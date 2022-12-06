ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Prince William, Kate Middleton share new pics amid Harry, Meghan’s NYC trip

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38qw8p_0jZaOw0F00

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a series of intimate photos where they gazed romantically at each other during their recent trip to Boston.

The behind-the-scenes shots posted on their social media channels on Tuesday featured the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, at the Earthshot Prize ceremony at Fenway Park on Friday night as part of their three-day tour to the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nncdt_0jZaOw0F00
Both Middleton and William laughed in one of the behind-the-scenes pics.
Getty Images for Earthshot

In one PDA-packed photo, William held Middleton close with one arm as the two longingly locked eyes and smiled at each other.

Another snap featured Middleton laughing with her husband, whose back was to the camera, as he also smiled and held a folder with his signature W and a crown embroidered on the front.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aOYwk_0jZaOw0F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QnuAS_0jZaOw0F00

Two other photos zoned in on the lovebirds as they enjoyed the award ceremony with fellow attendees. And one last snap showed Middleton and William, who had their backs to the camera, watching a video of Sir David Attenborough talking.

The pictures come just one day after Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were photographed arriving in New York City ahead of the release of their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447TWK_0jZaOw0F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VasxG_0jZaOw0F00

At the same time that William and Middleton landed in Boston for their first American trip since 2014, Netflix dropped a teaser for the “global event.”

One source told Page Six that the trailer was a “coordinated campaign” to “disrupt and clash” William and Middleton’s tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wV7do_0jZaOw0F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iaNnu_0jZaOw0F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IHsG8_0jZaOw0F00

The preview insinuates that the couple is ready to tell their story — and several sources recently told Page Six that’s just what they intend to do.

“Harry and Meghan will discuss how they felt their best interests were not being represented by the palace, and they’ll talk about being victims of the palace media machine,” one insider told us, with another adding they’ll “claim they were bullied by the palace.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFeYN_0jZaOw0F00
“Harry and Meghan will claim they were bullied by the palace,” one source told Page Six.
Netflix

The first three episodes of “Harry & Meghan” will be released on Dec. 8 on Netflix, which Page Six exclusively revealed , and the final three on Dec. 15.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
CALIFORNIA STATE
thezoereport.com

Kate Middleton’s Dress Just Stunned Everyone At The Earthshot Prize Event

This week, Kate Middleton and Prince William went on a three-day trip to Boston to attend The Earthshot Prize Awards, which was held on Dec. 2 at the MGM Music Hall. The annual event celebrated individuals whose work helps to repair the planet. Prior to the ceremony on Friday, the couple partook in a host of activities, and for these very public outings around Boston, Middleton wore outfits that showcased her polished and refined style. (She knew her fans would be watching!)
BOSTON, MA
brytfmonline.com

it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son

FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
Ok Magazine

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Overplayed Their Hand' By Attempting To 'Disrupt' Prince William & Kate Middleton's American Visit With Netflix Trailer: Source

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated trailer for their upcoming Netflix documentary was released on Thursday, December 1, in what some sources are calling a "coordinated campaign" to attempt to take away attention from Prince William and Kate Middleton's ongoing visit to America. Article continues below advertisement. "Surprise, surprise, how...
SheKnows

King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
shefinds

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death

Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth

Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
Page Six

Page Six

161K+
Followers
18K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy