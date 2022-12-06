Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Loxley’s Christmas in the Park and Christmas Parade Happening December 9thAna KimberLoxley, AL
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Related
Paramore, Red Hot Chili Peppers, More To Headline Hangout Fest 2023
Ticket presale begins this week.
utv44.com
Hangout Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup for the Ultimate Beach Vacation
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Hangout Music Festival has announced the soundtrack to your quintessential beach vacation on the majestic white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, May 19-21. Hangout is the ultimate kickoff to summer, a weekend defined by dancing in the sand with your best friends while listening to your favorite pop, dance, and rock artists at one of North America’s most beautiful beaches.
utv44.com
Senior Bowl reveals Nelly to perform free Friday night concert in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Senior Bowl announces public events for Senior Bowl Week 2023, including FREE CONCERT featuring NELLY. The Senior Bowl is excited to announce its public events for Senior Bowl Week 2023. Practices are again open to the public Tuesday, January 31st – Thursday, February 2nd at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Practice times each day are as follows; National Team 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and American Team from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. This is a great way to get up close and see your favorite players from across the country here in our hometown!
Behind the scenes of Bellingrath Magic Christmas in Lights
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 3-million lights! That will put you in the Christmas spirit! There’s something enchanting about seeing lights sparkling, but hanging them, not so much. Imagine what it must take to make Bellingrath Gardens come alive with millions of lights during the holidays! One might think it takes hundreds of people to put “Magic Christmas […]
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT TUESDAY 12-6-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another Time
Photo byEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's hard to imagine now, but there was a time when households did not have ready access to ice. In the late 1800s, industries that relied upon ice (such as fishing) relied upon ice manufacturing companies to supply the ice that would keep their product fresh.
Baldwin beach renourishment project in jeopardy of being pushed back a year
Rebuilding the beaches in Baldwin County is something that hasn't been done in 10 years but was supposed to get started later this month but that may not happen which could be devastating during the next hurricane season.
Record high temperatures along the Gulf Coast, why is that?
A stretch of record highs appear possible through the rest of this week
Ascension Sacred Heart now accepting living organ donors
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Ascension Sacred Heart hospital is now accepting living donors for their kidney transplant program. The program will change the lives of patients who have been on the transplant list for years waiting for a kidney. “People wait four, even to seven years for a kidney transplant and in the mean time […]
WEAR
Pensacola man's lemonade now sold regionally and locally
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is sharing his success story of entrepreneurship tonight. Michael McCray started selling cups of lemonade to his co-workers when he was doing construction on the Three Mile Bridge. McCray's lemonade was such a big hit on the job he decided to start selling the...
Under Armour Factory House Now Open at Tanger Outlets Foley
Tanger Outlets Foley announces that the refreshed Under Armour Factory House is now re-opened. “We are excited to be re-opening the Under Armour Factory House at Tanger Outlets Foley following several months of renovations. Under Armour continues to invest in direct-to-consumer channels and this new store will provide athletes with a more premium shopping experience,” said Under Armour District Manager Rick Meserve. “The new store is significantly larger in size, allowing us to have wider assortment of product, including an incredible selection of our footwear.”
News 5 exclusive: Phat Tuesday Sports Bar shooting caught on camera
WARNING: The images in the videos in the player above and below in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a Saturday shooting at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar, according to a release from the MPD. The […]
wtvy.com
On the dotted line: Johnson signs with PSC
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -- Geneva High School’s Madison Johnson signs to play volleyball with Pensacola State. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Man stabbed while walking down street in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that happened in Mobile Monday afternoon. Officials said their officers were called to a local hospital after they received a report of a person coming in who had been stabbed. Officers talked to the victim who said he was […]
City of Mobile urges residents to dispose of old tires during Scrap Tire Amnesty Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile says it wants to focus on a litter free Mobile, especially when it comes to properly disposing old tires. On December 10 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., the City is encouraging residents to take part in their Scrap Tire Amnesty Day in an attempt to promote […]
Early Monday morning crash on E. Johnson Avenue sends 2 to the hospital
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Monday morning, Escambia County Fire and Rescue responded to a car crash at the intersection of E. Johnson Avenue and University Parkway, which sent two to the hospital. ECFR said upon arrival, two vehicles were involved in the crash. One vehicle required extrication to free the driver and ECFR […]
Lafayette Police Make Huge Cocaine Bust, Arrest Pensacola Florida Man
With Interstate 10 running right through Lafayette, Louisiana, it should be no surprise when people from out of the state get arrested on drug charges, especially people from nearby states such as Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Lafayette Police are hard at work in the fight to keep drugs off...
WALA-TV FOX10
I-10 truck backup due to computer glitch at port container facility, officials say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the second day in a row Tuesday , it looked like a truck parade on the off ramp of Interstate 10, with tractor-trailers backed up in both directions. The cause traces to a computer upgrade at the Port of Mobile’s container facility. “It’s not...
Pensacola 6 deaths away from 300 fentanyl deaths in 2021: Report
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released its 2021 report, “Drugs Identified in Deceased Persons by Florida Medical Examiners,” and it said Pensacola was six deaths away from 300 fentanyl deaths in 2021. The report from FDLE shows drug deaths increased across the state last year, with fentanyl being the most […]
utv44.com
Spanish Fort homeowner says lithium-ion battery in rechargeable toy caused fire
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Home surveillance video shows Rachael Stubbs, her daughter, and her dog making a quit exit from their Spanish Fort home. Three minutes later the video shows how quickly the fire spread from the back of the house to the front door as thick smoke appears on screen.
Loudwire
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 1