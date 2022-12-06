ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County reports first pediatric flu death of 2022

By Annie Gimbel
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C81tW_0jZaNP2B00

Flu cases are on the rise in North Texas 03:04

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Health & Human Services has reported its first pediatric flu death this year.

A source told CBS 11 the child was an infant. It's is the first child flu death since 2019 in Dallas County.

Federal health officials are warning flu cases are the highest they've been in a decade.

Last month, children's health leaders requested a formal emergency declaration from the federal government to support hospitals and communities amid an "alarming surge" including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza.

Also in November , Christian Grisales with Dallas County Health and Human Services told CBS 11: "This is something that isn't going to go away just by not doing something, by not taking action. That's why we are doubling down our efforts to bring the vaccine to the community."

The Dallas County Medical Society said the outbreak is getting worse because too many North Texans are now refusing flu shots for the same reason they avoided COVID vaccines.

"I think the COVID hesitancy and then the frustration with multiple COVID vaccines, I think that's bled over into the flu shot, who every year have consistently gotten their flu show some of them have either not gotten around to it or maybe gotten complacent about it," said Dr. Beth Kassanoff-Piper with the Dallas County Medical Society.

Kassanoff-Pipe said another reason many North Texans are getting the flu due to sick people going out in public and to work.

"People are not staying home if they don't feel well, they either assume what they have has allergies or they feel like they've missed out on too much fun over the last couple of years and they are going to go out even if they are not feeling great."

Comments / 1

Related
fox4news.com

Child dies of flu complications in Dallas County

DALLAS - Dallas County is reporting its first pediatric death from the flu since 2019. With cases on the rise, pediatricians say now is the time to prioritize getting a flu shot. The health department said the child died over the final weekend of November. That child’s name and age...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Flu Cases Surging in North Texas

Flu cases are rampant in North Texas, and doctors are unsure why. Cook Children’s Medical Center reported that 800 patients tested positive for the flu last week. The facility’s beds are full, and the wait times are especially long due to this outbreak. This past week alone, Dallas...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

COVID: Experts urge vaccination as cases skyrocket in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — New numbers show that COVID infections are making a holiday return, the case count in Dallas County nearly doubling in just a couple of weeks."And so have hospitalizations," warns Steve Miff, CEO of the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation or PCCI.  "So, we are embarking on a period unfortunately right before the holidays where in addition to flu... we have to continue to deal with COVID. "  The non-profit PCCI leverages the power of data to guide decision-making regarding healthcare issues. They've been kept busy during the pandemic, tracking infections, noting gaps in services, marking progress, and alerting...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
irvingweekly.com

Medical City Las Colinas Experts Provide Guidance on When to Seek Medical Attention After Significant Rise of Flu Cases

Flu has skyrocketed over 1,000% in the past month in North Texas, according to the latest surveillance report from Dallas County Health and Human Services. Rapidly rising cases of the highly contagious respiratory virus have prompted Medical City Las Colinas experts to offer tips about when to seek medical attention and how to know the difference between circulating viruses.
CBS DFW

Highly contagious strain of dog flu spreading in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu is starting to spread in North Texas. Experts say it's something you need to know about, especially if you plan on boarding your pets in the next few weeks."When the dogs came home from the kennel, one of them, Fionna, was coughing already," said Jason Smith of Fort Worth. He found out his dogs were sick after boarding his pets over Thanksgiving."I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," he said.Smith isn't alone. Operation Kindness, a shelter...
FORT WORTH, TX
klif.com

“Winter Wave” of Illness Impacting North Texas

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Medical experts are warning of a “winter wave” of COVID cases in North Texas. According to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, COVID-19 lab positivity for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing increased to over 10% each showing COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped week-over-week by over 106% across Dallas County and 83% in the broader North Texas region.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

First Look: Dallas’ State Behavioral Health Hospital

The mission to increase inpatient behavioral health beds in Texas is underway in Dallas, as leaders from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Children’sChildren’s Health broke ground on the state’s newest psychiatric hospital in Dallas this week. The Texas Behavioral Health...
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

Ground Beef Public Health Alert Issued Due to E. Coli Concerns

A health alert has been issued for certain ground beef products due to E. coli contamination fears. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Dec. 5 issued a public health alert advising consumers not to eat ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market, as the product poses a serious health risk. Per the alert, a sample of the product tested positive for the presence of Escherichia coli (E. coli) O157:H7.
GREENVILLE, TX
wbap.com

Ground Broken on Site of State Psychiatric Hospital in Dallas

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Children’s Health hosted a groundbreaking ceremony this week to celebrate the start of construction on the state’s newest psychiatric hospital in Dallas, The Texas Behavioral Health Center at UT Southwestern. The project...
DALLAS, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

In Texas When You Bag a Deer Have It Tested for the Terrible CWD

My son-in-law, my brother-in-law, and one of my sons just shared pictures with me of the deer they harvested this year. Shortly after viewing the photos my first question to them was, "did you have the deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD)?" Almost as if they had rehearsed it in unison they all three said why yes, that gets done the minute we walk into the processor's place. For the record, I didn't know that.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Judge reduces award for flight attendant who sued Southwest

DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge cut a flight attendant's $5.1 million jury award to about $800,000 but ordered Southwest Airlines to rehire the woman, who had claimed that the airline and her union conspired to fire her for expressing opposition to abortion.U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr said in a ruling issued Monday that she reduced Charlene Carter's award to comply with federal limits on punitive damages that companies can be required to pay.Carter charged that she was fired after sending strongly worded messages to the president of the flight attendants' union to complain that the official had attended the...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Information Needed in Fatal Pedestrian Hit and Run-9900 Block of Forest Lane

On December 6, 2022, Dallas Police arrested Eddaria Lawrence, 22, for an Accident Involving Death (Failure to Stop and Render Aid) and Manslaughter in the hit-and-run crash that killed 33-year-old Bo Stephens. Lawrence was taken to the Dallas County Jail. Update: 11/14/2022 @ 3:41 PM. The victim has been identified...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
167K+
Followers
24K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy