Providence, RI

Warwick woman collects over 500 toys in memory of her son

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Warwick mom is on a mission to help struggling families this holiday season. Patricia Marzini unexpectedly lost her only child, 28-year-old Alex Abjornson, in August. “He had a heart attack. He thought he had just pulled a muscle and got checked out. They said...
WARWICK, RI
Rhode Island education commissioner estimates 3 to 5 years to close learning gap

Learning is lagging in Rhode Island schools. It’s a hot button topic the NBC 10 I-Team discussed with Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green in a one-on-one interview in which she pointed to the RICAS data, what it means for recovery, and how different demographics are dealing with different learning loss issues.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Secret Santa surprises customers, employees at South Attleboro farm

SOUTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WJAR) — Some employees and customers at Level Acres farm in South Attleboro were surprised by 'Secret Santa' this past weekend. On Sunday, 63-year-old Bonnie Kavanagh and 24-year-old Sara Laliberte had both been working at the farm that prides itself on holiday décor. They sell...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Lisa Baldelli-Hunt sworn-in to fifth term as Woonsocket mayor

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The mayor ousted by Woonsocket's City Council in October was sworn in to a fifth term on Tuesday night. Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was reelected in November, weeks after she was thrown out of office by the City Council. She promised during her inaugural address to push...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Hopkinton man is 3rd Rhode Islander charged in Jan. 6 riot

The FBI said Wednesday that it arrested a Rhode Island man accused of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Boston Division said William Cotton, 53, of Hopkinton, was charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
HOPKINTON, RI
Breeze Airways plans to add 6 destinations from Providence in 2023

(WJAR) — Breeze Airways is planning to add new and returning destinations from Providence in 2023. The destinations include two different destinations in Ohio, California, and Florida, according to a release from the company. Those locations include:. Columbus, Ohio (Wednesday and Saturday, starting March 29) Orange County, California (Monday,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Charlie and Friends 13th Annual Toy Drive

B. Joe Reddish, III, from AIDS Care Ocean State, is here to tell about Charlie & Friends 13th Toy Drive — taking place tomorrow night at Sports Legends, 2121 West Shore Road, Warwick. For more information, head to: www.aidscareos.org.
WARWICK, RI
Woman accuses salon of discrimination, but business says it was misunderstanding

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A college student is speaking out after she says she was discriminated against at a nail salon for only having one hand. Sofia Pontarelli says a nail salon employee told her she needs to have two hands to qualify for a rewards program stamp when she was checking out at the Diva Nails Salon in Cranston Monday.
CRANSTON, RI
NBC 10 I-Team: Treated sewer sludge removed from Rehoboth property

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Hundreds of truckloads of treated sewer sludge have now been removed from a wetland property in Rehoboth, as state regulators stepped in. The sludge is now on a site in Raynham, where state regulators had previously ordered the material removed from. The NBC10 I-Team reported...
REHOBOTH, MA
Puppy found on East Boston street expected to survive

A sick puppy saved from the street in East Boston is now in foster care, veterinarians with the MSPCA-Angell said. The puppy, infected with parvovirus, was taken to the MSPCA-Angell intensive care ward after Boston Animal Control reached out for help on Monday, Nov. 28. “Tuesday is quite a fighter,”...
BOSTON, MA
Fire forces 35 people from apartments in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Red Cross is assisting 35 people, 15 adults and 20 children, after a fire at an apartment building in Woonsocket on Thursday. Firefighters were called to a complex on Rockridge Drive at about 3:15 p.m. They found heavy fire coming from the second story...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Lifesaving program revived in New Bedford following several house fires

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — In the last two weeks, dozens of New Bedford residents have found themselves homeless after massive fires ripped through several multi-family homes. The easing of pandemic restrictions means fire officials can relaunch a lifesaving program. "It's been quite a few years since we've had...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

