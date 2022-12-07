ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Mitch McConnell Imperils Marijuana Banking Reform

By Arthur Delaney
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbvZk_0jZaPgsG00

WASHINGTON — It’s looking less likely that Congress will make it easier for cannabis companies to get bank accounts.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday came out against adding a bipartisan marijuana banking reform measure to a broader defense spending bill.

“If Democrats wanted these controversial items so badly, they had two years to move them across the floor,” McConnell said in a Senate floor speech. “Heck, they could have scheduled those matters for votes this week.”

At the moment, cannabis businesses typically have to operate in cash because federally insured banks won’t take their deposits. Most states have legalized marijuana for medical or recreational use. But it remains illegal at the federal level, and regulators can sanction banks for accepting deposits from an illegal business.

Since operating in cash can be dangerous, cannabis reformers had hoped Congress would tuck the SAFE Banking Act into the National Defense Authorization Act, an annual spending bill that reliably passes each year. The reform measure would disallow regulators from punishing banks that serve legitimate marijuana businesses.

McConnell described the bill as “making our financial system more sympathetic to illegal drugs.” Because the Kentuckian is influential among Republicans, his opposition makes it harder for Democrats to move legislation through the Senate, where GOP support is crucial.

Democrats had hoped to fully legalize marijuana this year, and the House passed a bill to do so. Despite overwhelming support for legalization among the general public, however, not enough senators agree.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has asked federal agencies to review whether marijuana still belongs in the same restrictive category of the Controlled Substances Act as heroin and LSD. It’s not clear how the review will play out.

Democratic leadership could potentially try to leave banking reform in the defense bill as planned and dare Republicans to vote against it. Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), the chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said that “discussion is still going on with the leadership” about what riders can go in the defense bill. Other Democrats who support the banking measure said they were continuing to negotiate.

(On Tuesday evening, after this story was published, the top Democrats and Republicans on the House and Senate armed services committees announced a new defense bill agreement that omitted marijuana banking reform.)

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), the reform bill’s top GOP co-sponsor, told HuffPost on Tuesday that if the measure can’t catch a ride on the defense authorization, then it would still have a chance to be added to a government funding bill that has to pass this month.

“That’d be the next possible must-pass bill where we could have that discussion,” Daines said.

One problem with this approach, though, is that appropriators have been struggling to reach an agreement on how to adjust government funding levels. If they can’t come up with a deal, they may punt on the issue by passing a “continuing resolution” that maintains current funding levels but usually doesn’t allow for extra policy riders.

Another option would be for SAFE Banking to get its own stand-alone vote on the Senate floor. Since the bill already has nine Republican co-sponsors — meaning it’s just one short of the 10 needed to break a filibuster — it could potentially pass on its own. But Democrats have only a few weeks left with control of both the House and Senate, Senate floor time is precious, and overcoming a filibuster takes multiple days.

Morgan Fox, the political director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, said he was optimistic that Congress would approve SAFE Banking one way or another.

“There’s definitely a lot of appetite for getting something across the finish line this year,” Fox said. “While that appetite might not be as readily apparent on the right side of the aisle, it’s there.”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), one of the banking bill’s eight other Republican co-sponsors, said she didn’t disagree with McConnell about tying the measure to defense legislation.

“It really doesn’t belong in the defense bill. I mean, it’s pretty hard to make that connection,” Collins told HuffPost. “My support for it is strictly pragmatic. My state has legalized marijuana. I don’t agree with that decision. But the fact is that having a cash-only business available is a recipe for crime, violence and tax evasion.”

Comments / 244

Nancy Byerley
1d ago

An old fossil dinosaur still trying to go back to the 1950's instead of looking to the future. Because it's not HIS Future! 🙄 Age Limits, Term Limits!!!!!

Reply(13)
153
Daniel Perttunen
1d ago

cannabis companies should come together and choose a single form of cryptocurrency do their business . then the financial institutions will realize how much money they are losing

Reply(11)
79
Dennis Pennington
2d ago

Give everyone in the world over the age of reason a joint and a pizza and a few Coke's or something else to drink, everyone fires up at the same time and there you have it ... World Peace. But I'm sure they know that. No profits in Peace and Harmony. It always comes back to the Money. God Bless the SHEEPLE !!! They that live in ignorance and are Happy about it.

Reply(3)
51
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position

House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate

Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
BlackAmericaWeb

14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue

Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Mitch McConnell’s Respect For Marriage Act Vote Goes Against His Own Marriage to Elaine Chao

One of the most perplexing things to come out of the Senate’s passing of legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the Respect for Marriage Act is Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell voting against it. As a Republican, it might be obvious that he didn’t want to codify marriage equality into federal law, but his union to Elaine Chao falls under the second category: interracial marriage.  Chao was the first Asian-American woman to hold a position in a presidential cabinet as Donald Trump’s Secretary of Transportation. She is an accomplished woman in her own right, but her husband seems to be...
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

AOC responds to House Ethics investigation against her being revealed

The congressional office for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to the revelation that the bipartisan House Ethics Committee is investigating her. "The congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,” Lauren Hitt, an AOC spokeswoman, told Forbes after news of the investigation emerged.
News Breaking LIVE

Democratic Senator Switches Party

A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV. Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.
VIRGINIA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

223K+
Followers
12K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy