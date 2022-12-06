ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

utv44.com

Hangout Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup for the Ultimate Beach Vacation

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Hangout Music Festival has announced the soundtrack to your quintessential beach vacation on the majestic white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, May 19-21. Hangout is the ultimate kickoff to summer, a weekend defined by dancing in the sand with your best friends while listening to your favorite pop, dance, and rock artists at one of North America’s most beautiful beaches.
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

Senior Bowl reveals Nelly to perform free Friday night concert in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Senior Bowl announces public events for Senior Bowl Week 2023, including FREE CONCERT featuring NELLY. The Senior Bowl is excited to announce its public events for Senior Bowl Week 2023. Practices are again open to the public Tuesday, January 31st – Thursday, February 2nd at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Practice times each day are as follows; National Team 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and American Team from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. This is a great way to get up close and see your favorite players from across the country here in our hometown!
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Behind the scenes of Bellingrath Magic Christmas in Lights

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 3-million lights! That will put you in the Christmas spirit! There’s something enchanting about seeing lights sparkling, but hanging them, not so much. Imagine what it must take to make Bellingrath Gardens come alive with millions of lights during the holidays! One might think it takes hundreds of people to put “Magic Christmas […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT TUESDAY 12-6-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Ascension Sacred Heart now accepting living organ donors

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Ascension Sacred Heart hospital is now accepting living donors for their kidney transplant program. The program will change the lives of patients who have been on the transplant list for years waiting for a kidney. “People wait four, even to seven years for a kidney transplant and in the mean time […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola man's lemonade now sold regionally and locally

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is sharing his success story of entrepreneurship tonight. Michael McCray started selling cups of lemonade to his co-workers when he was doing construction on the Three Mile Bridge. McCray's lemonade was such a big hit on the job he decided to start selling the...
PENSACOLA, FL
Atlanta News

Under Armour Factory House Now Open at Tanger Outlets Foley

Tanger Outlets Foley announces that the refreshed Under Armour Factory House is now re-opened. “We are excited to be re-opening the Under Armour Factory House at Tanger Outlets Foley following several months of renovations. Under Armour continues to invest in direct-to-consumer channels and this new store will provide athletes with a more premium shopping experience,” said Under Armour District Manager Rick Meserve. “The new store is significantly larger in size, allowing us to have wider assortment of product, including an incredible selection of our footwear.”
FOLEY, AL
WRBL News 3

News 5 exclusive: Phat Tuesday Sports Bar shooting caught on camera

WARNING: The images in the videos in the player above and below in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a Saturday shooting at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar, according to a release from the MPD. The […]
MOBILE, AL
wtvy.com

On the dotted line: Johnson signs with PSC

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -- Geneva High School’s Madison Johnson signs to play volleyball with Pensacola State. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
GENEVA, AL
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed while walking down street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that happened in Mobile Monday afternoon. Officials said their officers were called to a local hospital after they received a report of a person coming in who had been stabbed. Officers talked to the victim who said he was […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola 6 deaths away from 300 fentanyl deaths in 2021: Report

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released its 2021 report, “Drugs Identified in Deceased Persons by Florida Medical Examiners,” and it said Pensacola was six deaths away from 300 fentanyl deaths in 2021. The report from FDLE shows drug deaths increased across the state last year, with fentanyl being the most […]
PENSACOLA, FL
