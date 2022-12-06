Read full article on original website
Matt Ryan, ex-Lakers shooter and DoorDash Driver, signs two-way deal with Timberwolves, per report
Matt Ryan certainly didn't need to wait long to find a new job. Only a week after getting waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, the undrafted sharpshooter and fan-favorite has landed a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski. Ryan was one...
Pacers' Myles Turner: Solid two-way effort in loss
Turner (hamstring) totaled 23 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and four blocks over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 121-115 loss to Minnesota. Turner returned from a one-game absence Wednesday and continueed what has been a stellar season thus far. While the constant rumors of a possible trade tend to make managers a little nervous, his recent play poses the question of why the Pacers would even consider trading him away, especially while Indiana remains int the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race. Turner is averaging career highs in points (17.8), rebounds (8.1) and three-pointers (1.7) per game while shooting at career-best rates from the field (55.3 percent), free-throw line (81.2 percent) an three-point range (41.6 percent).
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Officially questionable Friday
Adams is questionable for Friday's meeting with the Pistons due to right shoulder soreness. Adams has battled a mix of injuries in December, missing a contest due to hip soreness and now being iffy for Friday's game due to shoulder discomfort. Adams has averaged 7.9 points and 10.6 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game this season and his absence could open up minutes for the likes of Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama.
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Swats three shots Wednesday
Thompson finished with 22 points (8-25 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three blocks, three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes in Wednesday's 124-123 loss to the Jazz. Thanks in large part to the absences of Stephen Curry (ankle) and Andrew Wiggins (groin), Thompson enjoyed more touches than usual on the offensive end, as his 25 field-goal attempts represented a new season high. Thompson's poor efficiency dimmed some of the luster of a strong all-around stat line, with the season-high three blocks representing a highlight. Fantasy managers shouldn't count on consistent production from Thompson in that category, however; he entered Wednesday's contest with just three blocks over his prior 11 appearances combined.
Finney-Smith's late 3 helps Mavs to 116-115 win over Nuggets
DENVER (AP) — Dorian Finney-Smith had someone in his ear after missing a late 3-pointer. It was Luka Doncic and his message was straightforward: Shoot it again if the opportunity arises. He followed Doncic's directions. He wouldn't miss. Finney-Smith hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds remaining and the...
December means hoops action at area schools
December has begun, signaling the beginning of basketball season in Tillamook County. Across the county, coaches are aiming for playoff appearances and are optimistic about their squads’ prospects. Last season, the Tillamook High boys’ basketball team made the play-in round of the state tournament before falling to Corbett on the road. Following the departure of...
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Iffy for Friday
Markkanen (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves. Markkanen missed Utah's most recent contest due to a non-COVID illness and is in jeopardy of missing a second. In his absence, Malik Beasley entered the starting five alongside Walker Kessler who double-doubled in his first career start. If Markkanen doesn't receive the green light Friday, they should continue to see extended run.
Timberwolves' Wendell Moore moving to bench Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Wendell Moore Jr. is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. Moore is yielding his starting spot back to Jaden McDaniels. He played 16-20 minutes the last two games, but the rookie might be limited off the bench Wednesday. Moore is averaging...
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Falls flat in one-point loss
Murray closed Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Mavericks with 11 points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes. Murray connected on just two field goals in the one-point loss, his fewest makes this season. Over his last two appearances, he's shooting just 28.6 percent from the field, averaging 14.5 points during that stretch. The dynamic point guard will look to breakout of his two-game slump Thursday against Portland.
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Wednesday
Goodwin (hand) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Goodwin missed some time this past Sunday at the Rams with a hand injury, which continues to bother him. He still was able to play through it, making his only catch, a 17-yard gain, on the snap before DK Metcalf's game-winning touchdown. With no activity to begin Week 14 prep, Goodwin's status bears watching as the week continues to get a sense of his availability ahead of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Remains out Friday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. Ingram will be unavailable for a sixth consecutive game as he continues to deal with a sprained left toe. His next chance to return will be Sunday against Phoenix.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Efficiency issues persist
McCollum closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Pistons. McCollum has scored less than 10 points in all three games since returning after missing time due to the league's health and safety protocols. The star guard also posted his second-highest turnover tally of the season while picking up four fouls in Thursday's win. Fantasy managers should expect McCollum to take time to work back up to speed, as he is 8-of-33 from the field in his last three contests.
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 25 points in blowout win
Tatum finished Wednesday's 125-98 victory over the Suns with 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes. Tatum knocked down five of 11 shots for 14 points in the first half, adding three rebounds and two assists as the Celtics jumped out a 27-point lead at the break. He threw in another 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting in the third quarter, including 2-of-4 from three before sitting out for the final period. Tatum has now scored 25 or more points in eight of his last nine contests, though he did see his four-game double-double streak come to an end Wednesday.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Brooklyn Nets
The Hornets and Clippers are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
Prep Roundup: Smithville snaps Waynedale's 32-game WCAL winning streak
Thursday, Dec. 8 GIRLS BASKETBALL Smithville 39, Waynedale 33 Smithville picked up a huge Wayne County Athletic League win, snapping Waynedale's 32-game league winning streak behind a big second-half...
OKC Blue: Ousmane Dieng highlights 107-94 win over G League's Kings
While the Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Memphis Grizzlies, their G League affiliate picked up a win. The OKC Blue defeated the Stockton Kings, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, 107-94. After being assigned to the Blue following his best stretch of NBA basketball, Dieng added to...
Injury Report: Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green out vs. Jazz on Wednesday
The Golden State Warriors will be without a trio of starters for a road contest against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Steph Curry (left ankle soreness), Draymond Green (left hip tightness) and Andrew Wiggins (right adductor strain) will all be out for Wednesday’s road game against the Jazz.
Bam Adebayo's latest 30-point effort in win over Clippers reinforces how much the Heat need his scoring
The Miami Heat got back on track on Thursday night, snapping a mini two-game losing streak with a nail-biting 115-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. There were 11 ties and 11 lead changes, and neither team led by more than 10 points in what was an entertaining back-and-forth battle.
Nuggets lose to Mavericks at home
Dorian Finney-Smith had someone in his ear after missing a late 3-pointer. It was Luka Doncic and his message was straightforward: Shoot it again if the opportunity arises. He followed Doncic's directions. He wouldn't miss. Finney-Smith hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds remaining and the Dallas Mavericks rallied after squandering a late lead to beat the Denver Nuggets 116-115 on Tuesday night. "Him just giving me confidence, that means a lot," Finney-Smith said. "I'm just happy we got the win." Not that it would be easy. Nikola Jokic had a chance to tie the game with 12 seconds remaining,...
Andrew Wiggins (adductor) remains out for Warriors on Wednesday
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Wiggins will miss his second straight game with an adductor strain. Expect Moses Moody to see an increased role on Wednesday. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 222.6 minutes this season with Wiggins...
