Ime Udoka, Nia Long break up after Celtics coach’s alleged affair

It’s over for embattled Celtics coach Ime Udoka and his longtime partner, actress Nia Long.

The couple is ending their 13-year relationship, a source confirmed Tuesday to People , roughly two months after Udoka, 45, was suspended by the Celtics for a year over his alleged affair .

Long, who got engaged to Udoka in 2015, is said to be “focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” per the insider.

News of Udoka and Long’s breakup comes one week after the actress spoke candidly to The Hollywood Reporter about the fallout of the scandal.

“I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long, 52, recounted of the media onslaught to the outlet.

Nia Long and Ime Udoka at the BET’s American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. FilmMagic

Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred by the organization in September after allegedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team’s staff.

Although Long did not elaborate on the status of her relationship with Udoka to The Hollywood Reporter, she did discuss the outpouring of support she received .

“What I found was this tribe of women and men who were standing up for me in a way that felt like I was in this bubble of protection, and that was very comforting,” Long said.

Former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka during Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 8, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NBAE via Getty Images

Long and Udoka share an 11-year-old son named Kez. A rep for Long told People that while the pair is “no longer together” they “remain fully committed to co-parenting their son.”

In the wake of the ordeal, Udoka — who was briefly linked to the Nets’ head coaching job following Steve Nash’s departure — apologized to his loved ones in a statement following his suspension for the 2022-23 season.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka said. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”