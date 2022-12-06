ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

CBS 42

Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU sees edge rusher enter transfer portal after 4 seasons, per report

LSU edge rusher Desmond Little has entered the transfer portal according to a report from Brody Miller of The Athletic. A player who was commended for his improvement this offseason by head coach Brian Kelly, it’s expected that Little will be highly sought after by teams looking to improve their pass rush and add some speed at the position.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

With portal open for business, LSU quarterbacks have decisions to make

LSU has 3 really talented quarterbacks that have remaining eligibility. Jayden Daniels had a really good season while leading the Tigers to the SEC West title and a berth in the Citrus Bowl. Garrett Nussmeier showed significant growth from the beginning of the season to the end when he stepped...
BATON ROUGE, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?

Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

With antisemitism on the rise, Tulane professor discusses why it's happening and how to combat it

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Here's what it featured:. Louisiana’s Medical Marijuana Commission continues to face challenges, especially when it comes to securing recommendations from doctors. Representative Joe Marino, who chairs the commission, tells us more about steering the program’s focus towards patients’ needs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KLFY.com

‘Just straight up soul food’ right here in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Open 6 days a week, red beans every day, fried fish, fried wings and more sounds like the way to a Southerner’s heart. Soul Haus Kitchen in Lafayette showed Gerald Gruenig what they have to offer in this week’s Acadiana Eats. The crew at Soul Haus plated Meatball Stew and Crawfish Etouffee this week.
LAFAYETTE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

LSU receiver entering transfer portal

A contributing LSU football player has announced today that he's entering the transfer portal. Sophomore receiver Jack Bech announced on Twitter today that he's entering the portal to find a home for the final 2 seasons of his collegiate eligibility. A Lafayette native, Bech caught 16 passes for 200 yards...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: The Apothecary Around The Corner

Alcohol in almost any form is one of the oldest medicines known to man. On this week's show, we explore the world of high proof healing. We start with Camper English, author of Doctors and Distillers: The Remarkable Medicinal History of Beer, Wine, Spirits, and Cocktails. Camper covers everything from mystic botanicals and their monastic apothecary origins to the unusual relationship between syphilis and root beer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

D-Bat Northshore Batting Academy breaks ground on $1.5M operation for youth sports

COVINGTON, LA – On Wednesday, St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill, and D-Bat Sports owners Ryan Davis and Dr. Ruth Nichols are pleased to announce the groundbreaking and forthcoming opening of D-Bat Northshore Batting Academy in Covington, LA. Located at 805 Winward Drive, the site will become home to a $1.5 million indoor training facility that will provide youth athletes with experiential learning and coaching in baseball and softball.
COVINGTON, LA

