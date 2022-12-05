Fears for Miranda Kerr as supermodel wears a neck brace after injuring herself just weeks out from Christmas

Miranda Kerr sparked concern on Tuesday when she shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a neck brace.

The Australian supermodel, 39, posed for the sombre selfie while sitting on the couch, but gave no explanation as to how she'd injured herself.

Instead, the mother-of-two simply captioned her post with the word 'Ouch'.

The Victoria's Secret Angel appeared to be makeup free in the image and wore a comfortable white camisole and knitted cream cardigan.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Miranda had appeared in an Instagram video of herself participating in a children's charity - with no neck brace in sight.

The clip showed Miranda gathering baby supplies and packing them into canvas bags which would later be donated to families in need.

'Such a wonderful day volunteering with my family @baby2baby!' Miranda began her caption.

'The holidays can be some of the most difficult times for those in need. Today we packed gift bags filled with essential items for families across the country. Proud to support a cause close to my heart,' she added.

It's not the first time Miranda has been forced to sport a neck brace.

Back in 2013, the model was in a car crash that left her with neck injuries and whiplash.

Photos surfaced at the time of Miranda wearing a neck brace as she jetted into LAX.

Reports at the time claimed Miranda's car had bee rammed by another car on the motorway in Los Angles.

Miranda, who at the time was married to her ex-husband Orlando Bloom at the time, was reportedly in the car with her assistant when the incident occurred.

Following the crash, Miranda underwent several MRI scans to assess the extent of the damage to her neck.

Miranda's Sydney-based spokesperson Annie Kelly told Australia's 9 News: 'She is in a lot of pain, but really we are just glad it was not more serious.'