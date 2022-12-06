Wildlands Conservancy's Wind Wolves Preserve: New and adventurous Science Sleuths program

Read full article on original website
Horse rescued after falling into a ravine Saturday
BODFISH, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — A horse was rescued from a ravine on Saturday after falling into the Edison Flume on Kern River Canyon Road near Miller street. Kern County Firefighters at the Lake Isabella Station responded to an emergency of an injured rider who had been bucked off a horse.
Grand Opening of the South Kern Family Justice Center in Lamont
Lamont,Cali KBKA/KBFX — On December 7, 2022, the grand opening of the South Kern Family Justice Center was held in Lamont. The center was made to help victims of domestic, sexual assault child abuse, and human trafficking. They provide counseling, economic, and housing assistance, restraining orders, immigration assistance, and...
Ceremony held to unveil the Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial Saturday
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial Dedication Day was held Saturday at Jastro Park. This event took place at 10 a.m. It's to honor all the veterans who fought in WWII. According to the press release, the dedication was open to the public. Veterans had...
Bakersfield native performs inspection on USS Nimitz
Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Brian Kleven, right, from Seattle, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Benjamin Watts, from Bakersfield, Calif. Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On December 6, 2022, U.S. Navy sailors perform a routine inspection on a F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.
Forecasted snow in Kern mountains could cause travel troubles Monday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A winter storm is expected to bring snow to the Kern County mountains Sunday night into Monday morning, and officials are warning that could cause travel delays through the local passes. A winter weather advisory is in place from 7 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m....
Omni Family Health opens new facility in NW Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Omni Family Health celebrated the grand opening of its newest state-of-the-art health center in northwest Bakersfield. This new location on 3800 Mall View Road, near Oswell Street, will offer family practice, dental, behavioral health, free prescription delivery, and more. Omni Family Health is a growing...
Chabad of Bak. says opening of Holocaust Memorial is timely, with recent anti-Semitism
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — "Over a decade in the making when millions of buttons have been collected and they are going to be displayed in a garden setting of an absolutely beautiful space," Rabbi Shmuel Schlanger of Chabad of Bakersfield, said. The Rabbi said the Central Valley Holocaust Memorial...
Local bands to perform holiday tunes at annual Feliz Skavidad holiday dance party
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Are you looking for something fun and festive to do with the entire family this weekend? If you are, the annual Feliz Skavidad is an evening of Christmas tunes and celebrating the magic of the holiday season. Local bands include Mento Buru, a seven-piece band...
Memorial services set for Kern firefighter Mark Schmidt
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Memorial services will be held next week for Mark Schmidt, 61, the Kern County firefighter who passed away Nov. 27, after a battle with cancer. Schmidt is a 17-year veteran with the department. Services will be held Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Valley Baptist Church,...
Republican CA Senate District 16 candidate claims inaccuracies with Kern vote
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — David Shepard released a statement Saturday afternoon in response to the 20 vote margin between him and incumbent Melissa Hurtado. Kern County Board of Supervisors certified election results Friday morning ahead of the state's December 16 deadline. Hurtado received 35,992 from Kern County voters while...
Shafter Generals fall to Orland in state championship game
ORLAND, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Shafter High School Generals lost to the Orland Trojans, 20-7, in the CIF Division 5A State Championship game Saturday. You can watch highlights and reaction above.
KCSO: Suspicious Death Investigation in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On December 11. 2022, The Kern County Fire Department was called for reports of a suspicious death in the residence of the 3200 block of Montello Street. The Kern County Coroner's Office personnel were later dispatched and learned details that led to the Deputy Coroner...
Pit bull shot to death, attacked 8-year-old girl: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A pit bull was shot and killed by a neighbor after it bit an 8-year-old girl Thursday in south Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. An investigation revealed that just before 5 p.m., in the 1000 block of Berryessa Court, an 8-year-old girl was...
Should you try Pilk and cookies this year?
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — Pepsi is encouraging you this Christmas to drink Pepsi and milk together. They call it PILK. Actress Lindsay Lohan is the spokesperson for the advertising campaign. She calls the drink, "Dirty". The Eyewitness News Mornings team: Aaron Perlman, Fiona Daghir and Tony Salazar try it out.
Bakersfield Police conducting a shooting investigation
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area near the 10 block of Western Drive. BPD said they haven't found any victims nor do they have any information on the shooter. They are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.
BPD looking for 3 suspected robbers in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in identifying three suspects in a robbery investigation in southwest Bakersfield. Police said that the robbery happened on December 1st, around 7:15 p.m. at The Spot Food Mart located at 3699 Wilson Road. BPD described the suspects...
KCSO: Man arrested for felony evading and assault
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested Friday morning in northwest Bakersfield after allegedly assaulting people and leading deputies on a short pursuit. According to KCSO, on December 9, deputies responded to a disturbance call in northwest Bakersfield. According to Kern County Sheriff's Office, it happened 9:25 a.m....
BPD: Makes four arrest in Friday night checkpoint in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department made four arrests and impounded 19 vehicles in East Bakersfield on Friday night. The DUI checkpoint took place between 6:30 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. near the 200 block of Union Avenue and Liggett Street. According to the BPD, they screened 973...
Suspect arrested after allegedly pointing a weapon at a minor: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Friday evening after deputies said he pointed what was believed to be a rifle at a minor, said the sheriff's department. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at Niles Street and Palm Drive when deputies were called to the area. The...
BPD looking for suspected driver involved in hit-and-run on Stockdale Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspected driver in a hit-and-run that killed a person on the Stockdale Highway. Police said the crash happened on December 4 around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of the Stockdale Highway and McDonald Way.
