ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

SBLive's Top 10 CIF LA City Section boys basketball rankings: King/Drew moves up to No. 4

By Connor Morrissette
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WExcp_0jZaP7GC00

The Golden Eagles beat Maranatha 60-57 last week

Three weeks into the season, here are SBLive's LA City Section boys high school basketball rankings. Narbonne-Harbor City is No. 1.

CIF LA City Section Top 10 boys basketball rankings

1. Narbonne-Harbor City (3-1)

Last week: 1

The Gauchos are the top team in the LA City Section thanks to Marcus Adams transferring in and his brother Maximo playing as a freshman. Both Marcus and Maximo are wings with high ceilings as next level prospects. Narbonne lost 45-42 to Etiwanda in its opener, but bounced back to beat Long Beach Jordan, Windward and St. Monica.

2. Birmingham-Lake Balboa (3-1)

Last week: 2

The Patriots beat Culver City 71-66 in their opener before going 2-1 against Nevada opponents at the Wild West Shootout . All-City guard Kory Blunt will be one of the top players in the City for the Patriots.

3. Fairfax-Los Angeles (0-1)

Last week: 3

The Lions surprisingly fell to Long Beach Jordan 67-60 in their opener. Expect Fairfax to steady the ship and compete for another City title with senior guard Darius Carr, a St. Bernard transfer, and junior guard David Mack in the fold.

4. King/Drew-Los Angeles (3-2)

Last week: 7

Is King/Drew's 60-57 win over Maranatha the best for any City team so far this season? It might be. Only Narbonne and Taft have arguably better victories.

5. Taft-Woodland Hills (1-3)

Last week: 5

Keyon Kensie Jr., a 6-foot-8 senior forward, is in the conversation for City Section Player of the Year. He scored 43 points in a season opening loss to St. Paul. Taft took down Redondo Union at the Beverly Hills Tournament on Monday night 65-50 to earn their first win.

6. Washington Prep-Los Angeles (0-2)

Last week: 6

Senior forward Zyier Beverly is a Tennessee State commit. He's one of the top players in the City. Washington Prep's two losses have come against Campbell Hall and Redondo Union, two teams with winning records.

7. Grant-Van Nuys (1-0)

Last week: 9

The Lancers won the Division 1 City title last year and will be hungry for more silverware. Grant has the talent to make the Open Division. In their season opening win, the Lancers beat up Monroe 110-34.

8. Crenshaw-Los Angeles (6-0)

Last week: 10

The Cougars are undefeated and playing like one of the City's best squads.

9. Palisades (4-3)

Last week: 8

Under head coach Donzell Hayes, the Dolphins are a program on the rise after qualifying for the Open Division playoffs last season. Palisades began Western League play with an 80-69 win over Hamilton.

10. Westchester (2-3)

Last week: NR

The Comets debut after beating South East and Dorsey. Westchester is 0-3 against Southern Section opponents though.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MaxPreps

LISTEN LIVE SATURDAY: St. John Bosco vs. Serra

Prep Sports Network will be providing live audio as No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) plays Serra (Gardena, Calif.) Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Click the play button below to begin the live stream. Prep Sports Network will go live roughly five minutes before kickoff. If there is no audio,...
BELLFLOWER, CA
saturdaydownsouth.com

AP names Player of the Year for 2022 college football season

USC quarterback Caleb Williams was named The Associated Press college football player of the year on Thursday, becoming the Trojans’ 1st winner of the award since 2005 after his dazzling debut season. Williams received 32 of 46 1st-place votes and 117 total points from AP Top 25 poll voters...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

Former Cal State Fullerton baseball coach George Horton joins OC Riptide staff

George Horton has joined the OC Riptide staff. (Photo courtesy OC Riptide). George Horton, who led national power Cal State Fullerton to the 2004 National Championship has joined the Orange County Riptide as a special assistant, officials announced. Horton’s duties with the OC Riptide “will be broad in scope assisting...
FULLERTON, CA
AllTrojans

USC transfer portal update: Ralen Goforth among 4 Trojans to enter portal

The transfer portal for FBS schools officially opened on December 5, and several USC football players have already entered the portal. The most notable player to enter the portal is linebacker Ralen Goforth, a fourth-year senior who starred at St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section. Goforth announced his intention to transfer on social media Monday. He has one year of eligibility remaining and is entering the portal as a grad transfer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree

Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles ranked among top 10 ‘sinful’ cities in U.S.

Some cities in the U.S. will likely be receiving coal this holiday season. A new analysis from WalletHub compared 182 cities, including 150 of the most populous in the country, to determine which places were the most “sinful.” The seven key metrics analysts looked at to determine the rankings included: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Too $hort, Ice Cube and E-40 unite for Mount Westmore

The Bay and L.A. have united to form a rap supergroup of four icons – Too $hort, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and E-40. The artists said the idea to come together came straight out of the pandemic. “We were sitting at home with nothing to do. E-40 gave me a call he said ‘Let’s do […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Expect increased patrols in these LA County areas

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is allocating $1 million to go toward sheriff's stations in her district to help fight crime during the busy holiday season. The 5th District includes parts of the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys, as well as Antelope, Crescenta, and Santa...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LATACO

The Nine Best Pho Spots In Los Angeles and Orange County

Pho is a perfect cold-weather companion. Luckily as Southern Californians, we live near one of the country’s largest Vietnamese populations in the San Gabriel Valley, Garden Grove, and Westminster. A good bowl of pho can be judged on the quality of its broth, which usually takes hours to simmer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

1 killed in 405 Freeway crash; SigAlert issued

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man was killed Thursday when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at National Boulevard where they found a Nissan Rouge had crashed and was blocking two lanes of the freeway, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass names transition advisory team

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass Tuesday named her transition advisory team, which will provide advice through the first 100 days of her administration. The co-chairs of the advisory team are:. Dolores Huerta, labor and civil rights leader;. Monica Lozano, president of the College Futures Foundation,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
moneytalksnews.com

10 Housing Markets Where Home Sellers Are Giving Up

As 2022 has marched forward, it’s become increasingly clear that the slowdown in the U.S. housing market is going to stick around for at least a little while. That reality is causing some home sellers to throw in the towel. In many cities, large numbers of sellers are removing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Body Discovered Behind Elementary School

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A body was discovered behind an elementary school in the Valencia area of the city of Santa Clarita. The discovery was made shortly before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the 27300 block of Grandview Drive inside Northbridge Park, behind Charles Helmers Elementary School. Personnel from...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy