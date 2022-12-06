ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Dog accidentally goes through X-ray machine at a Wisconsin airport

By Mariana Ortiz
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iA1x8_0jZaPuzC00

WISCONSIN – A dog was discovered inside a bag after accidentally going through an X-ray machine.

The Great Lakes TSA Department tweeted the incident Tuesday. A photo of the X-ray and bag was provided, as well as some guidelines when traveling with a pet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMcer_0jZaPuzC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xy4dy_0jZaPuzC00

The agency reminded travelers to notify the airline and follow the rules when boarding a plane with a hairy friend.

“At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine,” twitted Great Lakes TSA.

They later shared a video on the proper way tp travel with a pet.

A recent incident occurred at JFK airport back in November when X-rays showed a trapped cat.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Maryland governor bans TikTok in state government

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, citing an unacceptable cybersecurity risk to the state. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive to prohibit to...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

Forecast: Patchy fog gives way to another sunny day

You may want to give yourself a little extra time to get to where you’re going this morning as we track some areas of fog settling over parts of Southwest Florida. The good news is the fog won’t last long, and then we’re on track to see another nice sunny day with temperatures in the mid 80s this afternoon.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Forecast: Quiet and pleasant weather overnight

Southwest Florida’s quiet and tranquil weather pattern continues tonight as mostly clear sky conditions combine with nighttime lows in the middle 60s. On Wednesday, we’ll have just a subtle twist to the weather with the slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower. Otherwise, Wednesday looks mild, with highs approaching 84 degrees.
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy