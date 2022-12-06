Read full article on original website
Former Dodger Starter Joins Jacob DeGrom in Texas on Two-Year Deal
The Rangers love their former Dodgers.
Former Angel Pitcher Returns to AL West, Signs with Texas Rangers
The Rangers are not messing around this offseason.
RUMOR: Cubs eyeing ex-Mets free agent after Cody Bellinger signing
After landing Cody Bellinger in free agency, the Chicago Cubs continue their busy schedule in the offseason. In a recent report by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, it appears that one of the next targets for the Cubs is former New York Mets first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith. In addition to Cody Bellinger, Chicago has emerged as […] The post RUMOR: Cubs eyeing ex-Mets free agent after Cody Bellinger signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves manager Brian Snitker’s heartbreaking take with Dansby Swanson return up in the air
The Atlanta Braves remained one of baseball’s best teams despite the departure of Freddie Freeman in last year’s free agency (to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a playoff rival, no less). Buoyed by the leadership of manager Brian Snitker and the continued elite play of Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley (among others), the Braves won the NL East yet again after winning 101 regular season games.
Freddie Freeman reacts to reuniting with Jason Heyward after Dodgers signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a low-profile signing on Thursday, inking veteran outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor-league deal with an invite to Spring Training. While it’s unknown if he’ll actually make the cut for Opening Day or not at this point, his former Atlanta Braves teammate Freddie Freeman was very excited about the possibility of a reunion, throwing it back with an epic photo from their days in the minors together.
Cody Bellinger’s Cubs signing draws hyped reaction from Ian Happ
It’s not only Chicago Cubs fans who are ecstatic to have Cody Bellinger on board. Even All-Star outfielder Ian Happ couldn’t help but get excited about the arrival of the former Los Angeles Dodgers star. On Twitter, Happ shared his high expectations with Bellinger now with the Cubs. He even went as far as to […] The post Cody Bellinger’s Cubs signing draws hyped reaction from Ian Happ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Giants’ next targets after losing out on Aaron Judge sweepstakes includes Carlos Correa
The San Francisco Giants have lost out on the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. They were in it until the very end when Judge decided to remain with the New York Yankees. Now, the Giants will have to look at other avenues to add star power. They already bolstered their outfield with the addition of Mitch Haniger […] The post RUMOR: Giants’ next targets after losing out on Aaron Judge sweepstakes includes Carlos Correa appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Dipoto reveals consolation for Seattle after losing Mitch Haniger to the Giants
Outfielder Mitch Haniger has found a new home in the big leagues, as he’s decided to take his talents to the Bay Area, signing a three-year deal worth $43.5 million with the San Francisco Giants. Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto “respected” Haniger’s decision, even though Seattle obviously wanted him back. At the very […] The post Jerry Dipoto reveals consolation for Seattle after losing Mitch Haniger to the Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mariners news: Mitch Haniger’s heartfelt message to Seattle after signing with Giants
Mitch Haniger has nothing but love for the Seattle Mariners, the team he played for five seasons before taking his talents to the Bay Area when he signed a three-year deal worth $43.5 million with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Haniger was among the favorites of Mariners fans during...
Xander Bogaerts ditches Red Sox for 11-year, $280 million Padres deal
Third time’s the charm for the San Diego Padres. After missing out on top-shelf free agents Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, they managed to nab former Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the deal extends for more than a decade, spreading $280 million across 11 seasons in San Diego. […] The post Xander Bogaerts ditches Red Sox for 11-year, $280 million Padres deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What We’re Hearing About the Mets, Aaron Judge and the Red Sox
The winter meetings reached a new level of activity on Day 3. Here’s what could be next.
Rangers, Free Agent Andrew Heaney Agree to Contract
The former Los Angeles Dodgers starter will reportedly sign a two-year deal. The Texas Rangers have added a second veteran starting pitcher as they have reportedly agreed to a deal with Los Angeles Dodgers free agent Andrew Heaney. There are multiple reports of the agreement, with The Dallas Morning News...
Jacob deGrom’s heartfelt message to Mets fans after leaving for Rangers
The Texas Rangers made a serious splash last Friday with Jacob deGrom inking a five-year $185 million deal with the organization, ending a nine-year spell with the New York Mets, the team who drafted him out of Stetson University in 2010. On Thursday, deGrom talked to the media for the first time since signing with […] The post Jacob deGrom’s heartfelt message to Mets fans after leaving for Rangers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Cubs’ view on Dansby Swanson in free agency will catch Braves’ attention
The Chicago Cubs might be in a slight rebuild, but they’re still looking to add some big pieces in free agency. The addition of former NL MVP Cody Bellinger is a start and it appears they’re also in the mix for a star shortstop. Per Ken Rosenthal, the organization believes Atlanta Braves SS Dansby Swanson is their most “realistic” target if they don’t go all-out for Carlos Correa.
Report: Rangers to Sign LHP Andrew Heaney
The veteran recorded a 3.10 ERA in 2022 while playing for the Dodgers.
Carlos Correa-Dodgers free agency link draws Scott Boras truth bomb
Carlos Correa signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers would have seemed like a bad joke a few years ago. But with MLB free agency heating up and Trea Turner heading to the Philadelphia Phillies, Correa is a legitimate option for the Dodgers despite the previous Houston Astros cheating scandal. Famed agent Scott Boras shared his […] The post Carlos Correa-Dodgers free agency link draws Scott Boras truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jacob deGrom Impressed by 2021 Rangers Spending Spree
The Rangers' commitment to Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last season didn't go unnoticed by Jacob deGrom. Even though Jacob deGrom was with the New York Mets last offseason, he couldn’t help but see the amount of money the Texas Rangers spent on Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. deGrom...
3 moves Giants must make next after losing out on Aaron Judge to Yankees
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes have dominated the headlines of the MLB offseason so far, and they finally came to a conclusion on Wednesday morning when Judge opted to stay with the New York Yankees on a massive nine-year, $360 million deal. With Judge returning to New York, that left the San Francisco Giants wondering what […] The post 3 moves Giants must make next after losing out on Aaron Judge to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Xander Bogaerts in ‘heavy discussions’ with Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are looking to get back into the playoffs in the 2023 season. But first, they have to lock down franchise star Xander Bogaerts to a new contract. The 30-year-old shortstop is one of the best free agents available and Boston cannot afford to let him leave.
Trea Turner gets real on a major factor behind his decision to sign with Phillies
For the second consecutive year, the Philadelphia Phillies went all out to bolster their offense. The Phillies came to terms with Trea Turner on an 11-year, $300 million deal earlier this week. For months, the Phillies were regularly linked with Turner, and in the end, there were several factors behind the two-time All-Star’s call to […] The post Trea Turner gets real on a major factor behind his decision to sign with Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
