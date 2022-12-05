ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K99

Score: Loveland Set to Welcome in 2nd Axe Throwing Joint

You wouldn't think that Loveland would need two axe throwing establishments within a couple of blocks of each other, but that's not stopping these folks. Axe throwing in Colorado has really grown in popularity over the last few years. There are two locations in Fort Collins to throw axes, now Loveland will have two, as well. This new one in Loveland has a name that many may find "bordering on offensive."
LOVELAND, CO
K99

This $2.3 Million Home in Johnstown has its Own Little Vineyard

This home in Johnstown is totally giving me Italy vibes. From the exterior of the home to the inside, and then to the vineyard. This home exudes "La Dolce Vita" for sure. The home located at 4444 Thompson Parkway has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and almost 8,000 square feet of living space. You have got to see this home that is listed on Realtor for $2.3 million.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
K99

Ziggi’s Coffee to Add Second Location in Windsor

Ziggi's Coffee will soon have a second location in Windsor. The new location will be in Water Valley located on the northeast corner of Crossroads Boulevard and 7th Street. Ziggi's Coffee is a morning staple to many in Colorado for their caffeine fix and soon those that live near Water Valley and Raindance will have less of a commute for a cup of joe.
WINDSOR, CO
K99

There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’

It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

Cheyenne, Laramie Record Coldest November Since 2000

If you think we had an unusually cold November in southeast Wyoming last month, you are right. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says both Cheyenne and Laramie recorded the coldest November in over 20 years last month. Cheyenne also recorded a wind gust of 79 miles per...
CHEYENNE, WY
K99

How Is the Crazy ‘Frozen Dead Guy Days’ Moving to Quaint Estes Park?

It what sounds like one of the most unlikely things to happen, the rambunctious "Frozen Dead Guy Days," famously held in Nederland, will now take place in Estes Park. As crazy as it does sound, this could end up making the event bigger and better than it has ever been over its 20 year history. Is Estes Park, or even Loveland for that matter, ready for the event?
ESTES PARK, CO
K99

The 5 Festive Pop-Up ‘Miracle Bars’ Around Colorado for 2022

The holidays are made for letting loose, a bit. A newer tradition to help folks do just that, is back across Colorado's Front Range, from Estes Park to Greenwood Village. Born in 2014, these "Miracle Bars," are Christmas-themed cocktail bars that span the world, with great holiday cocktails, Christmas décor, along with the nostalgic feel of Christmases past. You show up, have a "cup of cheer" and forget about the stress of the holidays.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Volunteers Create Festive Hay Bale Art at Colorado’s Barr Lake

No matter the season, outdoor enthusiasts flock to Colorado's Barr Lake State Park to take advantage of all that the destination has to offer. Whether it's boating, fishing, or paddle boarding during the heat of summer or joining in on a guided nature walk during the winter, Barr Lake has endless opportunities for visitors to take part in.
BRIGHTON, CO
K99

Colorado’s Playboy Mansion Hits the Market Once Again

A well-known property in Evergreen, Colorado has hit the market once again after it was previously listed for sale in 2020. The mega-mansion was built by a retired race-car driver and has incredible features such as a car museum, a beauty salon, and a resort-style pool. Step Inside Denver's Schomp...
EVERGREEN, CO
K99

The Oldest Living Dog Was Adopted From a Colorado Shelter

Throughout the month of November, animal rescues and shelters across Colorado focused their efforts on helping older pets find forever homes. And in honor of November being 'National Adopt a Senior Pet Month,' comes an inspiring story that wouldn't have been possible without the help of a Colorado shelter. Although...
BOULDER, CO
K99

This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Nicholas Ivarson

Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
K99

The Salvation Army Invites FoCo to Give Back in 3 Ways

"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with The Fort Collins Salvation Army Corp Officer and Pastor, Genesis Apuan, about their Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree. To donate virtually to the Red Kettle Campaign Click here. To find an Angel Tree in Fort Collins so you can purchase...
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

