensed Thursday slate of college hoops, but there is some marquee matchups littered across the country with five of the eight games featuring teams that are in the Big Ten or PAC-12. Of course, we have you covered with a handful of bets to get you through...
Comments / 0