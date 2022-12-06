Read full article on original website
Santa Draws Locals to El Centro Christmas Parade
EL CENTRO – Cloudy skies didn’t dampen the crowd’s spirits at the 76th annual El Centro Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. Families lined the sides of the roads to watch the parade, and children’s eyes lit up as the colorful groups and floats passed them by. People were getting into the spirit of the season by singing, clapping, even dancing to the Christmas music playing from almost every float and band.
Cartoonist Dave Garcia Gets Hometown Recognition
HOLTVILLE – As an artist, Holtville native Dave Garcia has had something of a colorful career. Today, he’s best known for his work in the comic book industry, most notably as the creator and artist behind the “Panda Khan” and “Shadow of the West” series.
Viegas-Walker Gets Warm Send-Off
EL CENTRO – Since having announced her plans to not seek reelection to the El Centro City Council in August, outgoing member Cheryl Viegas-Walker said the past several months had felt like a farewell tour. And like any other farewell tour, Viegas-Walker’s admirers came from miles around for a...
Local elementary school receives gun threats, student found not creditable
YUMA - Yuma police received a call about a possible threat that a student said about taking a gun to school. A parent called the Mary A. Otondo School and told the administration their child overheard the threat at school. The investigation started on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at about...
Frye Chapel Mortuary opens doors in Valley's south end
The building was skillfully designed with the intention to invite mourners to celebrate the lives of deceased loved ones with professional funeral services before burial. Built within a year, the mortuary's grand opening ceremony was postponed to December due to the intense heat in July. Several members of the community’s...
Stabbing incident in El Centro on South 3rd Street
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A 23-year-old Hispanic man suffered from stab wounds to his upper torso in El Centro. From a press release, the El Centro Police Department (ECPD) responded to a stabbing near South 3rd Street and Main Street on Sunday, December 4. Once the officers arrived,...
Quiet weather for now before a another storm system moves in
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's been a quiet afternoon with average temperatures, today we tied our high with our average temperature for today's date. For the rest of tonight we will see partly cloudy skies, but thankfully weather conditions will continue to stay dry and calm. Chillier temperatures will...
Aggravated assault last Saturday in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of shots fired last Saturday night. YPD says there was a report of shots being fired in the area of South 11th Avenue and 14th Street on Saturday, December 3. According to YPD, multiple shots were...
San Luis councilmember trial setting pushed back once again
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis councilmember accused of leaving the scene of a crash will have another chance to decide on accepting a plea offer or going to trial. 50-year-old Africa Luna Carrasco was set for a change of plea or trial setting last Thursday,...
No injuries have been reported from a car crash that happened in Yuma. Police received the call about shots being fired. The incident happened on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at around midnight in the area of 1400 block of South 11th Avenue. Police say that multiple shots were first fired...
El Centro Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing
EL CENTRO – A 20-year-old El Centro man was arrested by El Centro police in connection to a stabbing in the 1000 block of South Third Street that left another person hospitalized at about 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Francisco Jacob Flores was identified by police as the suspect...
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bulldogs Battle to Fifth-Place Finish
IMPERIAL – The Calexico High School girls basketball team is using the early part of its season to define roles on the court among the mix of younger players and upper classmen that dot the roster. The mix of experience and youth was on display during the Bulldogs’ fifth-place...
