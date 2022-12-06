ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cubs eyeing ex-Mets free agent after Cody Bellinger signing

After landing Cody Bellinger in free agency, the Chicago Cubs continue their busy schedule in the offseason. In a recent report by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, it appears that one of the next targets for the Cubs is former New York Mets first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith. In addition to Cody Bellinger, Chicago has emerged as […] The post RUMOR: Cubs eyeing ex-Mets free agent after Cody Bellinger signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Braves manager Brian Snitker’s heartbreaking take with Dansby Swanson return up in the air

The Atlanta Braves remained one of baseball’s best teams despite the departure of Freddie Freeman in last year’s free agency (to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a playoff rival, no less). Buoyed by the leadership of manager Brian Snitker and the continued elite play of Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley (among others), the Braves won the NL East yet again after winning 101 regular season games.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Freddie Freeman reacts to reuniting with Jason Heyward after Dodgers signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a low-profile signing on Thursday, inking veteran outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor-league deal with an invite to Spring Training. While it’s unknown if he’ll actually make the cut for Opening Day or not at this point, his former Atlanta Braves teammate Freddie Freeman was very excited about the possibility of a reunion, throwing it back with an epic photo from their days in the minors together.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger’s Cubs signing draws hyped reaction from Ian Happ

It’s not only Chicago Cubs fans who are ecstatic to have Cody Bellinger on board. Even All-Star outfielder Ian Happ couldn’t help but get excited about the arrival of the former Los Angeles Dodgers star. On Twitter, Happ shared his high expectations with Bellinger now with the Cubs. He even went as far as to […] The post Cody Bellinger’s Cubs signing draws hyped reaction from Ian Happ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Giants’ next targets after losing out on Aaron Judge sweepstakes includes Carlos Correa

The San Francisco Giants have lost out on the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. They were in it until the very end when Judge decided to remain with the New York Yankees. Now, the Giants will have to look at other avenues to add star power. They already bolstered their outfield with the addition of Mitch Haniger […] The post RUMOR: Giants’ next targets after losing out on Aaron Judge sweepstakes includes Carlos Correa appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Jerry Dipoto reveals consolation for Seattle after losing Mitch Haniger to the Giants

Outfielder Mitch Haniger has found a new home in the big leagues, as he’s decided to take his talents to the Bay Area, signing a three-year deal worth $43.5 million with the San Francisco Giants. Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto “respected” Haniger’s decision, even though Seattle obviously wanted him back. At the very […] The post Jerry Dipoto reveals consolation for Seattle after losing Mitch Haniger to the Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Xander Bogaerts ditches Red Sox for 11-year, $280 million Padres deal

Third time’s the charm for the San Diego Padres. After missing out on top-shelf free agents Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, they managed to nab former Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the deal extends for more than a decade, spreading $280 million across 11 seasons in San Diego. […] The post Xander Bogaerts ditches Red Sox for 11-year, $280 million Padres deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Jacob deGrom’s heartfelt message to Mets fans after leaving for Rangers

The Texas Rangers made a serious splash last Friday with Jacob deGrom inking a five-year $185 million deal with the organization, ending a nine-year spell with the New York Mets, the team who drafted him out of Stetson University in 2010. On Thursday, deGrom talked to the media for the first time since signing with […] The post Jacob deGrom’s heartfelt message to Mets fans after leaving for Rangers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cubs’ view on Dansby Swanson in free agency will catch Braves’ attention

The Chicago Cubs might be in a slight rebuild, but they’re still looking to add some big pieces in free agency. The addition of former NL MVP Cody Bellinger is a start and it appears they’re also in the mix for a star shortstop. Per Ken Rosenthal, the organization believes Atlanta Braves SS Dansby Swanson is their most “realistic” target if they don’t go all-out for Carlos Correa.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa-Dodgers free agency link draws Scott Boras truth bomb

Carlos Correa signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers would have seemed like a bad joke a few years ago. But with MLB free agency heating up and Trea Turner heading to the Philadelphia Phillies, Correa is a legitimate option for the Dodgers despite the previous Houston Astros cheating scandal. Famed agent Scott Boras shared his […] The post Carlos Correa-Dodgers free agency link draws Scott Boras truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

3 moves Giants must make next after losing out on Aaron Judge to Yankees

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes have dominated the headlines of the MLB offseason so far, and they finally came to a conclusion on Wednesday morning when Judge opted to stay with the New York Yankees on a massive nine-year, $360 million deal. With Judge returning to New York, that left the San Francisco Giants wondering what […] The post 3 moves Giants must make next after losing out on Aaron Judge to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Trea Turner gets real on a major factor behind his decision to sign with Phillies

For the second consecutive year, the Philadelphia Phillies went all out to bolster their offense. The Phillies came to terms with Trea Turner on an 11-year, $300 million deal earlier this week. For months, the Phillies were regularly linked with Turner, and in the end, there were several factors behind the two-time All-Star’s call to […] The post Trea Turner gets real on a major factor behind his decision to sign with Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
124K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy