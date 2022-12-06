ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Ime Udoka, Nia Long break up after Celtics coach’s alleged affair

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TtKm1_0jZaOzeQ00

It’s over for embattled Celtics coach Ime Udoka and his longtime partner, actress Nia Long.

The couple is ending their 13-year relationship, a source confirmed Tuesday to People , roughly two months after Udoka, 45, was suspended by the Celtics for a year over his alleged affair .

Long, who got engaged to Udoka in 2015, is said to be “focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” per the insider.

News of Udoka and Long’s breakup comes one week after the actress spoke candidly to The Hollywood Reporter about the fallout of the scandal.

“I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long, 52, recounted of the media onslaught to the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vCPq5_0jZaOzeQ00
Nia Long and Ime Udoka at the BET’s American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
FilmMagic

Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred by the organization in September after allegedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team’s staff.

Although Long did not elaborate on the status of her relationship with Udoka to The Hollywood Reporter, she did discuss the outpouring of support she received .

“What I found was this tribe of women and men who were standing up for me in a way that felt like I was in this bubble of protection, and that was very comforting,” Long said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ccMZ_0jZaOzeQ00
Former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka during Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 8, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
NBAE via Getty Images

Long and Udoka share an 11-year-old son named Kez. A rep for Long told People that while the pair is “no longer together” they “remain fully committed to co-parenting their son.”

In the wake of the ordeal, Udoka — who was briefly linked to the Nets’ head coaching job following Steve Nash’s departure — apologized to his loved ones in a statement following his suspension for the 2022-23 season.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka said. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal

The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
People

Who Is Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade? Everything to Know

Dwyane Wade and Siohvaughn Funches-Wade began dating in high school and had two children together before separating in 2007 Dwyane Wade's first relationship dates back to when he was just 9 years old. That was when he first met Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, the woman who would eventually become his high school girlfriend and first wife. Wade and Funches-Wade wed in 2002 and had two children together, Zaire and Zaya. They divorced in 2007 after five years of marriage and Wade eventually received full custody of their kids. Though the legal...
GEORGIA STATE
Floor8

Reason for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split revealed

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker just couldn't make it work. Just a day after multiple outlets confirmed the celebrity pair quietly broke up last month, a source close to Kendall dished on what exactly led to the two calling it quits once more. "Their schedules weren't lining up," the insider...
People

Natalia Bryant Shows Off the Meaningful Necklaces She Wears in Honor of Late Father Kobe Bryant

The model shared the sweet stories behind the sentimental jewelry in her new Beauty Secrets video with Vogue Natalia Bryant carries dad Kobe Bryant around with her wherever she goes. The model and daughter of the late NBA star shared in her Vogue Beauty Secrets video that she wears a necklace that says "Slim," because it was a nickname her dad gave her as a child. "I wanna show you my necklaces," Natalia, 19, shares in the video before holding them up to the camera. "This is a necklace...
People

La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship

La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
RadarOnline

Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
The Spun

Nia Long Reportedly Makes Decision On Ime Udoka Relationship

Nia Long and Ime Udoka are now longer together after a 13-year relationship. The couple have called it quits due to Udoka's well-documented affair with a Boston Celtics employee, per TMZ. Long called the public scandal "devastating" and it appears Udoka's infidelity was too much to overcome. Despite their public...
BOSTON, MA
E! News

The Heartwarming Way Natalia Bryant Honors Late Dad Kobe Bryant

Watch: How Natalia Bryant Keeps Dad Kobe Bryant Close to Her Heart. Natalia Bryant keeps her dad close to her heart. Nearly two years after Kobe Bryant‘s death, his eldest daughter continues to honor the basketball legend. In a recent Vogue video, the college student revealed the jewelry piece...
NESN

What Did Charles Barkley Just Call Celtics Star Jayson Tatum?

Charles Barkley is a national treasure who must be protected at all costs, even if his latest gaffe came at the expense of Boston Celtics superstar and NBA MVP candidate Jayson Tatum. As the NBA approaches Christmas, there’s become little doubt around league circles that Tatum has catapulted himself into...
BOSTON, MA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
RadarOnline

Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Pulls In $5 Million A Month, Estranged Wife Reveals In Divorce War

Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree Anderson said she is unable to pay her bills while the NBA star’s off living the high life — and now she wants a judge to step in, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree informed the court of her dire financial situation and explained she needs monthly support. Back in September, Trevor’s wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two were married in April 2018 but dated for several years before walking down the aisle....
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
100K+
Followers
66K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy