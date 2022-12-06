ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The St. Helens Chronicle

On the President's Desk: Respect for Marriage Act

Oregon U.S. Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) reports that she has helped the House pass the Respect for Marriage Act, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law. “Everyone should be able to marry who they love,”n Bonamici said. “The Respect for Marriage Act enshrines this fundamental principle into federal law so same-sex and interracial marriages are protected and honored. Congress must continue to pass legislation to protect our hard-won freedoms and privacy, especially with the willingness of this extremist Supreme...
OREGON STATE
MedicalXpress

Gauging the successes, failures and needs of physician abortion advocacy

For decades, physicians have advocated for and provided access to abortion in the United States, both prior to and after the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022, the need for knowledgeable and effectively trained advocates is more critical than ever. In a new study in Health Promotion Practice, Professor Diana Romero and Associate Professor Heidi Jones led a mixed-methods evaluation of a physician advocacy training program. As part of this evaluation, Associate Professor Meredith Manze and colleagues sought the perspectives of select stakeholders by way of key informant interviews.
The Hill

Senate Democrats introduce bill funding travel for abortions

Senate Democrats on Thursday introduced a bill that would help fund expenses for women who need to travel to undergo abortion procedures.   “Right now in states across the country, Americans are unable to make their own health care decisions. Women in states like Wisconsin are being forced to travel out of state just to…
WISCONSIN STATE
k12dive.com

Onlookers say politics ‘undermined’ Ed Department’s family engagement council

After the U.S. Education Department abruptly disbanded its newly formed National Parents and Families Engagement Council on Monday, groups involved are sharing their disappointment but making it clear they will continue to urge the agency to make family engagement a priority. The council never met, not even once, between the...
KevinMD.com

A theological answer to our health care crisis

With the Christmas holiday rapidly approaching, it has me thinking about what the family of faith should think about health care in America. As a physician, I’ve spent over a decade of my life trying to use my faith in science and evidence to inform people about an optimal way to practice medicine and, as someone trained in health policy and management, how to structure the United States’ health care system. From the data, it is obvious to me that we must have a universal coverage system to ensure the highest degree of health for our nation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy