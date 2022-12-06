ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Skips practice Tuesday

Ingram (toe) didn't partake in Tuesday's practice session, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram hasn't played in four straight games since suffering a toe sprain Nov. 25 versus the Grizzlies. His absence from Tuesday's practice certainly doesn't present much optimism he will rejoin the action Wednesday, though the injury report released later in the day should provide a better evaluation of his potential availability.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Rams claim Baker Mayfield off waivers: Former Panthers QB on his way to Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams are adding a quarterback to their roster, as they have claimed former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Baker Mayfield, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. The former No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns was released by Carolina on Monday after just seven games played with the Panthers. Per NFL Media, Carolina is now off the hook for the $1.4 million the quarterback was owed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball picks for December 7 include Kevin Durant

The Indiana Pacers picked up just their second win of a seven-game West Coast road swing on Monday against the Golden State Warriors, and they conclude the trip on Wednesday against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard scored a season-high 31 points to go with 13 assists against Golden State, but can you count on that level of production again on Wednesday for your NBA DFS lineups? Tyrese Haliburton has missed the last two games with a groin injury but is listed as questionable to play against the Timberwolves, as is center Myles Turner (hamstring).
UTAH STATE
CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Iffy for Friday

Markkanen (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves. Markkanen missed Utah's most recent contest due to a non-COVID illness and is in jeopardy of missing a second. In his absence, Malik Beasley entered the starting five alongside Walker Kessler who double-doubled in his first career start. If Markkanen doesn't receive the green light Friday, they should continue to see extended run.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Nets' Edmond Sumner (glute) available on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner (glute) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Sumner has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Wednesday. Sumner is averaging 7.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 13.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Richie James: Still limited at practice

James (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. James appears to be dealing with the same knee issue that capped him to two limited sessions last week, but he still was able to suit up this past Sunday against the Commanders and turn a 52 percent snap share into three catches (on three targets) for 20 yards. Assuming he makes more progress as Week 14 prep ensues, James may enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Eagles.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Falls flat in one-point loss

Murray closed Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Mavericks with 11 points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes. Murray connected on just two field goals in the one-point loss, his fewest makes this season. Over his last two appearances, he's shooting just 28.6 percent from the field, averaging 14.5 points during that stretch. The dynamic point guard will look to breakout of his two-game slump Thursday against Portland.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia (foot) out again on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (foot) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. LaRavia continues to deal with a foot injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. LaRavia is averaging 11.7 FanDuel...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: No timeline for return

Pietrangelo (personal) doesn't have a timeline for his return, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He's no longer listed on the Golden Knights' roster, per the NHL media site, indicating he's been placed on the non-roster list. At this point it's probably safe to assume Pietrangelo will miss...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Efficiency issues persist

McCollum closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Pistons. McCollum has scored less than 10 points in all three games since returning after missing time due to the league's health and safety protocols. The star guard also posted his second-highest turnover tally of the season while picking up four fouls in Thursday's win. Fantasy managers should expect McCollum to take time to work back up to speed, as he is 8-of-33 from the field in his last three contests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Titans' Malik Willis: Plays in garbage time

Willis completed two of four passes for 16 yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles. He also ran the ball once for eight yards. Willis entered the game almost exactly halfway through the fourth quarter with the Titans down 25 points. He primarily handed the ball off to Julius Chestnut, though he did connect with Dontrell Hilliard for a gain of 10 yards and C.J. Board for a gain of six yards. Willis will remain the backup to close the 2022 season unless Ryan Tannehill becomes unavailable.
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pounds empty net in Philly

Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals and compiled eight shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Carter Hart denied all six Ovechkin shots he faced, but the Capitals captain capitalized after the Flyers pulled their goalie. Just like that, Ovechkin's sitting at 15 goals through 28 games, putting him on pace to top 40 for the 13th time in his illustrious career.
The Hockey Writers

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas Stars Game Notes: Who Did What?

In this post, I’ll take a look at last night’s game action during the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-0 shutout victory against the Dallas Stars. I’ll focus on who did what for the Maple Leafs. On the Defense. Conor Timmins. Conor Timmins played his first game with...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy