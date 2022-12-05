ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Fans of cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch share 'game-changing' tip to remove black mould from your bathroom sealant

By Tom Scotson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Fans of Mrs Hinch have shared a 'game-changing' tip to remove black mould from your bathroom sealant.

Mrs Hinch is a cleaning sensation with more than 4.5million Instagram followers - and her loyal fans love her helpful life hacks, cleaning tips and motivational posts.

But many of her supporters have come to each others' rescue with vital tips to remove mould from bathroom sealants, reported The Express.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eglRn_0jZaP6NT00
If you step into a bathroom you will usually spot silicone sealant, which protects water from entering areas of high humidity (stock photo)

If you step into a bathroom you will usually spot silicone sealant, which protects water from entering areas of high humidity.

The white sealant, which looks like tape, is often found on the edges of baths, sinks and showers.

But unfortunately they are a perfect breeding ground for black mould and very difficult to clean.

People took to Facebook to share their top tips and many of them came to the same conclusion that Astonish Mould & Mildew Blaster was the best product to use.

One user put: Astonish is the best mould cleaner, just spray and leave. Wash off later and spray again. It kills spores, fabulous stuff.'

Anther wrote: 'Astonish mould cleaner. Don't waste money on anything else. We sprayed and left and didn't even have to scrub.'

One more added: 'Easy. Spray with Astonish mould and mildew spray. Leave overnight and rinse off. I do this once a week and it never comes back again.'

While another user wrote: 'Use the astonish spray and leave overnight. It's game-changing. You won't believe the difference.'

A 750ml bottle can be bought for less than a £1 at Wilko.

Comments / 3

Related
Tyla

Woman shares genius hack to remove stains from sofas in seconds

A TikToker has shared an incredible cleaning hack, and honestly, we're off to try it right now. Our new favourite hack involves a saucepan lid and a wet cloth — no, we're not joking. So, as TikToker @ajvaughan discovered, there's a pretty decent way to clean your sofa that...
FitMo

A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin

Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
Upworthy

Mom has hilarious way to tell identical baby triplets apart: 'So smart'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Every time I see identical twins or triplets, I wonder how their parents tell them apart. It's a common assumption that moms can always tell their children apart no matter how much they look alike but that may not be the case, as one woman confessed. A woman who goes by Amy Jo on TikTok is the aunt to triplets and says their mom found a way to tell them apart and people just can't get enough of it. "I'm aunt but mom did have a brilliant idea," she wrote in response to a query: "Aren't you afraid of mixing up the triplets?" She posted a video of all three children beside each other and explained. This led to many others sharing experiences from their own childhood, reported Newsweek.
Tyla

Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating

A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
shefinds

3 Classic, Ultra-Flattering Haircuts Every Woman Over 40 Should Try At Least Once

Has it been a good while since you sat in a salon chair and let a stylist work their magic fingers and scissors on your strands? Can you not remember the last time you visited a salon and asked for something other than a “trim” (no more than an inch or two at most)? Change is hard, especially when it comes to your hair. But if you are feeling a little less than inspired by your current ‘do and are longing for something more stylish, but have no clue where to start, allow Krysta Biancone, co-founder of Amari Salon & Spa and hair stylist at Hair by Krysta, to offer some much-needed inspo.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

701K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy