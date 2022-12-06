ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
idahobusinessreview.com

2 credit unions focused on the technology industry open in Idaho

Two credit unions geared toward the technology industry, each headquartered in San Jose, California, have expanded in Idaho, one with a brick-and-mortar branch and another online. They are First Tech Federal Credit Union, which opened a branch in Eagle, and Technology Credit Union (Tech CU), which provides access to its “virtual branch” to Treasure Valley residents. First ...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

New Owner Saves Creative Boise Business, Sets Re-Opening Plans

When this business announced that they were closing for good in mid-November, it shattered Boise’s heart. They’d been a mainstay in the community for over two decades. Fans of Ceramica, a paint-your-own pottery business, found out that they were going out of business on November 15 via a social media post. That’s when they stopped accepting new walk-in painters, but gave those with unexpired gift certificates, works-in-progress and pick-ups another week of access to the studio.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

House fire in west Boise sends one person to the hospital

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, Dec. 7 the Boise Fire Department (BFD) was called to a house fire on West San Fernando Drive, in a neighborhood near Cole and Ustick roads. According to the department, when they arrived, the fire was blazing on all sides of the house, but the crew was able to quickly put it out. The two people that were in the house had already gotten out by the time the fire crew arrived and one was then taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Another software company launches new product aimed at improving local hiring experience

Local startup software company Another, based out of Eagle, recently launched a new product, AnotherHire that focuses on building solutions that bring businesses and people together. Another’s four-person team has spent the last year and a half building up a foundation for AnotherHire — a hiring platform that the company said it believes will be ...
EAGLE, ID
newsfromthestates.com

Boise VA to host meeting on how veterans can receive PACT Act benefits

The Boise VA Medical Center will participate in the Department of Veterans Affairs' "PACT Act Week of Action" on Dec. 13 to help veterans sign up for health care benefits under a new law meant to help veterans exposed to toxic chemicals and burn pits during their military service. (Audrey Dutton/Idaho Capital Sun)
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Nampa names its snowplows and it's adorable!

It’s the first week of December and we’ve already have some pretty good snowstorms, which have caused havoc with driving conditions. The Nampa Street Division has a fleet of snowplows ready to take on the white stuff this year and for the very first time, those snow plows have names. Nampa held a name-that-snowplow contest and elementary students from around the city got to pick names like “Frosty the Snowplow” and “Darth Blader.”
NAMPA, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho parents frustrated by Empowering Parents grant program delays

Boise resident Shannon Orr and her three children are exactly the type of people the Idaho Legislature intended to help through the Empowering Parents Grant Program. She has been homeschooling her children for nearly three years, her family’s income is below $60,000 and she needed more educational materials for her lesson plans. But nearly two […] The post Idaho parents frustrated by Empowering Parents grant program delays appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

$1.9M Boise Bench Home For Sale Is the Epitome of the ’90s

Yo wazzzup, home skillet?! FYI, this article is stacked with hyperlinks to all things '90s! Click on any one of 'em for a blast from your '90s past!. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From music and movies, to fashion and pop culture, 2022 is rife with hella cool '90s nostalgia with no signs of stopping.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Calm weather today before weekend winter storms begin

BOISE, Idaho — Partly cloudy skies are expected for much of the day today in Boise with a high of 35 degrees. We can call this the calm before the storms with winter weather headed our way this weekend. A winter weather advisory will begin at 5 p.m. today...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Suspect in 2021 Nampa murder arrested in Arizona

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and killing that occurred more than a year ago is now in an Arizona jail. Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff on Thursday said in a news release that detectives were notified Saturday, Dec. 3, that 25-year-old Simon Sarmiento was arrested by police in Douglas, Arizona, on an outstanding warrant from Nampa. Sarmiento faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and felony destruction of evidence.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack

Former state Rep. Hy Kloc, a Democrat who represented Boise in the Idaho Legislature from 2013 to 2018, died Tuesday night from a heart attack, according to an announcement from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats. He was 75.  Kloc was born to Polish parents in Essen, Germany, in 1947 in a camp for people […] The post Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy