Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago's Christmas market was named best in the countryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
Chicago's downtown is the 2nd best in the country according to this new rankingJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Injury Report: Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Javonte Green vs. Washington Wizards
Alex Caruso played through a right ankle sprain against the Jazz, Suns, Warriors, and Kings. He had zero points on 0-of-4 shooting in 30 minutes in the 110-101 road loss against Sacramento on Sunday. The 28-year-old contributed with four assists, three rebounds, three steals, and two blocks, but he had...
NBA-leading Celtics embarrass sloppy Suns in blowout
PHOENIX (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 25 points, Malcolm Brodgon added 16 off the bench and the Boston Celtics embarrassed the Phoenix Suns 125-98 on Wednesday night. The Celtics won for the eighth time in nine games, improving their NBA-best record to 21-5. The Suns...
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley out versus Raptors
On Tuesday night, Anthony Davis was suffering from flu-like symptoms. He was in the starting lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he left the game in the first quarter and didn’t return. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Davis had a fever of over 101 degrees, yet he still...
CBS Sports
Giants' Brian Daboll vows to have 'private conversations' after several players vent about playing time
Giants coach Brian Daboll is dealing with a lot right now: fan pushback on conservative play-calling at the end of Week 13, uncertain playoff chances after a tie with the Commanders, and now disgruntled players in his own locker room. At least two players, linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, took to Twitter after Sunday's game seemingly to vent about reduced playing time. In response, Daboll has pledged to conduct some "private conversations," per the New York Post.
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Status In Lakers-Cavs Game
Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
silverscreenandroll.com
Shorthanded Lakers fall to Raptors on the road
With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley and Wenyen Gabriel all ruled out at various points before the game; the Lakers didn’t have the players to really compete with the Toronto Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back. They fell 123-116 in a night Laker Nation would like to forget.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Illinois surges in Top 25 And 1 after thrilling overtime victory over Texas
Illinois trailed by double-digits with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation Tuesday night, wasn't getting a good performance from Terrence Shannon Jr., and seemed on the verge of becoming the latest team to fall to Chris Beard's Texas Longhorns. Then a switch flipped. The Illini closed regulation on a...
Bulls Players, Coaches Agree Alex Caruso's Impact Goes Beyond Stats
Bulls all agree that Caruso's impact goes beyond stats originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan paused briefly before answering the question, not so much because he didn’t know what to say but more because he wanted to say it just right. “Spectacular,” DeRozan finally said. The...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: No timeline for return
Pietrangelo (personal) doesn't have a timeline for his return, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He's no longer listed on the Golden Knights' roster, per the NHL media site, indicating he's been placed on the non-roster list. At this point it's probably safe to assume Pietrangelo will miss...
Pelicans' Bench Major Reason For Success
The Pelicans' bench performance contributes to this season's success in New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Two helpers in Wednesday's win
Kuznetsov had two assists -- one on the power play -- while adding four shots, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Kuznetsov helped T.J. Oshie tie it at a goal apiece in the second period with the extra man before adding a helper on Washington's final goal, scored into an empty net with nine seconds left in the third by Alex Ovechkin. With four assists in his last three games, Kuznetsov has raised his season total to 17 in 27 games, but he remains stuck on three goals.
NBA
Brandon Ingram remains out for Wednesday game vs. Detroit
DETROIT (6-19) Sunday loss vs. Memphis. Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Marvin Bagley lll, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart. Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Wednesday
Goodwin (hand) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Goodwin missed some time this past Sunday at the Rams with a hand injury, which continues to bother him. He still was able to play through it, making his only catch, a 17-yard gain, on the snap before DK Metcalf's game-winning touchdown. With no activity to begin Week 14 prep, Goodwin's status bears watching as the week continues to get a sense of his availability ahead of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Resting Thursday
Leonard will not play in Thursday's game versus the Heat for injury management purposes, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports. The injury management links back to Leonard's recent ankle troubles, but it sounds primarily like just a rest night in the second game of a back-to-back set. Joining him on the sidelines are Terance Mann (concussion) and Norman Powell (groin), while Marcus Morris (illness) and John Wall (knee) appear set to rejoin the action. Leonard figures to retake the floor Saturday in Washington.
Lakers have ‘100 percent’ explored DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic Bulls deal
see also Lakers weighing multiple trade options to help salvage season The Lakers have been models of volatility in recent seasons. Couple that with an underperforming team and the potential for a blockbuster exists. Enter the Bulls, who at 9-14 and 12th in the Eastern Conference, could find themselves as sellers this season. On a Nov. 29 episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Simmons proposed that the Bulls enter the trade market with a move that would send DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to the Lakers. This week, ESPN’s Zach Lowe said Simmons’ thoughts have at least been mulled over in Los Angeles. “I can...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Iffy for Friday
Markkanen (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves. Markkanen missed Utah's most recent contest due to a non-COVID illness and is in jeopardy of missing a second. In his absence, Malik Beasley entered the starting five alongside Walker Kessler who double-doubled in his first career start. If Markkanen doesn't receive the green light Friday, they should continue to see extended run.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pounds empty net in Philly
Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals and compiled eight shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Carter Hart denied all six Ovechkin shots he faced, but the Capitals captain capitalized after the Flyers pulled their goalie. Just like that, Ovechkin's sitting at 15 goals through 28 games, putting him on pace to top 40 for the 13th time in his illustrious career.
NBA
Grizzlies overpower Thunder 123-102; Morant makes franchise history with sixth triple-double
Ja Morant made franchise history with his sixth triple-double, helping the Memphis Grizzlies defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday at FedExForum. It marked the season-high fourth straight win for the Grizzlies, who improved to 10-2 at home this season. Morant led the Grizzlies with 26 points, a career-high...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Remains out Friday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. Ingram will be unavailable for a sixth consecutive game as he continues to deal with a sprained left toe. His next chance to return will be Sunday against Phoenix.
Comments / 0