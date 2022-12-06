ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maxine Waters Is Not Playing With SBF. Says It Is Imperative That He Attends Their Hearing

Maxine Waters asked SBF nicely to attend a hearing on December 13. SBF refused. Now she insisted —using a less friendly tone. Following the controversial interview between Sam Bankman-Fried and journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times DealBook Summit, SBF received a cordial invitation on December 13 from Congresswoman Waters to understand what happened during the FTX collapse.
Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said he expects former President Trump to be indicted by a special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to oversee two federal investigations. Katyal, who served in the Obama administration, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the DOJ investigation into Trump’s handling of...

