Eastpointe, MI

Fined for calling 911? Drama brews in Eastpointe over proposed ordinance

By Kim Russell
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 2 days ago
How many calls for emergency services are too much? The Eastpointe City Council is looking into an ordinance that aims to set a limit. Call too much and you might just get a bill for police services, if it is passed.

It is controversial, dividing members of the public.

The Eastpointe Public Safety Director proposed the ordinance. It would allow police to send an invoice to people if police respond to your location more than three times in a quarter to cut down on excessive calls. It would also allow you to be billed if you are responsible for specific types of calls, such as setting a false alarm, tampering with a fire hydrant, bomb threats, threats on social media, illegal fireworks and reckless driving.

“If you go through the different items, we already have ordinances for all of them,” said Cardi DeMonaco, City Councilperson.

Demonaco says it is a money grab for issues that can already be addressed in court.

“I think the city wants to make some money off of excessive phone calls to 911 for various reasons. I just am against this. I think we should be giving tickets out going through the judicial system,” he said.

“We have a judicial system for a reason,” said Sarah Lucido, City Councilperson.

Lucido adds concerns that it could unintentionally discourage important calls for help.

“The last thing they want is to be worried about getting a fine because they called police out to help them assist,” said Lucido.

The city council is considering the issue at a meeting that starts at 7 p.m.

Comments / 3

Steve
2d ago

I diagree,I have never had to call 911 and most people I know haven't had to call more than twice unless its a medical emergency so to call more than 3 times in a quarter seems excessive for most people Im sure this is ordinance is to cut back on people that have a problem calling on every little thing you know the type.

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

