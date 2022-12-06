On Tuesday, Bill Belichick said he felt good about the offensive system that the Patriots have in place. That included the offensive staff. The Patriots offense is tied for 19th in scoring. They’re ranked 24th in yards, 25th in interception rate and sack rate. The group is 28th in first downs per game. They’re 25th in the league in yards per carry and 20th in passing yards per contest. Their 36.18% third down conversion rate is 25th. They’re scoring touchdowns in just 37.5% of their red zone opportunities and that’s tied for last.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO