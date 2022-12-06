Read full article on original website
House Financial Services Chief Waters Not Planning to Subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried: Report
House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) told a group of Democrats that she doesn’t plan to subpoena former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to testify at a hearing on the crypto exchange’s collapse next week, according to a report from CNBC. Waters told members of the committee...
The federal judge who blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan is playing 'politics instead of actually following the law,' Elizabeth Warren says
Student-loan relief is officially blocked following a ruling from a Texas federal judge. Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed the decision as "politics."
Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'
Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
'We want him here': Maxine Waters urges Bankman-Fried to testify
The former FTX CEO has signaled he would be open to testifying.
Republicans call for investigation into NY attorney general's handling of misconduct allegations against chief of staff
Republican lawmakers in New York state are calling for an investigation into Democratic Attorney General Letitia James days after her chief of staff resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.
Maxine Waters Is Not Playing With SBF. Says It Is Imperative That He Attends Their Hearing
Maxine Waters asked SBF nicely to attend a hearing on December 13. SBF refused. Now she insisted —using a less friendly tone. Following the controversial interview between Sam Bankman-Fried and journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times DealBook Summit, SBF received a cordial invitation on December 13 from Congresswoman Waters to understand what happened during the FTX collapse.
Ex-Florida congressman once Marco Rubio's roommate arrested over Venezuela probe
Ex-Miami U.S. Rep. David Rivera, R-Fla., was arrested on federal charges after he was allegedly paid $23.75 million by Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro's government.
Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said he expects former President Trump to be indicted by a special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to oversee two federal investigations. Katyal, who served in the Obama administration, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the DOJ investigation into Trump’s handling of...
White House responds to Trump demanding to terminate parts of the Constitution after ‘Twitter files’ release
President Biden's White House condemned former President Trump for calling for the termination of parts of the U.S. Constitution this week. Trump faced attacks from all sides.
Service members kicked out of the U.S. military for refusing Covid vaccine could be allowed to rejoin, officials say
Service members who were kicked out of the U.S. military for refusing the Covid vaccines could be allowed back in uniform if the vaccination mandate is lifted, according to two U.S. military and two senior defense officials. On Tuesday, the House and the Senate released language to be included in...
First on Fox: Trump-aligned super PAC has $55 million in the bank as 2024 presidential campaign gets underway
The leading super PAC aligned with former President Donald Trump is sitting on $55 million in its coffers as the 2024 presidential election cycle gets underway
