Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Eagles suffer setback with former Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles’ recent string of injuries continued on Tuesday with news that DE Robert Quinn is heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, who the Eagles acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears, is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery to his knee this week, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Bucs Release Wide Receiver After Monday Night's Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a roster move on Tuesday afternoon following their improbable 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. They officially waived wide receiver Jaelon Darden. Darden played in 21 games throughout the last two seasons with the Bucs. In those games, he racked up...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ rookie is starting to show he could be an absolute steal
The Philadelphia Eagles had one heck of a 2022 draft class. I mean, just look at some of the names and where they were drafted. Not only is this franchise competing for a championship this season, but could also be competing for years to come due to the draft success.
Titans fire general manager Jon Robinson after losing to A.J. Brown, Eagles in Week 13
The Tennessee Titans will be looking for a new general manager this year after firing Jon Robinson, the team announced Tuesday morning. Ryan Cowden, the Titans' VP of player personnel, will take over as interim. In her announcement, Titans owner Amy Adam Strunk said the team made "significant progress both...
Tennessee Titans fire GM Jon Robinson following loss to Eagles, A.J. Brown
The Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday after the Titans' loss to A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Titans vs. Jaguars Week 14 injury report: Wednesday
These last few days have been filled with a lot of emotions following the A.J. Brown revenge game, and the firing of former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson shortly thereafter. However, it’s time to turn the page and shift the focus back to the task at hand, which is...
CBS Sports
Randy Moss says Peyton Manning is to blame for the two not playing together at Tennessee
Peyton Manning and Randy Moss were two of the biggest college football stars of 1990s. In fact, the two were finalists for the Heisman Trophy during the 1997 season at Tennessee and Marshall, respectively, but they could have been teammates in Knoxville, if not for some ill-timed tardiness. Moss joined...
NBC Sports
Are Dean, Blankenship, and Ellis previewing Eagles' future?
James Bradberry. T.J. Edwards. Marcus Epps. Javon Hargrave. Brandon Graham. Fletcher Cox. Kyzir White. Ndamukong Suh. Linval Joseph. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. That’s a huge chunk of the Eagles’ 2022 defense, and every one of those guys is unsigned beyond this year. The Eagles are 11-1 and their defense is...
Marcus Mariota benched, rookie Desmond Ridder new starting quarterback for Atlanta Falcons: Report
Marcus Mariota’s time as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons has come to an end. The Falcons have benched the veteran and will start rookie Desmond Ridder when they face the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 17, according to a report from NFL.com. The Falcons have a bye this week.
CBS Sports
Texas A&M recruiting: Rueben Owens, No. 1 RB for 2023, commits to Aggies after decommitting from Louisville
The nation's top running back is headed to College Station after a high-profile decommitment from Louisville. Four-star Rueben Owens committed to Texas A&M on Wednesday night, just hours after he flipped from Louisville in wake of former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm finalizing a deal to become the new coach of the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Designated to return from IR
Maddox (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The Eagles have now opened a 21-day practice window for Maddox to return to the active roster following his stint on IR with a hamstring injury. The cornerback has missed the team's last four games and appears unlikely to be available for Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Maddox has produced 27 tackles, three pass deflections, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over six games this year.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Limited in return to practice
Davis (illness) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. Davis isn't in the clear yet for Sunday's game against the Bills, though the fact that he was back in the field in some capacity Thursday after sitting out the Jets' first Week 14 practice session Wednesday is a positive step. If Davis can upgrade to full participation Friday, he'll likely enter the weekend without an injury designation.
CBS Sports
Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Career outing in loss
Shaheed gathered in all four targets for 75 yards during Monday's 17-16 loss against Tampa Bay. Shaheed continued to serve as the explosive element in the Saints' limited offense, catching a 40-yard pass from quarterback Andy Dalton for the team's longest play from scrimmage Monday night. The undrafted wideout also quickly set a new career high when he reached 71 receiving yards with his third reception of the first half. The speedster came close to breaking the first special-teams score of his career on a 42-yard punt return in the second quarter, but he was forced out of bounds by punter Jake Camarda at the Tampa Bay 40-yard line. Shaheed's dynamic abilities as both a receiver and scoring threat in the open field appear to have earned him a bigger role, as his 36 offensive snaps fell behind only first-round rookie Chris Olave (41) amongst the Saints' wide receivers. The team will now have a bye week off before taking on the division-rival Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 18.
NBC Sports
Sirianni responds to Eagles-OBJ speculation
When asked about speculation linking the Eagles and free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni responded with high praise for his current wide receiver room. As the NFL awaits a decision from the three-time Pro Bowler, the Eagles were thrown into the mix on Wednesday morning...
atozsports.com
Marcus Mariota hits another wall in his career
Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has once again hit a wall in his NFL career, as the news broke on Thursday morning that the Atlanta Falcons would be benching Mariota, and turning to rookie Desmond Ridder as their new starting quarterback. Mariota, the second overall pick in the 2015...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
FOX Sports
Eagles appear to have fixed their biggest flaw, which should strike fear in rest of NFL
The book on the Philadelphia Eagles has been simple and obvious all season long. The best way to compete with them — maybe even the only way — has been by running the ball through their defense. That's their biggest weakness. At least it was, until Sunday afternoon,...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Wednesday
Goodwin (hand) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Goodwin missed some time this past Sunday at the Rams with a hand injury, which continues to bother him. He still was able to play through it, making his only catch, a 17-yard gain, on the snap before DK Metcalf's game-winning touchdown. With no activity to begin Week 14 prep, Goodwin's status bears watching as the week continues to get a sense of his availability ahead of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
Comments / 0