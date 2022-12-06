Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
idahobusinessreview.com
2 credit unions focused on the technology industry open in Idaho
Two credit unions geared toward the technology industry, each headquartered in San Jose, California, have expanded in Idaho, one with a brick-and-mortar branch and another online. They are First Tech Federal Credit Union, which opened a branch in Eagle, and Technology Credit Union (Tech CU), which provides access to its “virtual branch” to Treasure Valley residents. First ...
New Owner Saves Creative Boise Business, Sets Re-Opening Plans
When this business announced that they were closing for good in mid-November, it shattered Boise’s heart. They’d been a mainstay in the community for over two decades. Fans of Ceramica, a paint-your-own pottery business, found out that they were going out of business on November 15 via a social media post. That’s when they stopped accepting new walk-in painters, but gave those with unexpired gift certificates, works-in-progress and pick-ups another week of access to the studio.
Historic Boise From 1900 Is For Sale And You Need To See These Upgrades
You can, with this home that was built in 1900. The realtor said that the home "was renovated to the studs, on a perfectly well manicured corner lot, w/alley accessed. Newly constructed 2 car garage! New electrical/plumbing/HVAC/roof/windows/doors. Stunning Finishes throughout, with LVP, Euro Style Cabinets, Gorgeous Quartz, and Custom Tile work throughout."
$29K Mobile Home Listing in Garden City Is Way Nicer Than You’d Expect
The old saying goes, "home is where you hang your hat." True enough, great grand-boomers. But the price of Boise homes these days can make finding a hat hook a real pain in the wallet. That's where the Boise mobile home community steps in! As the housing market prices have...
Hole-in-the-wall Restaurant Ranks Idaho’s Best 24-Hour Restaurant
24-hour restaurants are basically a thing from the past, as the pandemic really shook things up. Remember when McDonald’s was 24/7 and all-day breakfast? Yeah, not anymore. For local, family-owned restaurants it would prove to be even more of a challenge to have those kinds of hours. However, there’s...
City of Boise is considering regulating late rent fees
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council considered an ordinance change to regulate late rent penalty fees in their Tuesday work session before the regularly scheduled council meeting. The state of Idaho has no laws regulating the maximum penalty a landlord can charge a tenant who fails to pay...
Aaron Paul Relisted His $1.3M Boise Home With a Built-In Hot Spring (Pics)
Aaron Paul's $1.3M Boise, Idaho home is on the market again. An Idaho native and co-star of the award-winning Breaking Bad television series, Paul first listed his two-bed, two-bath 2,171 square-foot home in the summer of 2022. A House or a Work of Art?. Built in the late 1950s, the...
House fire in west Boise sends one person to the hospital
BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, Dec. 7 the Boise Fire Department (BFD) was called to a house fire on West San Fernando Drive, in a neighborhood near Cole and Ustick roads. According to the department, when they arrived, the fire was blazing on all sides of the house, but the crew was able to quickly put it out. The two people that were in the house had already gotten out by the time the fire crew arrived and one was then taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
idahobusinessreview.com
Another software company launches new product aimed at improving local hiring experience
Local startup software company Another, based out of Eagle, recently launched a new product, AnotherHire that focuses on building solutions that bring businesses and people together. Another’s four-person team has spent the last year and a half building up a foundation for AnotherHire — a hiring platform that the company said it believes will be ...
‘Blinding Lights’: Topgolf works with Meridian to adjust outfield lights following complaints
MERIDIAN - Topgolf in Meridian just opened its doors last week but there has already been a flood of complaints on social media. The problem? Drivers say the outfield lights could be distracting or dangerous to drivers traveling westbound on I-84. The city of Meridian posted a photo of the...
newsfromthestates.com
Boise VA to host meeting on how veterans can receive PACT Act benefits
The Boise VA Medical Center will participate in the Department of Veterans Affairs' "PACT Act Week of Action" on Dec. 13 to help veterans sign up for health care benefits under a new law meant to help veterans exposed to toxic chemicals and burn pits during their military service. (Audrey Dutton/Idaho Capital Sun)
A Very Popular Chicken Finger Chain Will Be Coming To Boise
If you do, you should get excited because the chicken finger community is about to grow! There's going to be a new chicken finger franchise coming to town and they're going to be bringing their famous golden fried chicken fingers, crispy fries, creamy cole slaw, butter Texas toast, and signature sauce!
Do You Make Enough Money To Be Middle-Class in Idaho?
The holiday season is here and a lot of us are working our buns off to ensure we're all set for the holidays. With 2023 approaching, many of us will be looking to the new year as a fresh start and the beginning of our "change." For some people, change...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Nampa names its snowplows and it's adorable!
It’s the first week of December and we’ve already have some pretty good snowstorms, which have caused havoc with driving conditions. The Nampa Street Division has a fleet of snowplows ready to take on the white stuff this year and for the very first time, those snow plows have names. Nampa held a name-that-snowplow contest and elementary students from around the city got to pick names like “Frosty the Snowplow” and “Darth Blader.”
KIVI-TV
Michael Vaughan investigation continues, no additional evidence found in recent search of nearby yard
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Police in Fruitland continue investigating the disappearance of five-year-old Michael Vaughan who was last seen July 27, 2021. Most recently, investigators searched the backyard of the home next door to where they believed Vaughan's remains to be buried but found no additional evidence. "Ground-penetrating radar and...
Idaho parents frustrated by Empowering Parents grant program delays
Boise resident Shannon Orr and her three children are exactly the type of people the Idaho Legislature intended to help through the Empowering Parents Grant Program. She has been homeschooling her children for nearly three years, her family’s income is below $60,000 and she needed more educational materials for her lesson plans. But nearly two […] The post Idaho parents frustrated by Empowering Parents grant program delays appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
$1.9M Boise Bench Home For Sale Is the Epitome of the ’90s
Yo wazzzup, home skillet?! FYI, this article is stacked with hyperlinks to all things '90s! Click on any one of 'em for a blast from your '90s past!. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From music and movies, to fashion and pop culture, 2022 is rife with hella cool '90s nostalgia with no signs of stopping.
Post Register
Calm weather today before weekend winter storms begin
BOISE, Idaho — Partly cloudy skies are expected for much of the day today in Boise with a high of 35 degrees. We can call this the calm before the storms with winter weather headed our way this weekend. A winter weather advisory will begin at 5 p.m. today...
Suspect in 2021 Nampa murder arrested in Arizona
NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and killing that occurred more than a year ago is now in an Arizona jail. Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff on Thursday said in a news release that detectives were notified Saturday, Dec. 3, that 25-year-old Simon Sarmiento was arrested by police in Douglas, Arizona, on an outstanding warrant from Nampa. Sarmiento faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and felony destruction of evidence.
Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack
Former state Rep. Hy Kloc, a Democrat who represented Boise in the Idaho Legislature from 2013 to 2018, died Tuesday night from a heart attack, according to an announcement from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats. He was 75. Kloc was born to Polish parents in Essen, Germany, in 1947 in a camp for people […] The post Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
