Pennsylvania to improve internet access throughout state
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Many Pennsylvanians have access to high speed internet, but others do not. Some people call it “the digital divide.”. Internet access disparity makes it more difficult for kids to learn, people to work, and patients to seek healthcare. A bipartisan congressional bill plans to close...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Ohio residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month is going to hit Ohio residents' bank accounts.Photo byNathan Dumlao/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Apply now and get your money: Millions being sent as state stimulus checks
It could help you beat inflation. In 2022, a large number of states have sent stimulus checks to help people resolve their financial issues to an extent. Not all people who have received the checks are happy with the amount, but we have to understand that this is just an additional, temporary financial support for you and your family.
New regulations add protections for LGBTQ community
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New regulations with the goal of protecting the LGBTQ community against discrimination took a step forward today. The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) proposed the regulations, which were approved three to two by the independent regulatory review commission. The Human Relations Act bans discrimination based...
PhillyBite
Pennsylvania Amish Culture and History
- During the early settlement of Pennsylvania, the Amish culture and history were a large part of what made the state a unique place. The Amish were a religious group with a distinct culture with laws and traditions. They were separated from the rest of the world and were involved in cottage industries. These industries were essential for the state's early settlement and played a role in the history of Pennsylvania.
Wolf administration, National Guard host ‘Wish Program’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Dec. 7, officials in the Wolf administration and members of the National Guard teamed up to give gifts to hundreds of people. Commonwealth employees have hosted a gift drive, gathering items like toys, clothing, supplies, and even Christmas trees, for the last 32 years.
Pa. approves 36 new historical markers honoring Piper Aircraft, others
HARRISBURG, PA – Three-dozen more blue and gold historical markers will soon adorn roadsides in 18 counties across the commonwealth. The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) announced Thursday that it has approved 36 new historical markers, selected from 91 applications, to join the more than 2,000 markers already spread throughout Pennsylvania. They include Lock Haven’s Piper Aircraft, noted for its manufacture of the J-3 Cubs and the World War II Grasshoppers.
Widespread illness causes Maine schools to close
PORTLAND, Maine — It was reported earlier Tuesday thattwo schools in MSAD 75 were closed due to mostly respiratory issues. Those two schools were the latest in a trend that has parents concerned. "I think there's more to it now, just because, you know, having a pandemic happen, everybody's...
Drought watch remains for 5 counties in Pennsylvania, lifted for 15
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced on Thursday, after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, that drought watches have been lifted for 15 counties and remain for five. The following counties still remain on drought watch:. Carbon. Luzerne. Northampton. Potter. Schuylkill.
Geisinger is offering free culinary medicine classes
Geisinger will be offering free in-person and virtual culinary medicine classes for those looking to improve their health and nutrition. Culinary medicine is a new program offered by Geisinger, consisting of hands-on classes that combine the art and skill of cooking with the science of nutrition. The curriculum is evidence-based and emphasizes the role of food in the treatment and prevention of disease based on the Mediterranean diet. Free of...
Gov. Wolf Mum on $367,000 in Legal Expenses, Spotlight PA
HARRISBURG – Spotlight PA is reporting… Gov. Tom Wolf entered office eight years ago as a champion of government transparency. He posted his public schedule online. He banned members of his administration from accepting gifts. And he urged other state agencies, as well as the legislature, to do the same. But when it comes to his office’s legal bills, the outgoing Democratic governor is all talk and little substance.
Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania
> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
Gov. Wolf’s $10M to support affordable housing in 16 counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf announced the distribution of over 10,000,000 in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing in 16 counties. HOME is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand the supply of decent and affordable housing for low and very […]
UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan
(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
Pennsylvania Lottery winners claim over $211M in scratch-off prizes in November
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $211,762,935 in prizes during the month of November, according to the lottery. This includes a top prize of $5 million that was claimed by a player from Allegheny County and three top prizes worth $3 million that were claimed by players from Philadelphia, Allegheny, and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Lottery noted.
Gov. Wolf orders flags at half-staff for fallen firefighters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered all commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff Thursday to honor three firefighters who died in the line of duty. Kurt Keilhofer of the Mapleton Fire Department died on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after he was hit by a vehicle while working on the scene of a crash in […]
Pa.’s governor spends thousands on private law firms but won’t disclose why
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf entered office eight years ago as a champion of government transparency. He posted his public schedule online. He banned members of his administration from accepting gifts. And he urged other state agencies, as well as the legislature, to do the same. But when it...
What is the state of the Pennsylvania GOP?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a rough election for Republicans in Pennsylvania, some members of the party want to direct the blame. But the state party chairman says he understands the message, understands the problem, and will correct it. Democrats won the seats for governor, U.S. Senate, and the...
Wolf announces more than $10.3 million will support affordable housing
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that more than $10.3 million in new funding would be distributed to support affordable housing in 16 counties throughout Pennsylvania and Pittston is one of the recipients. According to a news release from Wolf, $500,000 will be awarded to Pittston for existing owner-occupied housing in...
