FOXBORO, Mass. — The frustration was evident the moment you walked into the Patriots locker room last Thursday night. Players either were quiet and dejected after the ugly home loss to the Buffalo Bills or airing their grievances to reporters. Even quarterback Mac Jones sent not-so-subtle shots at New England’s oft-criticized offensive coaching staff.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have another massive matchup on the horizon this week. They're set to travel to San Francisco to take on the NFC West-leading 49ers as they look to stay in first in the NFC South. For quarterback Tom Brady, this is more than just a business trip....
On Tuesday, Bill Belichick said he felt good about the offensive system that the Patriots have in place. That included the offensive staff. The Patriots offense is tied for 19th in scoring. They’re ranked 24th in yards, 25th in interception rate and sack rate. The group is 28th in first downs per game. They’re 25th in the league in yards per carry and 20th in passing yards per contest. Their 36.18% third down conversion rate is 25th. They’re scoring touchdowns in just 37.5% of their red zone opportunities and that’s tied for last.
Don’t sleep on the New England Patriots as a possible suitor for Tom Brady in free agency, per former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum. The ex-longtime New York Jets executive knows the New England Patriots and Brady well after competing against them for nearly two decades in the AFC East. So his thoughts on where Brady lands after this season carries a lot of weight.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There's a new twist to the New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles rivalry that dates to 1933. This year's version pits Brian Daboll of the Giants (7-4-1) against Nick Sirianni of the NFL-leading Eagles (11-1). It's their first meeting as head coaches, but they go back a decade.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson felt the crowd's anger while juggling his own nerves and emotions in a return that was rustier than expected last week.
It's been an up-and-down 2022 campaign for the New England Patriots. They started out a bit sluggish before turning it around and now sit at 6-6 overall. They're just one game out of a playoff spot but any Patriots fan would say that isn't good enough since their team has won six Super Bowls since 2000.
FOXBORO, Mass. — Last month, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero shared his annual list of young, rising coaches to watch for future coordinator or head-coaching roles, and four Patriots staffers made the cut. Three of the names — linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, tight ends coach Nick Caley and defensive...
New England Patriots fans may want to stop dreaming about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returning to his first NFL home. "I just can’t see that ever happening," insider Seth Wickersham of ESPN said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, according to Khari Thompson of Audacy. "I think Brady and coach [Bill] Belichick are on good terms, but I just cannot see him returning to New England to play."
Radio callers have takes. They're not great.
