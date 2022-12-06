ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bruce Bochy, Mike Maddux on Same Page for Rangers

Bruce Bochy and Mike Maddux will be working together for the first time with the Texas Rangers in 2023. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has a new pitching coach in Mike Maddux, who takes those duties for a second time in Texas. Maddux is returning to the franchise where he served...
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Austin Brice: Heading to desert

Brice signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Brice spent 2022 with the Pirates and appeared in just four MLB games. He spent most of the campaign at the Triple-A level and had a 5.56 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 53:18 K:BB across 43.2 innings.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: No timeline for return

Pietrangelo (personal) doesn't have a timeline for his return, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He's no longer listed on the Golden Knights' roster, per the NHL media site, indicating he's been placed on the non-roster list. At this point it's probably safe to assume Pietrangelo will miss...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Reds' Silvino Bracho: Joining Cincinnati

Bracho agreed to a minor-league contract with the Reds on Thursday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Bracho was let go by Atlanta in November and will now have a chance to secure a roster spot in Cincinnati. The 30-year-old appeared in three big-league games in 2022 and spent most of the campaign at the Triple-A level, where he had a 2.67 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 70:10 K:BB across 57.1 innings.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Cole Tucker: Catches on with Colorado

Tucker agreed Wednesday with the Rockies on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Tucker will move on to the third organization of his career after previous stops with Pittsburgh and Arizona. He elected free agency this offseason after the Diamondbacks previously cast him off their 40-man roster in July. The 26-year-old utility man finished this past season at Triple-A Reno, where he slashed .237/.297/.325 with two home runs and four stolen bases over 128 plate appearances.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Not seen at practice

Moore (groin) doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a bye week, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that he hopes Moore can return for Monday's game against New England. The Cardinals will release their first official injury report Thursday, giving Moore three additional chances to practice before the game. Greg Dortch (thumb) could fill in as the No. 3 receiver if Moore isn't ready to face the Patriots.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Mariners' Casey Sadler: Back with M's on MiLB pact

Sadler (shoulder) and the Mariners agreed Wednesday on a minor-league contract, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Seattle non-tendered Sadler earlier this offseason, with the 32-year-old reliever choosing to elect free agency soon thereafter. He'll rejoin the Mariners on a deal that presumably includes an invitation to spring training, but it's unclear if Sadler will be ready to go by the time pitchers report to camp in February. After he was one of the majors' top setup men in 2021 with an 0.67 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB over 40.1 innings, Sadler missed the entire 2022 campaign while recovering from the right shoulder surgery he underwent in late March. Sadler isn't a safe bet to reclaim the velocity and command he displayed pre-surgery and may not resurface as a viable MLB reliever.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' David Dahl: Gets opportunity with San Diego

Dahl signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Monday. Though he's still just 28 years old, Dahl is well removed from his days as a top-flight prospect in the Rockies system and is now simply trying to stick around in affiliated ball. Dahl has mostly avoided the significant injuries that hampered his development early in his big-league career, but he hasn't surfaced in the majors since the 2021 campaign, when he posted a .569 OPS and 26.8 percent strikeout rate over 63 games in the majors. He split time with the Brewers' and Nationals' Triple-A affiliates in 2022, slashing .279/.345/.442 with 10 home runs and four stolen bases across 359 plate appearances.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Sharks' Aaron Dell: Heads to AHL

Dell was returned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday. Dell allowed seven goals on 68 shots en route to a 0-2-0 record during his NHL stint with the Sharks. In a corresponding move, the team brought up goaltender Eetu Makiniemi on Tuesday.
SAN JOSE, CA

