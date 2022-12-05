Read full article on original website
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
Frozen Dead Guys Festival moves to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Students protest CU fossil-fuel investments at local UN climate summitMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Score: Loveland Set to Welcome in 2nd Axe Throwing Joint
You wouldn't think that Loveland would need two axe throwing establishments within a couple of blocks of each other, but that's not stopping these folks. Axe throwing in Colorado has really grown in popularity over the last few years. There are two locations in Fort Collins to throw axes, now Loveland will have two, as well. This new one in Loveland has a name that many may find "bordering on offensive."
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
This $2.3 Million Home in Johnstown has its Own Little Vineyard
This home in Johnstown is totally giving me Italy vibes. From the exterior of the home to the inside, and then to the vineyard. This home exudes "La Dolce Vita" for sure. The home located at 4444 Thompson Parkway has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and almost 8,000 square feet of living space. You have got to see this home that is listed on Realtor for $2.3 million.
Tip Colorado Amazon Drivers For “Free” This Holiday Season. How?
'Tis the season all around Colorado and beyond, and while for most it's "wonderful," for our local delivery drivers, it's the most stressful time of the year. What if there was a way to thank them that didn't cost you anything?. How Can We Tip Amazon Drivers This Holiday Season?
You’ve Got to See This Christmas Vacation RV Display in Greeley
When it comes to Christmas movies, there is one that is always at the top of any list. That movie would be National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. The 1989 movie surrounding the Griswolds is adored by all. The always memorable cousin Eddie and his family's RV can undoubtedly be recognized by...
Ziggi’s Coffee to Add Second Location in Windsor
Ziggi's Coffee will soon have a second location in Windsor. The new location will be in Water Valley located on the northeast corner of Crossroads Boulevard and 7th Street. Ziggi's Coffee is a morning staple to many in Colorado for their caffeine fix and soon those that live near Water Valley and Raindance will have less of a commute for a cup of joe.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Cheyenne, Laramie Record Coldest November Since 2000
If you think we had an unusually cold November in southeast Wyoming last month, you are right. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says both Cheyenne and Laramie recorded the coldest November in over 20 years last month. Cheyenne also recorded a wind gust of 79 miles per...
Donate & Tie Fleece Blankets with Pioneer Ridge Elementary School
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Pioneer Ridge Elementary School's 5th Grade Teacher, Amy Thompson and two of their 5th Graders, Lilah Claypool and Blake Boshell. All fleece donations should be cut to 1 1/4 yards and can be dropped off on or before December 12, 2022...
How Is the Crazy ‘Frozen Dead Guy Days’ Moving to Quaint Estes Park?
It what sounds like one of the most unlikely things to happen, the rambunctious "Frozen Dead Guy Days," famously held in Nederland, will now take place in Estes Park. As crazy as it does sound, this could end up making the event bigger and better than it has ever been over its 20 year history. Is Estes Park, or even Loveland for that matter, ready for the event?
The 5 Festive Pop-Up ‘Miracle Bars’ Around Colorado for 2022
The holidays are made for letting loose, a bit. A newer tradition to help folks do just that, is back across Colorado's Front Range, from Estes Park to Greenwood Village. Born in 2014, these "Miracle Bars," are Christmas-themed cocktail bars that span the world, with great holiday cocktails, Christmas décor, along with the nostalgic feel of Christmases past. You show up, have a "cup of cheer" and forget about the stress of the holidays.
Volunteers Create Festive Hay Bale Art at Colorado’s Barr Lake
No matter the season, outdoor enthusiasts flock to Colorado's Barr Lake State Park to take advantage of all that the destination has to offer. Whether it's boating, fishing, or paddle boarding during the heat of summer or joining in on a guided nature walk during the winter, Barr Lake has endless opportunities for visitors to take part in.
Fort Collins Will Now Let You Leave Your Car In Old Town Without Getting a Ticket
Old Town Fort Collins is a great place to hang out, with many places to shop, eat and drink at. While you may have made plans to go home early, plans change. Fort Collins is helping you get home without worry. "What will I do with my car," is a...
You Know Him: ‘Elf’ in Fort Collins/Greeley Theaters Dec 2 thru 8
You don't have to pass through the seven levels of the candy cane forest to see Buddy the elf this holiday season. The 2003 Christmas classic is going back on the big screen; just big enough for that giant, syrup-loving goofball. in 2003, Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, James Caan, Ed...
Colorado’s Playboy Mansion Hits the Market Once Again
A well-known property in Evergreen, Colorado has hit the market once again after it was previously listed for sale in 2020. The mega-mansion was built by a retired race-car driver and has incredible features such as a car museum, a beauty salon, and a resort-style pool. Step Inside Denver's Schomp...
The Oldest Living Dog Was Adopted From a Colorado Shelter
Throughout the month of November, animal rescues and shelters across Colorado focused their efforts on helping older pets find forever homes. And in honor of November being 'National Adopt a Senior Pet Month,' comes an inspiring story that wouldn't have been possible without the help of a Colorado shelter. Although...
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Nicholas Ivarson
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
The Salvation Army Invites FoCo to Give Back in 3 Ways
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with The Fort Collins Salvation Army Corp Officer and Pastor, Genesis Apuan, about their Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree. To donate virtually to the Red Kettle Campaign Click here. To find an Angel Tree in Fort Collins so you can purchase...
