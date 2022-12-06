Vanna White on retiring: ‘Weird having somebody else turn my letters’

Even Vanna doesn’t know the answer to the puzzle.

Longtime “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White said Tuesday that she doesn’t know what will happen once she and Pat Sajak decide to step away from the game show, People reported.

“I don’t even want to think about that. I mean, we’re a team,” White told the magazine. “That’s depressing. I don’t even want to think about it.”

Merv Griffin — entertainer, talk show host and game show impresario — hired the duo in 1982 and since then, they have become a staple in people’s homes.

“I think when Merv Griffin chose both of us, 40 and 41 years ago, he saw something between us — a brother-sister type relationship,” she explained. “And I think that is kind of what it is. He saw that we would be able to get along, and we do. We are like a brother and sister team.”

It is unclear when White and Sajak will be taking their final spin.

In September, Variety said they had signed contracts for the 2023-2024 season despite Sajak saying that they were “certainly closer to the end than the beginning.”

White said she has no idea what she will do after leaving the game show.

“I just visualize us just being there. I can’t think beyond that,” she shared.

The Post reached out to White for comment.

White also expressed her puzzlement over whether or not the show will continue when she leaves.

“I can’t imagine. Everybody relates ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to Pat and Vanna. We’re like Ken and Barbie, you know,” explained White. “We’ve been in everybody’s homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters.”

The 65-year-old, who insisted in an interview that she is “no sex symbol ,” also gushed that she has loved every minute co-hosting.

“Who still says they love their job after 40 years? Me! I really do. It’s a fun show. Everybody watches and enjoys it and it changes people’s lives and it makes people happy. So it’s a great job.”

