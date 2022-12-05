ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Fears for Miranda Kerr as supermodel wears a neck brace after injuring herself just weeks out from Christmas

By Monique Friedlander
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Miranda Kerr sparked concern on Tuesday when she shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a neck brace.

The Australian supermodel, 39, posed for the sombre selfie while sitting on the couch, but gave no explanation as to how she'd injured herself.

Instead, the mother-of-two simply captioned her post with the word 'Ouch'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBU1D_0jZaPEM200
Miranda Kerr sparked concern after she shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a neck brace on Tuesday 

The Victoria's Secret Angel appeared to be makeup free in the image and wore a comfortable white camisole and knitted cream cardigan.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Miranda had appeared in an Instagram video of herself participating in a children's charity - with no neck brace in sight.

The clip showed Miranda gathering baby supplies and packing them into canvas bags which would later be donated to families in need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LqtkZ_0jZaPEM200
Less than 24 hours earlier, Miranda had appeared in an Instagram video of herself participating in a children's charity event - with no neck brace in sight

'Such a wonderful day volunteering with my family @baby2baby!' Miranda began her caption.

'The holidays can be some of the most difficult times for those in need. Today we packed gift bags filled with essential items for families across the country. Proud to support a cause close to my heart,' she added.

It's not the first time Miranda has been forced to sport a neck brace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JF4lw_0jZaPEM200
The clip showed Miranda gathering baby supplies and packing them into canvas bags which would later be donated to families in need
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14fsOE_0jZaPEM200

Back in 2013, the model was in a car crash that left her with neck injuries and whiplash.

Photos surfaced at the time of Miranda wearing a neck brace as she jetted into LAX.

Reports at the time claimed Miranda's car had bee rammed by another car on the motorway in Los Angles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpXIs_0jZaPEM200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k7G5n_0jZaPEM200
Back in 2013, the model was in a car crash that left her with neck injuries and whiplash. Miranda is pictured in June 2013
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mm4eI_0jZaPEM200
Miranda, who at the time was still married to her ex-husband Orlando Bloom, was reportedly in the car with her assistant when the incident occurred. Pictured with ex-husband Orlando Bloom in 2011 

Miranda, who at the time was married to her ex-husband Orlando Bloom at the time, was reportedly in the car with her assistant when the incident occurred.

Following the crash, Miranda underwent several MRI scans to assess the extent of the damage to her neck.

Miranda's Sydney-based spokesperson Annie Kelly told Australia's 9 News: 'She is in a lot of pain, but really we are just glad it was not more serious.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ecsje_0jZaPEM200
Miranda's Sydney-based spokesperson Annie Kelly told Australia's 9 News: 'She is in a lot of pain, but really we are just glad it was not more serious.' Miranda is pictured at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala on November 12 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Tragic last words of devoted mum who died of a 'broken heart' three days after finding her son's body - as mystery deaths rock outback town

A grieving mother from the Outback town of Coober Pedy told friends she no longer wanted to live after finding the body of her dead son inside his home. Three days later Elizabeth Ilic woke with chest pains and died that morning of what many in the opal mining outpost 850km north-west of Adelaide believed was a broken heart.
The Guardian

Legally bookish: Reese Witherspoon and the boom in celebrity book clubs

Every novel I’ve ever read as part of a book club has involved a sprint to the finish. My latest group is no different, except for the possibility – at least as I understand it – of being publicly shamed by Reese Witherspoon. Which is why I am speed-reading the new novel by Celeste Ng, an hour before I am due to discuss it with my fellow members of Reese’s Book Club.
The Independent

‘I feel terrible’: Kathy Hilton apologises to Mariska Hargitay for PCA speech incident

Kathy Hilton has apologised for applying lipstick during actor Mariska Hargitay’s speech at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said she feels “terrible” over the now-viral moment where she reached into her bag and applied lipstick while Hargitay accepted her award.“I adore and I respect Mariska very much,” Hilton, 63, told Extra on Friday (9 December).“I already reached out to her, DMed her, I want to get her address, I feel terrible.”Hilton added that she “would never do anything to be rude intentionally” and that it was the first time “being back on the stage with some of the...
Daily Mail

Bethenny Frankel, 52, is a cool mom as she takes daughter Bryn Hoppy, 12, to iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball... after tense interview with Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis

Bethenny Frankel and daughter Bryn Hoppy were each other's date to iHeartRadio's 2022 Jingle Ball in New York City. The 52-year-old former Real Housewife looked hot in a black leather outfit while her daughter, 12, donned a red dress. It comes after the businesswoman's fiery and tense appearance on Watch...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Jackass star Bam Margera is 'on the road to recovery' after battling a severe case of pneumonia and catching Covid 'in the hospital'

Jackass star Bam Margera is on 'the road to recovery' after battling a severe case of pneumonia and testing positive for Covid-19. The former professional skateboarder, 43, was admitted to a San Diego hospital early this week and was allegedly put on a ventilator in the ICU. He reportedly then tested positive for Covid while at the facility.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

'There are times I didn't think I'd be here for Christmas': Hairy Biker Dave Myers returns to TV for first time after his cancer diagnosis - as he appears on Saturday Kitchen festive special

Hairy Biker Dave Myers made his long-awaited return to television this weekend as he appeared on the Saturday Kitchen festive special with Si King - amid his cancer battle. The chef, 64, said that he'd 'had a rough year' but that it was 'great to be back' on TV - before poignantly adding: 'There are some times when I didn't think I'd be here for Christmas'.
Daily Mail

Top tips to look like you’ve had a Big Night In

After years of Christmas gatherings being off the table due to Covid and lockdown, who can blame you for packing the diary with as many festive nights out as you can?. But all that socialising can take its toll on your skin. So if your morningafter face is telling tales about the night before — here’s why, and, crucially, how to fix your festive skin frustrations...
Daily Mail

Kate goes on the front foot: Princess of Wales wows in a dazzling red dress ahead of royal carol concert - just days after stunning in Jenny Packham gown as she shows no sign of hiding away despite Harry and Meghan Netflix furore

The Princess of Wales has made a dazzling statement in a red sequin-embroidered gown - putting aside the turbulence of Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary ahead of her royal Christmas carol concert next week. Kate, 40, will host the service on Thursday in Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's honour,...
Daily Mail

Sky News and 2GB host Chris Smith is suspended over allegations he acted 'inappropriately' around female staff at Christmas party - with 'one in tears and another striking him'

TV and radio host Chris Smith has been suspended and immediately taken off-air after he allegedly acted inappropriately towards female colleagues at Sky News Australia's Christmas party on the weekend. Smith, 60, will not front his Sunday night show for Sky News and his contract with 2GB Radio has been...
Daily Mail

Emma Thompson reveals what she thinks of her heartbreaking scene in Love Actually 20 years on - and which 'terrifying' role left her 'legs shaking'

Emma Thompson has revealed that she still has deep feelings about her role in the classic romantic comedy Love Actually. The 2003 film, which is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary, Thompson played a wife who sobs uncontrollably after she discovers that her husband has bought jewellery for another woman and realises he is cheating on her.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

701K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy