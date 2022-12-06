Read full article on original website
3 reasons Lakers must trade Russell Westbrook to Bulls for 2 All-Stars
After a disastrous start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally starting to look like a formidable opponent. Sure, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference, but they are just 5.5 games back of the first seed, and 2.5 games back from the seventh seed. The Western Conference table will look a whole lot different by the All-Star break.
Yardbarker
Injury Report: Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Javonte Green vs. Washington Wizards
Alex Caruso played through a right ankle sprain against the Jazz, Suns, Warriors, and Kings. He had zero points on 0-of-4 shooting in 30 minutes in the 110-101 road loss against Sacramento on Sunday. The 28-year-old contributed with four assists, three rebounds, three steals, and two blocks, but he had...
CBS Sports
Matt Ryan, ex-Lakers shooter and DoorDash Driver, signs two-way deal with Timberwolves, per report
Matt Ryan certainly didn't need to wait long to find a new job. Only a week after getting waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, the undrafted sharpshooter and fan-favorite has landed a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski. Ryan was one...
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley
As for how much longer his career will last, Rubio said probably not long. But what he does have left will likely come with the Cavaliers, he added. “To be honest, I don’t have much left in the NBA,” he said on the El Reverso podcast, via Eurohoops. “When my son starts school, I want to settle in my house in Badalona (Spain). In two, three years, I would say I have left. I think I’ve found my place in Cleveland, I’m comfortable, and I want to reach the top with this project. I dream of living the experience of playing in the Finals.”
See Brittney Griner on flight back to US
WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports on video of her flight returning to the US.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
DeRozan, LaVine, Vučević Rescue Bulls in Fourth Quarter Vs. Wizards
10 observations: Bulls' stars come to rescue vs. Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was not pretty through three quarters. In fact, for much of the fourth, it wasn't much better. But in the end, the Chicago Bulls notched a home win it felt they needed on Wednesday...
Yardbarker
Bulls Could Be Without Alex Caruso, Javonte Green vs. Wizards
When the Chicago Bulls host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, they need a strong effort to rebound from a three-game losing streak. And they may be without two key role players as they try to do so following Tuesday's injury report. Alex Caruso is questionable and Javonte Green is doubtful for the Bulls' showdown with the Wizards.
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks (hip) probable for Trail Blazers' Thursday game versus Denver
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks is expected to play at home after he was listed as probable with a right hip contusion. In 11.1 expected minutes, our models project Eubanks to produce 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Keon Johnson (hip) cleared for Portland on Thursday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Keon Johnson will play Thursday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Johnson waslisted probable due to a left hip pointer, so this comes as no surprise. Expect him to play in his usual capacity. In 6 games this season, Johnson is averaging 7.0 points,...
CBS Sports
Texas A&M recruiting: Rueben Owens, No. 1 RB for 2023, commits to Aggies after decommitting from Louisville
The nation's top running back is headed to College Station after a high-profile decommitment from Louisville. Four-star Rueben Owens committed to Texas A&M on Wednesday night, just hours after he flipped from Louisville in wake of former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm finalizing a deal to become the new coach of the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Wednesday
Markkanen is out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to an illness. Markkanen will miss his first game of the season Wednesday. Talen Horton-Tucker, Rudy Gay and Simone Fontecchio will likely see extended minutes in his absence. Markkannen's next opportunity to play will be Friday's game against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Wednesday
Goodwin (hand) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Goodwin missed some time this past Sunday at the Rams with a hand injury, which continues to bother him. He still was able to play through it, making his only catch, a 17-yard gain, on the snap before DK Metcalf's game-winning touchdown. With no activity to begin Week 14 prep, Goodwin's status bears watching as the week continues to get a sense of his availability ahead of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (ankle) to remain out Friday for Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herb Jones will not play Friday versus the Phoenix Suns due to a left ankle sprain. Jones will pick up a fourth consecutive absence and Brandon Ingram (toe) will also remain out. Dyson Daniels figures to draw another start. He played 25 minutes on Wednesday and scored 6 points (2-5 field goals, 2-3 free throws) with 3 boards, an assist, and 2 steals.
Yardbarker
Wizards Visiting Chi-Town To Face The Bulls
The Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls will face off in an Eastern Conference Battle today in Chicago. While these two teams have both fallen under .500, they both seem to be on very different paths. While it is still early in the year, the feeling is that the Wizards...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Skips practice Tuesday
Ingram (toe) didn't partake in Tuesday's practice session, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram hasn't played in four straight games since suffering a toe sprain Nov. 25 versus the Grizzlies. His absence from Tuesday's practice certainly doesn't present much optimism he will rejoin the action Wednesday, though the injury report released later in the day should provide a better evaluation of his potential availability.
Yardbarker
Bulls' Big 3 Lead the Way Past Wizards, 115-111
The Chicago Bulls entered Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards hoping to do two things: not give up 60 points in the first half and take advantage of a Bradley Beal-less Wizards team. They did both. Chicago won a nail-biter against Washington, 115-111. After the game, DeMar DeRozan spoke about...
numberfire.com
Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) questionable for Houston's Thursday matchup
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) is questionable to play in Thursday's game versus the San Antonio Spurs. Porter Jr.'s status is currently in question after he experienced right knee soreness. Expect Kenyon Martin Jr. to log more minutes on Thursday night against a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating if Porter Jr. is out.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Remains out Friday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. Ingram will be unavailable for a sixth consecutive game as he continues to deal with a sprained left toe. His next chance to return will be Sunday against Phoenix.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
