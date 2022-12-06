Read full article on original website
Related
BREAKING: Timberwolves Reportedly Signing Former Lakers Player
According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are signing former Los Angeles Lakers player Matt Ryan.
CBS Sports
Matt Ryan, ex-Lakers shooter and DoorDash Driver, signs two-way deal with Timberwolves, per report
Matt Ryan certainly didn't need to wait long to find a new job. Only a week after getting waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, the undrafted sharpshooter and fan-favorite has landed a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski. Ryan was one...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Illinois surges in Top 25 And 1 after thrilling overtime victory over Texas
Illinois trailed by double-digits with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation Tuesday night, wasn't getting a good performance from Terrence Shannon Jr., and seemed on the verge of becoming the latest team to fall to Chris Beard's Texas Longhorns. Then a switch flipped. The Illini closed regulation on a...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Skips practice Tuesday
Ingram (toe) didn't partake in Tuesday's practice session, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram hasn't played in four straight games since suffering a toe sprain Nov. 25 versus the Grizzlies. His absence from Tuesday's practice certainly doesn't present much optimism he will rejoin the action Wednesday, though the injury report released later in the day should provide a better evaluation of his potential availability.
CBS Sports
Rams claim Baker Mayfield off waivers: Former Panthers QB on his way to Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Rams are adding a quarterback to their roster, as they have claimed former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Baker Mayfield, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. The former No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns was released by Carolina on Monday after just seven games played with the Panthers. Per NFL Media, Carolina is now off the hook for the $1.4 million the quarterback was owed.
CBS Sports
NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball picks for December 7 include Kevin Durant
The Indiana Pacers picked up just their second win of a seven-game West Coast road swing on Monday against the Golden State Warriors, and they conclude the trip on Wednesday against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard scored a season-high 31 points to go with 13 assists against Golden State, but can you count on that level of production again on Wednesday for your NBA DFS lineups? Tyrese Haliburton has missed the last two games with a groin injury but is listed as questionable to play against the Timberwolves, as is center Myles Turner (hamstring).
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Iffy for Friday
Markkanen (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves. Markkanen missed Utah's most recent contest due to a non-COVID illness and is in jeopardy of missing a second. In his absence, Malik Beasley entered the starting five alongside Walker Kessler who double-doubled in his first career start. If Markkanen doesn't receive the green light Friday, they should continue to see extended run.
numberfire.com
Nets' Edmond Sumner (glute) available on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Edmond Sumner (glute) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Sumner has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Wednesday. Sumner is averaging 7.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 13.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Still limited at practice
James (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. James appears to be dealing with the same knee issue that capped him to two limited sessions last week, but he still was able to suit up this past Sunday against the Commanders and turn a 52 percent snap share into three catches (on three targets) for 20 yards. Assuming he makes more progress as Week 14 prep ensues, James may enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Falls flat in one-point loss
Murray closed Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Mavericks with 11 points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes. Murray connected on just two field goals in the one-point loss, his fewest makes this season. Over his last two appearances, he's shooting just 28.6 percent from the field, averaging 14.5 points during that stretch. The dynamic point guard will look to breakout of his two-game slump Thursday against Portland.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia (foot) out again on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (foot) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. LaRavia continues to deal with a foot injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. LaRavia is averaging 11.7 FanDuel...
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds and pick – 12/7/2022
The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-13) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (15-9). Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Grizzlies prediction and pick. Oklahoma City has won three consecutive games but still sits in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Thunder are...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: No timeline for return
Pietrangelo (personal) doesn't have a timeline for his return, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He's no longer listed on the Golden Knights' roster, per the NHL media site, indicating he's been placed on the non-roster list. At this point it's probably safe to assume Pietrangelo will miss...
CBS Sports
Heat vs. Clippers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Los Angeles Clippers might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 8 at FTX Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Gobert's big block, D'Lo's 4th quarter leads Timberwolves over Pacers
After getting ejected on Saturday, Gobert responded in a big way in a win over Indiana.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Efficiency issues persist
McCollum closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Pistons. McCollum has scored less than 10 points in all three games since returning after missing time due to the league's health and safety protocols. The star guard also posted his second-highest turnover tally of the season while picking up four fouls in Thursday's win. Fantasy managers should expect McCollum to take time to work back up to speed, as he is 8-of-33 from the field in his last three contests.
CBS Sports
Bam Adebayo's latest 30-point effort in win over Clippers reinforces how much the Heat need his scoring
The Miami Heat got back on track on Thursday night, snapping a mini two-game losing streak with a nail-biting 115-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. There were 11 ties and 11 lead changes, and neither team led by more than 10 points in what was an entertaining back-and-forth battle.
CBS Sports
Titans' Malik Willis: Plays in garbage time
Willis completed two of four passes for 16 yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles. He also ran the ball once for eight yards. Willis entered the game almost exactly halfway through the fourth quarter with the Titans down 25 points. He primarily handed the ball off to Julius Chestnut, though he did connect with Dontrell Hilliard for a gain of 10 yards and C.J. Board for a gain of six yards. Willis will remain the backup to close the 2022 season unless Ryan Tannehill becomes unavailable.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pounds empty net in Philly
Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals and compiled eight shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Carter Hart denied all six Ovechkin shots he faced, but the Capitals captain capitalized after the Flyers pulled their goalie. Just like that, Ovechkin's sitting at 15 goals through 28 games, putting him on pace to top 40 for the 13th time in his illustrious career.
The Hockey Writers
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas Stars Game Notes: Who Did What?
In this post, I’ll take a look at last night’s game action during the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-0 shutout victory against the Dallas Stars. I’ll focus on who did what for the Maple Leafs. On the Defense. Conor Timmins. Conor Timmins played his first game with...
Comments / 0