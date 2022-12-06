Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Warwick woman collects over 500 toys in memory of her son
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Warwick mom is on a mission to help struggling families this holiday season. Patricia Marzini unexpectedly lost her only child, 28-year-old Alex Abjornson, in August. “He had a heart attack. He thought he had just pulled a muscle and got checked out. They said...
'It's the citizen's property': NBC 10 speaks with local attorney representing the unhoused
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — In a last-ditch effort to stop the sweeps, Warwick attorney Richard Corley is going toe to toe with the state of Rhode Island. The state set a deadline earlier this week of 9 a.m. on Friday for people living in tents to vacate the grounds.
Rhode Island education commissioner estimates 3 to 5 years to close learning gap
Learning is lagging in Rhode Island schools. It’s a hot button topic the NBC 10 I-Team discussed with Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green in a one-on-one interview in which she pointed to the RICAS data, what it means for recovery, and how different demographics are dealing with different learning loss issues.
Central Falls students meet British students who retrieved their trans-Atlantic boat
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Students of Tiptoe Primary School in England in possession of the boat launched by their counterparts in Central Falls eight months ago met for the first time over Zoom on Thursday. Organizers from the University of Rhode Island fielded questions and made the trans-Atlantic...
Cranston teacher presented Golden Apple for helping students forget their worries
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — It is obvious that the students support our choice for this week's Golden Apple, in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union. The recipient is fifth-grade teacher Lena Frattone, from Arlington Elementary School in Cranston. There's a soothing ambience...
Secret Santa surprises customers, employees at South Attleboro farm
SOUTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WJAR) — Some employees and customers at Level Acres farm in South Attleboro were surprised by 'Secret Santa' this past weekend. On Sunday, 63-year-old Bonnie Kavanagh and 24-year-old Sara Laliberte had both been working at the farm that prides itself on holiday décor. They sell...
Caterer and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island partner to help seniors in need
(WJAR) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island partners with Millonzi Fine Catering to deliver healthy meals to seniors in need. This is part of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island's healthy meals program that's offered to its customers that have Medicare Advantage plans and also qualify for Medicaid. This is known as the Duals plan.
Lisa Baldelli-Hunt sworn-in to fifth term as Woonsocket mayor
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The mayor ousted by Woonsocket's City Council in October was sworn in to a fifth term on Tuesday night. Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was reelected in November, weeks after she was thrown out of office by the City Council. She promised during her inaugural address to push...
Court reinstates driver's licenses of two Providence women as part of restoration program
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Chief Municipal Judge Frank Caprio delivered the good news Tuesday to two Providence women that their driver’s licenses will be restored, and all fees and fines will be waived. One of those women, Noelle Pierce, is a mother of two who was caught driving...
Hopkinton man is 3rd Rhode Islander charged in Jan. 6 riot
The FBI said Wednesday that it arrested a Rhode Island man accused of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Boston Division said William Cotton, 53, of Hopkinton, was charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
Breeze Airways plans to add 6 destinations from Providence in 2023
(WJAR) — Breeze Airways is planning to add new and returning destinations from Providence in 2023. The destinations include two different destinations in Ohio, California, and Florida, according to a release from the company. Those locations include:. Columbus, Ohio (Wednesday and Saturday, starting March 29) Orange County, California (Monday,...
Charlie and Friends 13th Annual Toy Drive
B. Joe Reddish, III, from AIDS Care Ocean State, is here to tell about Charlie & Friends 13th Toy Drive — taking place tomorrow night at Sports Legends, 2121 West Shore Road, Warwick. For more information, head to: www.aidscareos.org.
Woman accuses salon of discrimination, but business says it was misunderstanding
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A college student is speaking out after she says she was discriminated against at a nail salon for only having one hand. Sofia Pontarelli says a nail salon employee told her she needs to have two hands to qualify for a rewards program stamp when she was checking out at the Diva Nails Salon in Cranston Monday.
ACLU of Rhode Island settles lawsuit over political signs with Pawtucket
(WJAR) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island announced on Tuesday a settlement with the city of Pawtucket that will put a hold on an ordinance that limited the time a person could display a political sign. The ACLU of Rhode Island filed a lawsuit that challenged...
NBC 10 I-Team: Treated sewer sludge removed from Rehoboth property
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WJAR) — Hundreds of truckloads of treated sewer sludge have now been removed from a wetland property in Rehoboth, as state regulators stepped in. The sludge is now on a site in Raynham, where state regulators had previously ordered the material removed from. The NBC10 I-Team reported...
Owner of furniture store lost in fire says business was hitting peak sales
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of Knock On Wood Furniture in Lincoln lost almost everything in a fire last week. Michael Gordon’s life changed last Thursday night as his business on Lonsdale Avenue burned for hours. “My wife screamed at me at 11:30 at night ‘Wake up,...
Puppy found on East Boston street expected to survive
A sick puppy saved from the street in East Boston is now in foster care, veterinarians with the MSPCA-Angell said. The puppy, infected with parvovirus, was taken to the MSPCA-Angell intensive care ward after Boston Animal Control reached out for help on Monday, Nov. 28. “Tuesday is quite a fighter,”...
Fire forces 35 people from apartments in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Red Cross is assisting 35 people, 15 adults and 20 children, after a fire at an apartment building in Woonsocket on Thursday. Firefighters were called to a complex on Rockridge Drive at about 3:15 p.m. They found heavy fire coming from the second story...
Lifesaving program revived in New Bedford following several house fires
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — In the last two weeks, dozens of New Bedford residents have found themselves homeless after massive fires ripped through several multi-family homes. The easing of pandemic restrictions means fire officials can relaunch a lifesaving program. "It's been quite a few years since we've had...
'Suspicious person' accused of trespassing in Brown University residence hall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Brown University's Department of Public Safety said a person accused of trespassing in a residence hall was arrested over the weekend. Students told NBC 10 News that the intruder was found inside a female dorm room at Wayland House on Brown Street. “All within one...
