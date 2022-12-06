ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiloh, IL

Student, staff illness causes e-learning day at Shiloh CUSD1

By Noah Nelson
HUME, Ill. (WCIA) — Shiloh Community Unit District 1 announced it will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to illness among staff and students.

They shared on Facebook that the building will have additional cleaning and sanitation during the closure.

The school district said if your student is ill on Wednesday, with a fever, cough, feeling bad, etc. to contact the school by email or their number (217) 531-1850 ext. 1019. They said teachers are working hard to provide students with rigorous learning activities.

The school hopes to open again on Thursday. They said it is extremely important that parents continue to let them know if students are ill so they can have accurate information for that decision.

As COVID hospitalizations reach 10-month-high, hospital prepares to handle the increase

This comes at a time when Central Illinois has had a substantial increase in respiratory viruses and hospitalizations.

