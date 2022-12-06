ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley gets $5 million for Pines Road/BNSF Railway project

By Vincent Saglimbeni
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley has been given a $5 million grant from WSDOT’s Railroad Crossing Grant Program to help build the Pines Road/BNSF grade separation project.

The grant was announced last Friday. State Senator Mike Padden of Spokane Valley created the grant program in the “Move Ahead Washington” transportation package, which is aimed to help local government leverage state matching funds against national programs.

“These improvements are incredibly important to Spokane Valley and the surrounding region because they offer so many benefits: fewer collisions, less congestion, better emergency access, a boost to economic development and more,” said Padden, who is also a member of the Senate Transportation Committee. “This grant is a big win because it provides the needed state match for federal funding. The grant now provides enough money for the project to begin.”

The project will replace the BNSF railroad crossing on Pines Road with a new underpass. The City says it will eliminate four hours of traffic each day. The project will also replace the intersection at Pines and Trent Avenue at SR 290 with a multi-lane roundabout. They will also make an adjacent shared-use path.

The project also will also have the development of a new Centennial Trail trailhead and parking area with restrooms, electric vehicle charging stations and other things.

The $5 million grant is gaining closer to the $40 million goal to start the project in 2024. Here is what the city has gotten so far for the project.

  • $21.7 million – Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE)
  • $10.2 million – Spokane Regional Transportation Council (Surface Transportation Block Grant and Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality)
  • $1 million – Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant
  • Avista Utilities – land donation for trail access valued at nearly $800,000

Here is the economic impact of the project that was conducted in 2016.

  • $1.3 billion in total economic output in Spokane County ($686 million in direct spending)
  • 8,719 new jobs supported in Spokane County (4,312 direct job impacts)
  • $8.2 million in new general fund taxes to Spokane Valley (over 25 years)
  • $101.9 million in new general fund taxes to Washington State (over 25 years)

Click here to learn more about the project.

READ: WSDOT asking for feedback on twin bridges, intersection design on SR 26 and US 195 in Colfax

