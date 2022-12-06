Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 14 of the Fantasy Football Season
The draining of blood from the face. The pit at the bottom of your stomach. The awful thought racing through your brain, screaming “OH NO. WHAT DID I JUST DO?”. For all the things we love about fantasy football (and there are many), there is also some things that drive us nuts.
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 14
Although Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are winning games, they aren't doing it with elite offensive output and Brady has consistently been just a high-end QB2 for most of the season
Week 14 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kickers and Team Defenses
With six teams on a bye, streaming options at kicker and defense are more important than ever.
Week 14: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
After a stellar two games, Garrett Wilson is the WR Start of the Week once again in Week 14 against the Bills.
Fantasy Football: 12 best waiver wire targets for NFL Week 14
We’re getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL season, and fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner — or already starting in some leagues. To help you make a late-season push, we’ve put together a list of the top-12 fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 14, including options at quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and running back.
2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Will Anderson, Noah Sewell in Round 1
If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.
Week 14 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
If this week's fantasy rankings -- and, by proxy, your start 'em, sit 'em decisions -- seem to be "missing something," it's because they are. Six teams (Bears, Packers, Falcons, Colts, Commanders, Saints) are on bye, leaving fewer options for your lineups. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is as important as ever in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 14 lineup decisions.
Giants' Brian Daboll vows to have 'private conversations' after several players vent about playing time
Giants coach Brian Daboll is dealing with a lot right now: fan pushback on conservative play-calling at the end of Week 13, uncertain playoff chances after a tie with the Commanders, and now disgruntled players in his own locker room. At least two players, linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, took to Twitter after Sunday's game seemingly to vent about reduced playing time. In response, Daboll has pledged to conduct some "private conversations," per the New York Post.
Waiver Wire Week 14: Final Playoff Preparation
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Randy Moss says Peyton Manning is to blame for the two not playing together at Tennessee
Peyton Manning and Randy Moss were two of the biggest college football stars of 1990s. In fact, the two were finalists for the Heisman Trophy during the 1997 season at Tennessee and Marshall, respectively, but they could have been teammates in Knoxville, if not for some ill-timed tardiness. Moss joined...
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
Texas A&M recruiting: Rueben Owens, No. 1 RB for 2023, commits to Aggies after decommitting from Louisville
The nation's top running back is headed to College Station after a high-profile decommitment from Louisville. Four-star Rueben Owens committed to Texas A&M on Wednesday night, just hours after he flipped from Louisville in wake of former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm finalizing a deal to become the new coach of the Cardinals.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 14: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's NFL experts give out their fantasy football predictions for NFL Week 14. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 14: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Fantasy Football Stats: Tom Brady isn't washed, Derrick Henry's wearing down & Brock Purdy's big opportunity
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. It’s Stat Nerd Thursday! That means that Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don to provide you with one stat for all 32 NFL teams that will make you a smarter fantasy football manager. Find out how Jalen Hurts...
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Not seen at practice
Moore (groin) doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a bye week, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that he hopes Moore can return for Monday's game against New England. The Cardinals will release their first official injury report Thursday, giving Moore three additional chances to practice before the game. Greg Dortch (thumb) could fill in as the No. 3 receiver if Moore isn't ready to face the Patriots.
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Designated to return from IR
Maddox (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The Eagles have now opened a 21-day practice window for Maddox to return to the active roster following his stint on IR with a hamstring injury. The cornerback has missed the team's last four games and appears unlikely to be available for Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Maddox has produced 27 tackles, three pass deflections, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over six games this year.
Marlon Davidson: Visits with Niners
The 49ers hosted Davidson (knee) for a tryout Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. San Francisco could consider Davidson as an option to make up for the extended absence of Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). The 2020 second-round pick has consistently dealt with injury during the early stages of his NFL career.
