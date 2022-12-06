Tanger Outlets Foley announces that the refreshed Under Armour Factory House is now re-opened. “We are excited to be re-opening the Under Armour Factory House at Tanger Outlets Foley following several months of renovations. Under Armour continues to invest in direct-to-consumer channels and this new store will provide athletes with a more premium shopping experience,” said Under Armour District Manager Rick Meserve. “The new store is significantly larger in size, allowing us to have wider assortment of product, including an incredible selection of our footwear.”

FOLEY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO