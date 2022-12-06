The Marshall Thundering Herd take on the Duquesne Dukes. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Marshall Duquesne prediction and pick. The Duquesne Dukes have not been to the NCAA Tournament since 1977, one of the longer NCAA Tournament droughts of any program which has regularly competed in Division I NCAA men’s basketball. Duquesne’s coach is Keith Dambrot, who will forever be known as LeBron James’ high school coach. He went to Akron and molded a good program with the Zips. He came to Pittsburgh to coach Duquesne and break this long NCAA dry spell. It is and has been an uphill battle to make Duquesne a respectable program. Before the Dukes can dream of bigger goals, they have to win a game precisely like this, against another program from a conference which is not expected to get five or six NCAA Tournament bids. Duquesne is 7-1 so far this season, which is encouraging. The Dukes’ only loss was to Kentucky, so they have not yet lost a game they figured to win. They need to maintain that reality as long as humanly possible if they want to build a resume which might potentially get them consideration for an NCAA bid. Beating Marshall is extremely important when viewed in that particular context.

10 HOURS AGO