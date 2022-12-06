Read full article on original website
kswo.com
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas (KSWO) - New details are coming to light in the murder of a Stephens County girl in Texas. Some of the details are graphic. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Court documents say Horner was...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD: Mother of dead 2-year-old wanted for tampering with evidence
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the mother of a two-year-old who was found dead in December of 2020, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. Police confirmed Autumn Gestes is wanted on a tampering with evidence charge. The father in this case, Garrett...
bowienewsonline.com
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
Oklahoma law enforcement officers are still seeking information on a missing Randlett, OK man who was last seen nearly a month ago. Grady Bruce Benson, 69, resides in Cotton County, OK, about 10 minutes outside Randlett. He was last seen on Nov. 9 before his family says he disappeared without a trace from his home off State Highway 70.
kswo.com
Texoma community fundraises thousands for Athena Strand’s family
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Texoma community is honoring the 7-year-old Comanche girl who was found dead in north Texas last week. Wise County authorities said a contracted FedEx driver kidnapped Athena Strand outside her father’s home in Paradise. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner later confessed to killing her. He’s in the Wise County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
newschannel6now.com
WFPD: Man exposed himself to children
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 on a charge of indecency with a child - exposes. WFPD officials said the offense happened on Oct. 30, 2022. Officers initially responded to an assault with a weapon call in the 900 block of Humphreys Street. Upon arrival, they spoke with 31-year-old Charles Brown, who allegedly claimed his girlfriend had stabbed him before leaving.
Warrant issued for mother of dead 2-year-old
Wichita Falls police said an arrest warrant is out for the mother of a two-year-old girl who was found dead on the kitchen floor two years ago.
kswo.com
$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are facing charges after a large drug bust in Lawton. Lawton Police say the approximate street value of the drugs seized is $1,122,550. Sergio Castrejon’-Ramirez and Mariela Vasquez-Leon are charged with aggravated manufacturing of methamphetamine and aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. Lawton Police say...
Local family hosts annual Prayer Bear Drive for Cook Children’s
One local family is hoping to spread some holiday cheer to kids and their families at Cook Children's Medical Center this holiday season.
newschannel6now.com
Leadership Wichita Falls recruiting for class of 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Leadership Wichita Falls is looking to add some members their Adult Leadership program. The program begins in January of 2023 and runs through May. The goal of the class is to learn leadership styles, project management, and how to work with a team. You can...
newschannel6now.com
New restaurant opens at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Travelers out of the Wichita Falls Regional Airport no longer have to get on their flight hungry. A new restaurant called Suga B’s has opened its doors. Everyone has to start somewhere and for owner Brandi Belk, it’s at the airport. While she has...
Eagle-eyed cop catches would-be thieves
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police catch alleged burglars trying to take dining plates and light fixtures from a closed golf course clubhouse. According to the police reports, shortly after 2 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 06, 2022, a WFPD officer was driving by the old Hawk Ridge Golf Course on Loop 11 when the officer […]
kswo.com
LPD provides update on human remains found near Rogers Lane
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released a little more information after human remains were reportedly found near NW 38th and Rogers Lane on Monday afternoon. Police say the remains were skeletal human remains and the bones which were found have been sent to the Oklahoma State...
“It’s tragic what happened to Athena,” Wichita Falls restaurant helps family of Athena Strand
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The state of Texas may be big but when a tragedy strikes one of us it impacts us all. After the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand of Paradise, Texas was found, schools and community members across the state are coming together to remember her and support her family during this difficult […]
Can You Identify the Suspect in String of Wichita Falls Vehicle Burglaries?
The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help putting this vehicle burglar behind bars. The man in the picture broke into a vehicle at BPL Plasma in the 1900 block of 9th yesterday (December 5). The suspect is believed to have committed other vehicle burglaries in Wichita Falls. He has been caught on camera driving a gray Nissan Pathfinder when committing the crimes.
kswo.com
One person dead in Lawton following shots fired called
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a shooting in Lawton Monday morning. In a post to Facebook, the Lawton Police Department said they were called out to the Bellaire Apartments on Bishop just after midnight Monday after shots were allegedly fired in the area. When they arrived on the scene, they found one person dead in the parking lot.
Burglar who stole McGruff items going to prison
Prosecutors, police and citizens joined to take a bite out of crime by putting a career burglar who recently stole McGruff the Crime Dog items behind bars.
kswo.com
PSO’s Shine a Light program to provide free LED light bulbs to Oklahomans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - PSO is helping families in need by distributing more than 180k free LED Light Bulbs to 100 communities within Oklahoma. Shine A Light began in 2014 and since its inception they’ve distributed more than 750k energy-efficient bulbs to food pantries in PSO serviced areas in the state. This year, they expanded to an additional 22 pantries.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
The Wichita Falls Police Department reported a multi-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on Central Freeway near the Jacksboro Highway overpass shortly after 4 p.m.
kswo.com
Duncan bridge to be closed for week
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Those living in Duncan may have noticed Camelback Road between North Street and 5th Street is closed. According to a press release, the road is closed for bridge repairs. Crews are anticipated to finish those repairs by Monday, December 12. During that time there will be...
