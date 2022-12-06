SBLive's Top 10 CIF LA City Section boys basketball rankings: King/Drew moves up to No. 4

The Golden Eagles beat Maranatha 60-57 last week

Three weeks into the season, here are SBLive's LA City Section boys high school basketball rankings. Narbonne-Harbor City is No. 1.

CIF LA City Section Top 10 boys basketball rankings

1. Narbonne-Harbor City (3-1)

Last week: 1

The Gauchos are the top team in the LA City Section thanks to Marcus Adams transferring in and his brother Maximo playing as a freshman. Both Marcus and Maximo are wings with high ceilings as next level prospects. Narbonne lost 45-42 to Etiwanda in its opener, but bounced back to beat Long Beach Jordan, Windward and St. Monica.

2. Birmingham-Lake Balboa (3-1)

Last week: 2

The Patriots beat Culver City 71-66 in their opener before going 2-1 against Nevada opponents at the Wild West Shootout . All-City guard Kory Blunt will be one of the top players in the City for the Patriots.

3. Fairfax-Los Angeles (0-1)

Last week: 3

The Lions surprisingly fell to Long Beach Jordan 67-60 in their opener. Expect Fairfax to steady the ship and compete for another City title with senior guard Darius Carr, a St. Bernard transfer, and junior guard David Mack in the fold.

4. King/Drew-Los Angeles (3-2)

Last week: 7

Is King/Drew's 60-57 win over Maranatha the best for any City team so far this season? It might be. Only Narbonne and Taft have arguably better victories.

5. Taft-Woodland Hills (1-3)

Last week: 5

Keyon Kensie Jr., a 6-foot-8 senior forward, is in the conversation for City Section Player of the Year. He scored 43 points in a season opening loss to St. Paul. Taft took down Redondo Union at the Beverly Hills Tournament on Monday night 65-50 to earn their first win.

6. Washington Prep-Los Angeles (0-2)

Last week: 6

Senior forward Zyier Beverly is a Tennessee State commit. He's one of the top players in the City. Washington Prep's two losses have come against Campbell Hall and Redondo Union, two teams with winning records.

7. Grant-Van Nuys (1-0)

Last week: 9

The Lancers won the Division 1 City title last year and will be hungry for more silverware. Grant has the talent to make the Open Division. In their season opening win, the Lancers beat up Monroe 110-34.

8. Crenshaw-Los Angeles (6-0)

Last week: 10

The Cougars are undefeated and playing like one of the City's best squads.

9. Palisades (4-3)

Last week: 8

Under head coach Donzell Hayes, the Dolphins are a program on the rise after qualifying for the Open Division playoffs last season. Palisades began Western League play with an 80-69 win over Hamilton.

10. Westchester (2-3)

Last week: NR

The Comets debut after beating South East and Dorsey. Westchester is 0-3 against Southern Section opponents though.