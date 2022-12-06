Read full article on original website
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheep
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
On the hunt for murals of North Carolina Musicians - Randy Travis
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County receives Employer of Choice Award
MONROE – Union County has been recognized with the 2022 Employer of Choice Award by the Union County Chamber of Commerce. County Manager Mark Watson accepted the award at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Gala on Dec. 1. The award recognizes employers committed to creating a world-class workplace for...
Stanly News & Press
Grant funds will help with Norwood business expansion
North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved 14 grant requests to local governments totaling $2,979,648, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday. The $2.9 million in funding is on top of more than $42 million already awarded this year, making 2022 a record year for RIA investment in rural North Carolina. The requests include commitments to create a total of 494 jobs, 128 of which were previously announced. The public investment in these projects will attract more than $295 million in private investment.
WBTV
Private sector wages in Rowan surpass $50,000 annually
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Private sector wages in Rowan County continue to rise, and for the first time have surpassed $50,000 per year to an average wage of $50,138, according to the latest data released by the NC Department of Commerce. “Great news on Rowan’s economic front. Efforts from...
WBTV
Cabarrus Board of Education welcomes new members, sets sights on the future
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Board of Education began a new session earlier this week by swearing–in three members, electing Board leadership positions, and recognizing the contributions of two long-time outgoing members. Re-elected Laura Blackwell Lindsey joined newly elected members Pamela Escobar and Sam Treadaway for...
New school board chairs in Charlotte-area districts could signal the tone of change
School boards in Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Catawba and Union counties elected chairs this week, at a time when school boards are facing national attention and controversy. Those decisions provide a first hint at how those boards may function after November’s election. Many boards in the Charlotte region saw heavy turnover. Many newly elected members became active in the past couple of years, as debate raged about remote learning, mask mandates, how race is discussed in schools and what kind of reading material is available for children.
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Commissioners swear in new members, name new chairman
At Monday’s meeting of the Stanly County Board of Commissioners, a new chairman and vice chairman were chosen along with the swearing in of new commissioners. Before the regular meeting, an organizational meeting saw the swearing in of returning commissioners Mike Barbee and Bill Lawhon, along with newly elected commissioners Patty Crump, Trent Hatley and Brandon King.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Rodriguez-McDowell: The people of Mecklenburg County have spoken
Editor's note: Mecklenburg County Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell gave these remarks after taking the oath of office for her third term on the board. First and foremost let me say thank you to the people of District 6 who have placed your trust in me for the third time. It is my honor and my privilege to serve you, and this entire county of people with hopes and dreams, with struggles and needs, with doubts and desires. I strive to serve you with vision and with hope. I am here to represent all of you to the best of my ability. It is my belief that we are all in this together, that we are all connected.
WBTV
Longtime Cabarrus Active Living and Parks director honored
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the past 41 years, Londa Strong served Cabarrus County’s Active Living and Parks (ALP) department in various capacities. From part-time employee to current ALP director, Strong witnessed firsthand how the county and her department transformed into what residents and visitors experience today. In...
lakenormanpublications.com
How flexible are the policies under the One Mooresville Plan?
MOORESVILLE – Individual proposals were on the agenda, but the common thread linking items, discussions and decisions at the town board’s Dec. 5 session was the One Mooresville Plan and how that guide for land-use goals can be, by design, flexible, but doesn’t have to be. In...
Richmond County Commissioners OK land sale to Direct Pack
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved the conveyance of property to an expanding industry — but not without objection. Economic Developer Martie Butler approached the board to sell a parcel of county-owned property on Airport Road to Direct Pack at a reduced rate of $10.
Stanly News & Press
Smith inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Nelson Smith of Albemarle was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Smith was initiated at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Smith is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be...
129 jobs coming to Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County. Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo. According to a news...
Multi-million dollar settlement reached with Tepper company from botched Panthers project, York County says
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County, South Carolina government has announced a resolution on a settlement with a David Tepper-owned company in the fallout of the failed building project that would have seen the Carolina Panthers headquartered in the city of Rock Hill. In a news release shared...
gsabusiness.com
Austria-based manufacturer relocating North American HQ in York County
STIWA US Inc., a company of the STIWA Group, is expanding and relocating its new North American headquarters in York County, according to a news release from the S.C. governor’s office. The company’s $30 million investment will create 48 new jobs over the next five years, according to the...
WBTV
Rowan EDC: Rowan County seeing uptick in business recruiting visits
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC is seeing increased interest in sites across Rowan County, leading to a significant uptick in visits by companies considering a relocation or expansion into Rowan. To date, the Rowan EDC has hosted 20 in-person visits from companies. That total has already surpassed...
New Anson County sheriff in town, but controversy lingers
Anson County officials swore in Scott Howell Wednesday morning as the new sheriff. At the same time, the county’s other sheriff, voted into power by county commissioners, filed a lawsuit that would give him control of the office.
Stanly News & Press
Center Rural Fire Department asks Norwood for increase in price for fire coverage
At Monday’s meeting of the Norwood Town Council, the topic of a new contract with a higher yearly rate for fire coverage from Center Rural Fire Department was discussed. Norwood Town Administrator Scott Howard said the current contract lasts until 2027 for the town to receive fire coverage from Center Rural. He said the fire department approached the council about changing the contract.
Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
Stanly News & Press
New Albemarle license plate office opening in early January
A new license plate office is coming to Albemarle in the coming weeks. Barring any setbacks, the office will open Jan. 3, 2023, and be located at 812 N.C. Highway 24-27, Unit 1, according to Marty Homan, communications manager with North Carolina Department of Transportation. The office’s hours of operation...
South End, uptown apartment communities charge highest rents in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — As a steady stream of people continue moving to the Charlotte area, the demand for housing, especially multifamily communities, is on the rise. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated Charlotte’s population to be just under 880,000 people in 2021, with the metro area reaching more than 2.7 million residents. That’s as about 84 people moved into the region every day between 2020-21, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. Other sources have that number as high as 100 people per day.
