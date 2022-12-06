CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A college student is speaking out after she says she was discriminated against at a nail salon for only having one hand. Sofia Pontarelli says a nail salon employee told her she needs to have two hands to qualify for a rewards program stamp when she was checking out at the Diva Nails Salon in Cranston Monday.

CRANSTON, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO