Calexico, CA

holtvilletribune.com

Santa Draws Locals to El Centro Christmas Parade

EL CENTRO – Cloudy skies didn’t dampen the crowd’s spirits at the 76th annual El Centro Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. Families lined the sides of the roads to watch the parade, and children’s eyes lit up as the colorful groups and floats passed them by. People were getting into the spirit of the season by singing, clapping, even dancing to the Christmas music playing from almost every float and band.
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Cartoonist Dave Garcia Gets Hometown Recognition

HOLTVILLE – As an artist, Holtville native Dave Garcia has had something of a colorful career. Today, he’s best known for his work in the comic book industry, most notably as the creator and artist behind the “Panda Khan” and “Shadow of the West” series.
HOLTVILLE, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Viegas-Walker Gets Warm Send-Off

EL CENTRO – Since having announced her plans to not seek reelection to the El Centro City Council in August, outgoing member Cheryl Viegas-Walker said the past several months had felt like a farewell tour. And like any other farewell tour, Viegas-Walker’s admirers came from miles around for a...
EL CENTRO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Local elementary school receives gun threats, student found not creditable

YUMA - Yuma police received a call about a possible threat that a student said about taking a gun to school. A parent called the Mary A. Otondo School and told the administration their child overheard the threat at school. The investigation started on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at about...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Frye Chapel Mortuary opens doors in Valley's south end

The building was skillfully designed with the intention to invite mourners to celebrate the lives of deceased loved ones with professional funeral services before burial. Built within a year, the mortuary's grand opening ceremony was postponed to December due to the intense heat in July. Several members of the community’s...
IMPERIAL, CA
kyma.com

Stabbing incident in El Centro on South 3rd Street

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A 23-year-old Hispanic man suffered from stab wounds to his upper torso in El Centro. From a press release, the El Centro Police Department (ECPD) responded to a stabbing near South 3rd Street and Main Street on Sunday, December 4. Once the officers arrived,...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Quiet weather for now before a another storm system moves in

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's been a quiet afternoon with average temperatures, today we tied our high with our average temperature for today's date. For the rest of tonight we will see partly cloudy skies, but thankfully weather conditions will continue to stay dry and calm. Chillier temperatures will...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Aggravated assault last Saturday in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of shots fired last Saturday night. YPD says there was a report of shots being fired in the area of South 11th Avenue and 14th Street on Saturday, December 3. According to YPD, multiple shots were...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico

Calexico- Calexico police say a murder suspect from Indio was arrested Saturday night around 10 pm in Calexico as he crossed the border.  According to authorities, the 19 year old man is accused of shooting and killing another man in Indio.  He was booked into Imperial County jail and is waiting extradition to Riverside County jail for court proceedings.  The Calexico police The post Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico appeared first on KYMA.
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

San Luis councilmember trial setting pushed back once again

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis councilmember accused of leaving the scene of a crash will have another chance to decide on accepting a plea offer or going to trial. 50-year-old Africa Luna Carrasco was set for a change of plea or trial setting last Thursday,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Yuma police are looking for the people involved in the car crash shooting

No injuries have been reported from a car crash that happened in Yuma. Police received the call about shots being fired. The incident happened on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at around midnight in the area of 1400 block of South 11th Avenue. Police say that multiple shots were first fired...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

El Centro Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing

EL CENTRO – A 20-year-old El Centro man was arrested by El Centro police in connection to a stabbing in the 1000 block of South Third Street that left another person hospitalized at about 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Francisco Jacob Flores was identified by police as the suspect...
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bulldogs Battle to Fifth-Place Finish

IMPERIAL – The Calexico High School girls basketball team is using the early part of its season to define roles on the court among the mix of younger players and upper classmen that dot the roster. The mix of experience and youth was on display during the Bulldogs’ fifth-place...
CALEXICO, CA

