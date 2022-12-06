Read full article on original website
Related
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
Progressives grumble as Respect for Marriage Act advances: ‘I hate the Senate bill’
The Respect for Marriage Act, lauded by Schumer as a "momentous step" for LGBTQ rights, is getting criticism from some of the left for not going far enough.
Biden Education Dept disbands national parents council after parental rights groups sue
Biden's Education Department agreed Monday to disband its newly created national parents council after being sued by multiple parental rights groups.
Opinion: Schools Should Teach Abortion Is a Necessary Element of Reproductive Healthcare
Remember when part of being a gentleman meant that it was your duty to defend a woman’s honor? What happened to those days?. Now, a large percentage of our population runs around calling women “murderers” without any cause.
WJAC TV
Local Senator to introduce legislation to reform public housing policies in PA
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Senator Wayne Langerholc announced on social media Tuesday that he plans to introduce new legislation that would reform the state's policies on public housing. Langerholc says the legislation would include the creation of a "Public Housing Safety Committee" within each individual Public Housing Authority.
On the President's Desk: Respect for Marriage Act
Oregon U.S. Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) reports that she has helped the House pass the Respect for Marriage Act, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law. “Everyone should be able to marry who they love,”n Bonamici said. “The Respect for Marriage Act enshrines this fundamental principle into federal law so same-sex and interracial marriages are protected and honored. Congress must continue to pass legislation to protect our hard-won freedoms and privacy, especially with the willingness of this extremist Supreme...
Congress must strengthen the legal rights of foster children
Congress must reauthorize the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA) before the end of this session, with long-awaited language to acknowledge and protect children’s legal rights. I was only 18 months old when I was removed from my parents and placed in foster care. Like many of the...
MedicalXpress
Gauging the successes, failures and needs of physician abortion advocacy
For decades, physicians have advocated for and provided access to abortion in the United States, both prior to and after the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022, the need for knowledgeable and effectively trained advocates is more critical than ever. In a new study in Health Promotion Practice, Professor Diana Romero and Associate Professor Heidi Jones led a mixed-methods evaluation of a physician advocacy training program. As part of this evaluation, Associate Professor Meredith Manze and colleagues sought the perspectives of select stakeholders by way of key informant interviews.
Biden’s efforts to protect abortion access hit roadblocks
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is still actively searching for ways to safeguard abortion access for millions of women, even as it bumps up against a complex web of strict new state laws enacted in the months after the Supreme Court stripped the constitutional right. Looking to seize...
U.S. Congress passes landmark bill protecting same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday gave final congressional approval to legislation that provides federal recognition of same-sex marriages, a measure born out of concern that the Supreme Court could reverse its support for legal recognition of such relationships.
nativenewsonline.net
Representatives Kilmer, Warren Introduce Historic Legislation to Address Barriers to Sovereignty
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Representative Derek Kilmer (D-Wash.) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) introduced a bill that acknowledges “the chronic failures” of the federal government to fulfill its trust and treaty agreements with tribes and to “ensure progress towards trust and treaty obligations.”. The bill—named the “Honoring...
Senate Democrats introduce bill funding travel for abortions
Senate Democrats on Thursday introduced a bill that would help fund expenses for women who need to travel to undergo abortion procedures. “Right now in states across the country, Americans are unable to make their own health care decisions. Women in states like Wisconsin are being forced to travel out of state just to…
Openly LGBTQ members of Congress celebrate passage of Respect for Marriage Act, say there’s more work to do
Openly LGBTQ members of Congress on Thursday celebrated the historic passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, praising the measure to enshrine same-sex and interracial marriage into federal law as a triumph for equality while acknowledging that there’s still more to be done. “Voting to pass the Respect for Marriage Act today is one of…
k12dive.com
Onlookers say politics ‘undermined’ Ed Department’s family engagement council
After the U.S. Education Department abruptly disbanded its newly formed National Parents and Families Engagement Council on Monday, groups involved are sharing their disappointment but making it clear they will continue to urge the agency to make family engagement a priority. The council never met, not even once, between the...
KevinMD.com
A theological answer to our health care crisis
With the Christmas holiday rapidly approaching, it has me thinking about what the family of faith should think about health care in America. As a physician, I’ve spent over a decade of my life trying to use my faith in science and evidence to inform people about an optimal way to practice medicine and, as someone trained in health policy and management, how to structure the United States’ health care system. From the data, it is obvious to me that we must have a universal coverage system to ensure the highest degree of health for our nation.
Comments / 0