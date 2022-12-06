ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Trump complicates GOP position as party of the Constitution

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwRsx_0jZaNanI00

Former President Trump’s suggestion that the country do away with parts of the Constitution to redo the 2020 election has put Republicans — many of whom want to wrap themselves in the founding document — in a complicated position.

Several House Republicans and some in the Senate often champion the GOP as a party that ties itself closely to the law of the land, and a subset of the party even refers to themselves as “constitutional conservatives.”

But Trump’s latest controversy has put some lawmakers in an awkward spot as they have to square being the party of the Constitution with being the party of Trump.

“It shouldn’t be hard for anybody who bills themselves as a constitutional conservative to speak very firmly against this and do so in specific terms, not generalizations,” said Doug Heye, a former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee. “Especially if you’ve just come off a victorious election.”

Trump has caused a furor with comments in response to internal Twitter communications released last week that showed company officials deciding in the closing weeks of the 2020 campaign to limit the spread of posts about news coverage regarding allegations against Hunter Biden, the now-president’s son.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social.

The former president on Monday said he was not advocating to “terminate” the Constitution, but reiterated his belief that the 2020 election should be redone or that he should be declared the winner. There has been no proof of widespread fraud in the 2020 election and multiple legal battles by the Trump campaign contesting the results were shot down all the way up to the Supreme Court.

While GOP lawmakers are no strangers to responding to inflammatory comments from Trump, the latest instance has been a thorny one.

A number of lawmakers speak often about adhering to the Constitution and criticize Democrats for what they see as trampling over the document in favor of government overreach. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) made headlines in October when he pulled out a pocket Constitution at a debate with Evan McMullin. The House recently boasted of a Constitution Caucus made up of GOP representatives.

But Trump remains a dominant figure in the party, and many on Capitol Hill are reluctant to explicitly criticize him.

“I appreciate the acknowledgment that the Republican Party is the Constitution party. And certainly I think it’s critically important. I’m very concerned, generally, that we’re so far afield from the constitutional limits of our actions here in Washington,” Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) said Tuesday.

Good added that he thinks Trump respects the Constitution before acknowledging he didn’t understand the basis for his calls to set it aside in favor of redoing the 2020 election.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) have said they support the Constitution, but like so many Republicans, including those in congressional leadership, they largely avoided addressing Trump specifically.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) on Monday issued a lengthy statement saying, in part, “anyone who desires to lead our country must commit to protecting the Constitution. They should not threaten to terminate it.” But Rounds’s statement did not mention Trump by name.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), a self-proclaimed supporter of the nation’s formative document, told reporters Monday that the Constitution “is enduring and it will be for millennia to come.” He declined to respond when asked if the 45th president’s recent comments were wrong.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday suggested Trump would have a hard time being sworn in for another term if he was not willing to take an oath to uphold the Constitution, but he did not use the former president’s name.

Trump’s comments about the Constitution are not the first time he has forced the party to tie itself in knots rhetorically. The GOP has for years portrayed itself as the party of law and order that backs law enforcement in ways Democrats do not.

But Trump has in recent months sympathized with the Jan. 6 rioters who violently clashed with police that day, and he has attacked the FBI over a search of his Mar-a-Lago resort in August that authorities said yielded classified documents, including some labeled top secret.

In both instances, the White House has been happy to highlight the disconnect. President Biden in August called the attacks from Trump and other Republicans on the FBI “sickening,” and suggested the party could not be for law and order if they would not condemn the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

The White House this week has called on Republican lawmakers to reject Trump’s latest rhetoric about the Constitution and reaffirm their oath of office to uphold the document.

“Congressional Republicans need to do that immediately, instead of repeatedly refusing to answer the most basic question,” deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement.

Mike Lillis contributed .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 33

Brenda Hapner
2d ago

The Republicans involved with and supportive of Trump, including the knowledge of the insurrection and the big lie, need to be charged, prosecuted and indicted for not disclosing this plan to the Justice Department and for going against the Constitution in the treasonous plot……PERIOD! 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

Reply(4)
41
Carol Hudo-fichter
2d ago

I bet if you ask any person who belongs to THE TRUMP PARTY they will totally agree with Trump.And if he becomes president that will be the end of The Constitution.

Reply(5)
30
Michael Hawkins
2d ago

I don't understand why any honest American would have a problem speaking out load and clear against trump. it's simply unAmerican . smh

Reply
13
Related
shefinds

Donald Trump Voters Are Reportedly 'Tired' 'Angry' And 'Fed Up' That He 'Skimmed' Campaign Funds From Candidates

It doesn’t look like Donald Trump’s voters are going to be as loyal as he hoped they would be, as some polls have suggested that previous Trump voters may not be willing to vote for him a second or even third time, as they are unhappy with his actions; particularly how he allegedly took almost all of the campaign funds from candidates in 2020 for himself! Could the 76-year-old twice-impeached former president’s third attempt for the presidency be over before it has even begun?!
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

First Lady War: Jill Biden Stripped Melania Trump's 'Tacky' White House Renovations, Thought She 'Had Awful Taste'

When Jill Biden moved into The White House, she had one thing in mind — to re-do how Melania Trump decorated the place. “Jill hated the changes Melania had made to the second and third floors especially. She thought Melania had awful taste and made the rooms look tacky,” an insider exclusively tells OK!. “Stripping the rooms of Melania’s choice of drapes and furniture was one of the first things Jill did as first lady. It gave her a lot of pleasure.” Adding fuel to the fire, Biden was featured on the August 2021 cover of fashion bible Vogue, while...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Rep. Jim Jordan Loses It After Being Called Out Over His Committee Deleting Kanye West Tweet

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) responded fiercely during a committee hearing Thursday to Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) after being asked to “disavow” a since-deleted tweet about Kanye West. The post, which appeared to support West, was originally sent out in early October by the GOP House Judiciary Committee—of which Jordan is the ranking member. It was deleted Dec. 1 as West launched an antisemitic tirade on Alex Jones’ conspiracy show, Infowars. “Do you denounce your tweet praising Kanye West?” Swalwell asked Jordan, referencing the now-infamous and deleted “West, Trump, Elon” tweet. The right-wing member of Congress fired back: “That tweet was not on our account.” Then, he claimed: “That tweet was removed!” I asked Ranking Member @Jim_Jordan to condemn Trump for calling on the constitution to be abolished & to denounce @JudiciaryGOP’s tweet praising Kanye West. What was his response? “There’s no way Trump is antisemitic” watch here for his full denial. pic.twitter.com/dTIzF2NoK8— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 8, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Hill

Graham predicts Democrats will lose Senate; McConnell says we’ll see

After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined Wednesday to predict which party will win the Senate majority, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed confidence Republicans will flip the chamber. During an Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, Graham told host Jesse Watters that a “tidal wave is coming,” predicting Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Lindsey Graham Says Donald Trump "Will Be Hard to Beat"

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says that former United States President Donald Trump “will be hard to beat.”. Graham made the comments on Twitter following Trump’s announcement last Tuesday that he would be once again seeking the Republican nomination for President of the United States.
HollywoodLife

Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’

The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
HOUSTON, TX
Business Insider

Some QAnon believers are enraged by Trump's 2024 announcement and have started ignoring 'Q drops.' But experts say the movement is as fervent as ever.

When former President Donald Trump announced that he was planning to run for president in 2024, there was confusion and anger in the extremist QAnon community. The QAnon conspiracy movement, which is based around the belief that Trump is secretly working to expose a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles that run the world, has in recent years grown to become a part of mainstream politics.
WAFB

House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Hill

The Hill

802K+
Followers
90K+
Post
568M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy