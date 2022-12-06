ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Sports betting in North Carolina: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, picks, solid promos

North Carolina sports fans don't have access to legal North Carolina sports betting right now, even though football, basketball and hockey are all in season. But they may not have to wait too much longer, with hope the push to get North Carolina mobile sports betting legalized will get underway in 2023. North Carolina legislators voted down the most recent bill to legalize sports betting in North Carolina since it included an amendment that would have prohibited wagering on college sports.
HBCU Gameday

Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job

Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
CNN

See Brittney Griner on flight back to US

WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports on video of her flight returning to the US.
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Texas Longhorns basketball: Texas-Illinois Preview

The No. 2 ranked Texas Longhorns take the court tonight to take on a third top 25 ranked opponent this season. Tonight will be different with the Longhorns taking on a quality opponent outside the state of Texas for a first time in 2022-23. [Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Marshall vs. Duquesne prediction, odds, pick – 12/8/2022

The Marshall Thundering Herd take on the Duquesne Dukes. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Marshall Duquesne prediction and pick. The Duquesne Dukes have not been to the NCAA Tournament since 1977, one of the longer NCAA Tournament droughts of any program which has regularly competed in Division I NCAA men’s basketball. Duquesne’s coach is Keith Dambrot, who will forever be known as LeBron James’ high school coach. He went to Akron and molded a good program with the Zips. He came to Pittsburgh to coach Duquesne and break this long NCAA dry spell. It is and has been an uphill battle to make Duquesne a respectable program. Before the Dukes can dream of bigger goals, they have to win a game precisely like this, against another program from a conference which is not expected to get five or six NCAA Tournament bids. Duquesne is 7-1 so far this season, which is encouraging. The Dukes’ only loss was to Kentucky, so they have not yet lost a game they figured to win. They need to maintain that reality as long as humanly possible if they want to build a resume which might potentially get them consideration for an NCAA bid. Beating Marshall is extremely important when viewed in that particular context.
profootballnetwork.com

FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio Sports Betting

FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio sports betting pre-registration is now open in advance of operations going live on January 1, 2023. With the addition of Ohio to its legal sports betting operations, FanDuel Sportsbook is now live and available to play in 19 of 50 states. Let’s take a look at what...

Comments / 0

Community Policy